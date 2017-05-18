Cape Town mobile data speeds tested

MTN has the fastest mobile data speeds in Cape Town, followed closely by Vodacom and Cell C, according to our latest round of testing.

MyBroadband’s latest mobile network tests were done using the MyBroadband Speed Test app for Android and four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones.

246 tests were conducted per network between 5 and 7 May, and involved a combination of driving and stationary tests in the CBD and surrounding areas.

Data roaming was off for the tests, so we could assess the capacity of the operators’ individual networks.

This means the Cell C and Telkom results below are not what end users may experience, due to roaming agreements with other networks.

MTN took first place for fastest average download speed and lowest latency, while Cell C was first for average upload speed.

The infographic below summarises the results of the Cape Town tests, with the raw data detailed in the tables further down.

MTN Location Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms) Cape Town International Airport 31063 4107 27 Cape Town International Airport 50537 17866 20 N2 / M10 33952 10477 34 N2 / M7 12061 9228 20 N2 / Bhunga Ave. 24685 15052 26 N2 / Jan Smuts (M17) 48016 16815 20 N2 / M52 17126 5103 28 M52 / M18 7073 71 24 Rondebosch Medical Centre 9892 5964 29 Klipfontein / Milner Road 876 179 29 Milner / Wood 3742 3175 22 Harlequin / Orrscroft 14443 6023 29 Belvedere / Keurboom 11792 1850 26 Keurboom / M57 4422 984 29 M57 / Queen Victoria 38075 16308 28 M57 / Stanhope 5459 5397 33 Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd) 13622 16186 23 Claremont / Main 13645 12186 21 Main / Klipper 39437 16399 22 University of Cape Town 13475 317 25 UCT – Madiba / South 3419 872 27 N2 Hospital Bend (M3) 16931 6164 25 N2 / De Waal 35141 7839 21 N2 / Roodebloem 29029 7780 27 N2 / Searle 16066 14076 21 N2 / Strand 7262 8034 24 N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu 51537 19867 20 V&A Waterfront – Watershed 10651 614 27 V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel 28549 6515 28 V&A Waterfront – McLaren 24822 2740 28 Greenpoint Stadium 10699 1733 24 Helen Suzman / Beach Rd 15221 501 26 Beach / Marais (Sea Point) 15940 2632 33 Beach / St. Johns 54531 15225 24 Beach / Queens 22386 5085 28 Victoria / Bantry 30497 11132 32 Victoria / Clifton 71543 6067 25 Cliffrock 29692 7877 26 Maiden’s Cove 12966 8012 27 Argyle / Berkeley 17454 5135 27 Geneva / Quebec 8623 833 26 Geneva / Camps Bay 30216 3457 25 SAPS Camps Bay 9486 110 22 Victoria Rd Camps Bay 7674 1260 35 Victoria / Llandudno 63343 7146 23 Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd 14563 2339 23 Hout Bay Fire Station 38765 4327 32 Princess / Main 17164 3551 36 Main / Dorman Place 34003 4967 26 M63 / M41 34590 321 27 Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh 26798 6247 25 Edinburgh / Paradise 9137 286 27 Protea / Oakdale 17111 11914 33 Newlands Cricket Stadium 9741 6675 29 M5 / M38 4785 6176 22 M5 (Prince George) / Victoria 23365 16297 23 Prince George / Hek 43021 15491 22 Prince George / Military 34478 17356 22 Capricorn Square (Drury Rd) 16831 11571 28 Atlantic / Main 17925 16972 25 Muizenberg Station 23978 14976 22 St. James Station 25150 3085 24 Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux) 53699 17434 30 Main / Essex 17251 17846 34 Main / Carlton 21756 453 25 Main / De Waal 14112 495 24 Main / Station 5769 2532 35 M4 / M65 23913 2256 31 St. James Catholic Church 18542 765 30 SAPS Museum, Muizenberg 14885 8156 22 Muizenberg Playground 6827 12590 28 False Bay Nature Reserve 9122 501 34 False Bay 1905 0 29 M310 / M17 41323 19788 24 Strandfontein 21113 10991 22 Baden Powell / Mew 51683 14273 24 Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu 8695 2711 30 Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar) 50661 17964 21 Baden Powell / N2 17709 1343 24 N2 Engen Croydon 17642 5749 30 N2 / M9 19958 11390 29 N2 / R44 11333 14411 26 Sasol Somerset West (R44) 43473 15928 28 R44 / Coast Rd. 6840 212 27 Coast / WR Quinoan 989 667 33 Beach / Woltemade 34804 9512 25 Beach / Clocktower 42304 17189 27 Hibernian Towers 18552 15378 27 Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers 8406 1456 29 Da Gama / Bosman 11271 17321 27 Da Gama / Aerodrome 12037 8596 30 Fabriek / Newton 35626 12021 22 Fabriek / N2 27120 7095 29 N2 / Victoria 33844 14148 29 N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck) 33386 16379 30 R102 / R44 10557 8324 21 R44 / M9 8239 4070 29 R44 / Bredell 25174 1974 34 R44 / Winery 46841 3945 22 R44 / Annandale 22819 3196 34 R44 / Webersvallei 15115 7661 29 R44 / Techno Park Entrance 14563 12040 26 R44 / Blaauwklippen 16800 8712 21 R44 / Trumali 14652 4439 27 R44 / Doornbosch 11556 9758 22 R44 / Dorp 14605 10250 26 Dorp / Meul 8603 25 33 Bird / Church 6631 323 29 Adam Tas / Merriman 38113 12987 31 Adam Tas / Bird 33996 14460 23 Adam Tas / Helshoogte 19882 13382 29 Helshoogte / Rustenberg 18446 14814 22 Helshoogte 16212 3493 24 Helshoogte 78 0 41 Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate Failed Helshoogte / Tokara Failed Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries 3712 503 32 Johannesdal Cemetery 30123 15457 33 Pniel Congregational Church 22884 3605 27 Pniel Primary School 28785 8959 27 R45 / Main (R310) 39873 6865 30 R45 / Delta 22303 3650 24 R45 / Antonij Rupert 18557 1151 34 R45 / Val D’Or 19253 419 31 R45 / Four Paws 28192 9508 34 R45 / Grande Provence 6841 300 25 R45 / De Wet 20222 1999 32 R45 / De La Rey 5747 5938 38 Huguenot Memorial 27982 15741 32 Franchhoek Live Craft Centre 15213 1515 30 R45 / Birdge House 21511 3533 29 R45 / Simond School 8314 0 35 R45 / Uitgezicht 38878 11341 31 R45 / R101 72934 23687 24 R101 / N1 Worcester 34269 11432 32 R101 / Concordia 19266 1512 26 R101 / Brug 34007 18484 24 Brug / Bergrivier 10739 4769 25 Bergrivier / Cecilia 16614 2170 32 Alteman / Concordia 15718 1541 23 R101 / Pine 56560 16816 29 R101 / N1 Cape Town 29898 6845 23 N1 / R44 32570 10815 30 N1 / R304 18606 1569 23 N1 Engen Winelands 34192 6414 26 N1 / M167 27189 6500 23 N1 / M15 7918 14214 29 N1 / M137 8298 10921 30 N1 / M100 3810 16 32 N1 / R300 1819 903 30 N1 / R302 18984 13806 25 N1 / M16 9209 4929 28 N1 / M14 3439 0 30 N1 / M12 14927 9000 23 N1 / M26 8453 8983 37 N1 / N7 8304 15942 28 N1 / Sable 12029 15563 23 N1 / M5 13032 6095 29 M5 / Berkley 51298 13464 22 M5 / N2 44963 16254 22 Orrscroft / Marsh 32776 1376 27 N1 / R27 35350 10112 32 Marine / Paarden Eiland 14118 5600 26 Marine / Neptune 26091 17145 32 Marine / Milner 43608 14769 28 Marine / Lagoon Beach 15354 6681 27 Marine / Loxton 28099 16605 25 Marine / Broad 11571 9717 41 Marine / Racecourse 49038 17848 34 The Paddocks 19269 4961 34 Otto du Plessis / Ocean 14652 187 22 Ocean / Bay Beach 1510 266 33 Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis 20329 15260 28 Otto du Plessis / Marine 42589 19608 23 Marine / Beach 35965 19891 21 Marine / Shell 25364 3669 20 San Martine Crescent, West Beach 33026 13122 28 Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird 23393 13867 26 Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens 20911 7665 27 Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard 21568 13189 20 Big Bay / West Coast Road 41639 17808 22 Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale 29349 4305 31 Brasselton / Belmont 26230 8644 28 Brasselton / Trydall 2779 0 32 Trydall / Sunningdale 2635 1825 28 Trydall / Otto du Plessis 2986 1528 37 Otto du Plessis / Sandown 6518 11692 27 R27 / Link 14041 17616 21 Link / Camden 37592 16795 30 Link / Sunningdale 3993 2930 25 Humewood / Belvedere 16645 5220 26 Humewood / Forest 31056 2446 25 Humewood / Ravenswood 23762 4432 28 Ravenswood / Wood 33233 16880 27 Wood / Dorchester 10839 2622 27 Wood / Raats 10259 107 25 Raats / Hunter 8815 311 28 Gie / Circle 13492 67 23 Gie / Shire 7215 68 32 Gie / Blaauwberg 35669 7369 22 Blaauwberg / Koeberg 18888 11310 24 Koeberg / Plattekloof 34744 16066 20 Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury) 7885 785 24 Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood) 8202 1658 35 Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey 18806 3509 28 Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy 32806 16311 28 Sienna / Chablis 6558 8570 24 Sienna / Giel Basson 56591 14125 25 Giel Basson / Bosmansdam 12670 16731 21 Bosmansdam / Plattekloof 5011 3009 25 Plattekloof / Welgemeend 38119 20877 19 Welgemeend / Baronetcy 65324 18470 20 Plattekloof Village 37199 11569 24 Baronetcy Estate Entrance 4349 1073 24 Silwerboom / Bloulelie 38689 14773 29 Olienhout / Keurboom 546 195 32 Keurboom / Mopanie 12263 309 27 Rothschild / Plattekloof 34622 16867 21 Plattekloof / Malmesbury 43070 8944 26 Malmesbury / Akademie 33091 5655 24 Akademie / La Provence 2347 347 30 La Provence / Gert van Rooyen Failed Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson 4810 1957 29 Bosmansdam / Wyland 22431 5363 27 Wyland / Vryburger 7012 5399 27 Vryburger / Adam Tas 5765 1125 20 Durban / Reyger 2533 1382 27 Buren / Nassau 6018 1690 24 Nassau / Oranje 8079 2320 31 Vryburger / Tafelberg 27200 7535 28 Montagu / Drill 37172 20659 21 Drill Cul de Sac 40835 19541 25 N1 / Monte Vista 11146 10423 31 N1 / McIntyre 3119 765 21 N1 / Willie van Schoor 29896 20994 26 Willie van Schoor / Mispel 12157 7228 27 Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout 20554 7887 29 Tygervalley Mall 16507 8701 20 Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance 33015 16384 20 Old Oak / Durbanville 32430 2984 20 Old Oak / Mountainview 28139 3883 24 Mountainview / Edelweiss 57237 13355 20 Mountainview / Panorama 4543 808 29 Panorama / Fairbairn Failed Panorama / Mauritius 5916 421 33 La Gratitude / Eversdal 2879 69 27

Vodacom Location Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms) Cape Town International Airport 996 1811 64 Cape Town International Airport 12498 810 49 N2 / M10 38346 11303 51 N2 / M7 29364 6724 60 N2 / Bhunga Ave. 58480 10469 42 N2 / Jan Smuts (M17) 29642 11151 42 N2 / M52 5492 468 80 M52 / M18 2607 69 78 Rondebosch Medical Centre 7024 846 66 Klipfontein / Milner Road 5748 756 43 Milner / Wood 3187 5618 42 Harlequin / Orrscroft 25727 7653 42 Belvedere / Keurboom 33185 5711 56 Keurboom / M57 9808 4743 40 M57 / Queen Victoria 19753 13041 43 M57 / Stanhope 9429 6499 45 Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd) 41059 20216 40 Claremont / Main 8667 4383 59 Main / Klipper 35363 12350 41 University of Cape Town 1723 166 53 UCT – Madiba / South 30845 7450 39 N2 Hospital Bend (M3) 19918 15453 42 N2 / De Waal 25202 8816 38 N2 / Roodebloem 8398 1540 40 N2 / Searle 7749 7398 40 N2 / Strand 18645 8556 41 N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu 22989 1208 41 V&A Waterfront – Watershed 18277 2723 47 V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel 6610 2252 43 V&A Waterfront – McLaren 16987 7536 63 Greenpoint Stadium 5536 4026 60 Helen Suzman / Beach Rd 23267 3654 44 Beach / Marais (Sea Point) 14499 1788 157 Beach / St. Johns 39852 9029 43 Beach / Queens 16899 3835 42 Victoria / Bantry 56478 5727 40 Victoria / Clifton 60814 1507 40 Cliffrock 22489 4390 40 Maiden’s Cove 9177 4926 39 Argyle / Berkeley 38159 7446 42 Geneva / Quebec 24265 2182 40 Geneva / Camps Bay 15431 695 45 SAPS Camps Bay 5602 67 41 Victoria Rd Camps Bay 2429 35 51 Victoria / Llandudno 57889 14301 39 Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd 18276 2508 43 Hout Bay Fire Station 15403 3484 59 Princess / Main 38313 1997 39 Main / Dorman Place 12349 2578 39 M63 / M41 9903 126 42 Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh 3144 3 47 Edinburgh / Paradise 11738 10 65 Protea / Oakdale 21565 176 59 Newlands Cricket Stadium 7284 298 44 M5 / M38 10934 8816 43 M5 (Prince George) / Victoria 9307 3735 43 Prince George / Hek 16410 14486 41 Prince George / Military 16674 3966 43 Capricorn Square (Drury Rd) 19349 2008 43 Atlantic / Main 11730 13330 65 Muizenberg Station 34671 10654 42 St. James Station 286 18 158 Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux) 478 1 183 Main / Essex 3766 6 50 Main / Carlton 9184 12224 63 Main / De Waal 15577 10512 50 Main / Station 3017 2943 58 M4 / M65 5607 723 42 St. James Catholic Church Failed SAPS Museum, Muizenberg 44299 13501 40 Muizenberg Playground 24387 9420 63 False Bay Nature Reserve 49338 1812 42 False Bay 1275 31 67 M310 / M17 28329 12149 42 Strandfontein 20800 3436 40 Baden Powell / Mew 30316 6338 39 Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu 14368 2709 39 Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar) 31803 14432 39 Baden Powell / N2 9569 454 40 N2 Engen Croydon 13819 9370 44 N2 / M9 19545 6825 39 N2 / R44 13331 8054 58 Sasol Somerset West (R44) 14108 6038 39 R44 / Coast Rd. 2887 300 65 Coast / WR Quinoan 3968 175 71 Beach / Woltemade 22029 2180 62 Beach / Clocktower 22879 9463 55 Hibernian Towers 34765 125 58 Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers 8162 806 60 Da Gama / Bosman 3818 347 45 Da Gama / Aerodrome 7593 658 63 Fabriek / Newton 16886 810 59 Fabriek / N2 4200 1400 59 N2 / Victoria 3219 647 40 N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck) 8487 2836 40 R102 / R44 8606 3397 59 R44 / M9 13342 553 64 R44 / Bredell 13787 3880 40 R44 / Winery 23607 5078 40 R44 / Annandale 27590 7650 39 R44 / Webersvallei 23165 4852 39 R44 / Techno Park Entrance 8044 4768 39 R44 / Blaauwklippen 13922 5412 39 R44 / Trumali 26000 3441 40 R44 / Doornbosch 17500 10320 59 R44 / Dorp 6252 1813 60 Dorp / Meul 4889 879 40 Bird / Church 19498 1298 43 Adam Tas / Merriman 3682 6779 57 Adam Tas / Bird 18518 7041 41 Adam Tas / Helshoogte 13427 6831 39 Helshoogte / Rustenberg 17673 10376 59 Helshoogte 16908 3921 59 Helshoogte 4227 313 75 Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate 20424 7528 43 Helshoogte / Tokara 33690 2968 43 Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries 17932 466 42 Johannesdal Cemetery 12474 327 45 Pniel Congregational Church 19576 6199 55 Pniel Primary School 50711 9866 43 R45 / Main (R310) 54416 12399 42 R45 / Delta 21508 2218 42 R45 / Antonij Rupert 15990 1277 42 R45 / Val D’Or 27802 7536 47 R45 / Four Paws 51017 13571 43 R45 / Grande Provence 13653 1037 43 R45 / De Wet 24521 4320 65 R45 / De La Rey 20494 3244 44 Huguenot Memorial 35340 11453 42 Franchhoek Live Craft Centre 30349 3145 43 R45 / Birdge House 8470 4481 42 R45 / Simond School 28216 8307 41 R45 / Uitgezicht 17713 12808 41 R45 / R101 41733 7656 41 R101 / N1 Worcester 20487 8061 40 R101 / Concordia 5790 144 41 R101 / Brug 6837 133 52 Brug / Bergrivier 14973 79 41 Bergrivier / Cecilia 8548 75 45 Alteman / Concordia 6831 54 47 R101 / Pine 12834 104 49 R101 / N1 Cape Town 27104 141 41 N1 / R44 17817 2890 40 N1 / R304 49509 1522 41 N1 Engen Winelands 33985 346 40 N1 / M167 33033 5250 40 N1 / M15 20151 15707 41 N1 / M137 11000 4448 41 N1 / M100 20059 17189 56 N1 / R300 13205 4679 40 N1 / R302 20258 2613 77 N1 / M16 11532 12687 41 N1 / M14 871 2517 66 N1 / M12 19347 20248 41 N1 / M26 24303 5044 41 N1 / N7 14678 12437 49 N1 / Sable 11373 17390 41 N1 / M5 40707 13343 45 M5 / Berkley 6104 2414 42 M5 / N2 94 11945 63 Orrscroft / Marsh 45354 4488 41 N1 / R27 10868 5685 78 Marine / Paarden Eiland 38250 21826 43 Marine / Neptune 33846 17979 41 Marine / Milner 36133 20738 44 Marine / Lagoon Beach 7195 1709 43 Marine / Loxton 9119 778 68 Marine / Broad 17977 11292 50 Marine / Racecourse 47035 22624 42 The Paddocks 39265 19428 42 Otto du Plessis / Ocean 9865 1064 44 Ocean / Bay Beach 1456 103 53 Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis 3577 504 46 Otto du Plessis / Marine 12873 16198 43 Marine / Beach 33247 14755 60 Marine / Shell 13320 15709 59 San Martine Crescent, West Beach 15259 14947 50 Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird 22699 9223 43 Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens 33327 3743 58 Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard 21358 838 59 Big Bay / West Coast Road 10278 14181 43 Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale 29570 11697 42 Brasselton / Belmont 24064 11105 59 Brasselton / Trydall 3481 604 63 Trydall / Sunningdale 5725 848 67 Trydall / Otto du Plessis 9920 2619 43 Otto du Plessis / Sandown 7956 9968 45 R27 / Link 25318 16673 43 Link / Camden 8840 5668 43 Link / Sunningdale 16419 997 44 Humewood / Belvedere 16258 1172 43 Humewood / Forest 19002 2642 63 Humewood / Ravenswood 16779 1282 67 Ravenswood / Wood 46865 16286 55 Wood / Dorchester 29983 6205 58 Wood / Raats 24322 936 65 Raats / Hunter 11998 194 60 Gie / Circle 10306 777 64 Gie / Shire 7432 193 46 Gie / Blaauwberg 33229 9237 56 Blaauwberg / Koeberg 10942 4567 43 Koeberg / Plattekloof 24783 8460 43 Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury) 8365 3943 44 Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood) 10463 3077 48 Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey 11774 1555 42 Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy 60914 7559 44 Sienna / Chablis 33581 9677 45 Sienna / Giel Basson 13446 2973 43 Giel Basson / Bosmansdam 29898 11073 42 Bosmansdam / Plattekloof 5202 373 43 Plattekloof / Welgemeend 2050 14408 42 Welgemeend / Baronetcy 54281 20598 42 Plattekloof Village 34876 14347 43 Baronetcy Estate Entrance 9358 6151 43 Silwerboom / Bloulelie 3427 29 44 Olienhout / Keurboom 2646 84 48 Keurboom / Mopanie 3627 2342 45 Rothschild / Plattekloof 20646 18731 41 Plattekloof / Malmesbury 23231 4816 44 Malmesbury / Akademie 8916 1132 47 Akademie / La Provence 5313 421 62 La Provence / Gert van Rooyen 5510 218 43 Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson 2962 164 45 Bosmansdam / Wyland 28735 2077 55 Wyland / Vryburger 24186 7341 42 Vryburger / Adam Tas 10475 2439 43 Durban / Reyger 19667 8459 43 Buren / Nassau 9413 1324 63 Nassau / Oranje 16032 2011 43 Vryburger / Tafelberg 32993 5488 42 Montagu / Drill 64643 22547 43 Drill Cul de Sac 41444 15567 43 N1 / Monte Vista 19943 2540 43 N1 / McIntyre 4746 10554 42 N1 / Willie van Schoor 1804 6091 42 Willie van Schoor / Mispel 45157 20807 42 Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout 16985 8975 43 Tygervalley Mall 34101 10626 42 Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance 55851 16277 43 Old Oak / Durbanville 12978 481 0 Old Oak / Mountainview 32241 5245 42 Mountainview / Edelweiss 62977 8419 42 Mountainview / Panorama 1613 471 66 Panorama / Fairbairn 26792 4461 59 Panorama / Mauritius 18196 5935 51 La Gratitude / Eversdal 11562 2038 63

Cell C Location Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms) Cape Town International Airport 26709 9118 50 Cape Town International Airport 57203 20269 50 N2 / M10 41565 19946 57 N2 / M7 18275 6097 53 N2 / Bhunga Ave. 54600 19696 59 N2 / Jan Smuts (M17) 11648 17087 60 N2 / M52 13703 7482 48 M52 / M18 7263 1553 40 Rondebosch Medical Centre 17075 9736 40 Klipfontein / Milner Road 17155 11591 35 Milner / Wood 14508 18318 35 Harlequin / Orrscroft 37627 17237 35 Belvedere / Keurboom 11014 2849 54 Keurboom / M57 6219 386 61 M57 / Queen Victoria 20842 8140 51 M57 / Stanhope 37047 21349 54 Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd) 17320 4428 50 Claremont / Main 20505 9391 49 Main / Klipper 43463 16748 55 University of Cape Town 5283 1016 56 UCT – Madiba / South 15631 6742 49 N2 Hospital Bend (M3) 7792 12207 49 N2 / De Waal 10549 1771 49 N2 / Roodebloem 8175 13716 50 N2 / Searle 21704 12699 49 N2 / Strand 35092 15325 50 N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu 57321 20619 50 V&A Waterfront – Watershed 34951 7469 64 V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel 23575 11501 51 V&A Waterfront – McLaren 21317 15832 52 Greenpoint Stadium 15320 19965 51 Helen Suzman / Beach Rd 36923 20498 59 Beach / Marais (Sea Point) 3983 886 56 Beach / St. Johns 15864 6087 50 Beach / Queens 45273 16579 53 Victoria / Bantry 35779 13181 63 Victoria / Clifton 3335 0 71 Cliffrock 41995 15313 50 Maiden’s Cove 34232 8901 49 Argyle / Berkeley 42084 17919 53 Geneva / Quebec 16603 4235 49 Geneva / Camps Bay 11129 2071 80 SAPS Camps Bay 10946 58 49 Victoria Rd Camps Bay 3718 0 50 Victoria / Llandudno 51105 21705 55 Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd 14824 10510 58 Hout Bay Fire Station 21583 8836 55 Princess / Main 38158 9133 54 Main / Dorman Place 14105 6946 56 M63 / M41 2221 92 58 Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh 1543 381 79 Edinburgh / Paradise 21893 3140 55 Protea / Oakdale 69788 10332 59 Newlands Cricket Stadium 4849 1296 76 M5 / M38 21474 20041 60 M5 (Prince George) / Victoria 32236 22590 55 Prince George / Hek 8404 2721 58 Prince George / Military 3960 1429 58 Capricorn Square (Drury Rd) 6238 1380 86 Atlantic / Main 26482 15042 56 Muizenberg Station 59350 21602 55 St. James Station 8158 691 103 Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux) 3499 236 80 Main / Essex 13483 4524 59 Main / Carlton 24055 20299 62 Main / De Waal 25334 20201 61 Main / Station 20937 19577 60 M4 / M65 17806 14494 60 St. James Catholic Church 5780 564 62 SAPS Museum, Muizenberg 59715 22620 53 Muizenberg Playground 57956 17888 55 False Bay Nature Reserve 2829 5902 62 False Bay Failed M310 / M17 33916 18231 54 Strandfontein 36491 14849 55 Baden Powell / Mew 17455 5506 50 Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu 6062 3175 54 Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar) 14500 15829 49 Baden Powell / N2 17020 7847 54 N2 Engen Croydon 10317 5189 55 N2 / M9 13147 2491 50 N2 / R44 24309 12673 54 Sasol Somerset West (R44) 53844 19775 54 R44 / Coast Rd. 38522 21926 69 Coast / WR Quinoan 22870 8796 55 Beach / Woltemade 54529 17922 60 Beach / Clocktower 51866 16517 52 Hibernian Towers 16324 3286 51 Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers 22296 7746 51 Da Gama / Bosman 8172 3605 79 Da Gama / Aerodrome 25327 5657 52 Fabriek / Newton 39774 10757 50 Fabriek / N2 30643 10422 50 N2 / Victoria 30355 15033 56 N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck) 18350 12055 66 R102 / R44 27675 19861 56 R44 / M9 41930 5355 53 R44 / Bredell 9700 693 52 R44 / Winery 8728 220 59 R44 / Annandale 9887 4100 53 R44 / Webersvallei 12930 10585 51 R44 / Techno Park Entrance 11571 17942 51 R44 / Blaauwklippen 3537 3160 50 R44 / Trumali 24008 13150 50 R44 / Doornbosch 27627 11493 50 R44 / Dorp 17594 9830 50 Dorp / Meul 25374 11056 54 Bird / Church 37764 16637 48 Adam Tas / Merriman 19872 19574 50 Adam Tas / Bird 32868 20879 54 Adam Tas / Helshoogte 20298 18929 55 Helshoogte / Rustenberg 18771 8651 79 Helshoogte 10886 4525 50 Helshoogte 1661 82 59 Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate 2544 561 106 Helshoogte / Tokara 2127 0 82 Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries 1381 66 100 Johannesdal Cemetery 5233 3404 60 Pniel Congregational Church 3796 60 66 Pniel Primary School 2184 117 80 R45 / Main (R310) 4430 1417 80 R45 / Delta 3376 9834 68 R45 / Antonij Rupert 3314 2184 63 R45 / Val D’Or 3923 4740 71 R45 / Four Paws 4447 188 79 R45 / Grande Provence 3791 2243 76 R45 / De Wet 4120 3307 79 R45 / De La Rey 3812 3804 79 Huguenot Memorial 4238 3983 79 Franchhoek Live Craft Centre 3890 1372 79 R45 / Birdge House 6029 5797 64 R45 / Simond School 3092 156 70 R45 / Uitgezicht 756 517 119 R45 / R101 571 2401 92 R101 / N1 Worcester 19125 12442 60 R101 / Concordia 7136 1501 55 R101 / Brug 7025 923 50 Brug / Bergrivier 11831 513 55 Bergrivier / Cecilia 9450 708 54 Alteman / Concordia 18133 9321 80 R101 / Pine 17911 18430 50 R101 / N1 Cape Town 25519 957 76 N1 / R44 22880 4997 50 N1 / R304 955 69 91 N1 Engen Winelands 15885 21276 56 N1 / M167 1717 7529 60 N1 / M15 14783 19815 53 N1 / M137 7355 4631 52 N1 / M100 18725 10431 50 N1 / R300 7531 4089 50 N1 / R302 14356 2880 50 N1 / M16 16463 8599 50 N1 / M14 8256 6474 52 N1 / M12 13970 16550 50 N1 / M26 8890 11350 52 N1 / N7 30088 19705 50 N1 / Sable 11986 20185 50 N1 / M5 9966 9274 72 M5 / Berkley 12730 14830 49 M5 / N2 13799 11059 50 Orrscroft / Marsh 2779 2007 79 N1 / R27 5744 3988 38 Marine / Paarden Eiland 19921 6496 36 Marine / Neptune 24885 6487 35 Marine / Milner 16494 13115 55 Marine / Lagoon Beach 17080 6343 42 Marine / Loxton 16950 12115 36 Marine / Broad 15433 7145 38 Marine / Racecourse 16139 4680 40 The Paddocks 12300 3842 40 Otto du Plessis / Ocean 9157 1105 47 Ocean / Bay Beach 602 0 320 Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis Failed Otto du Plessis / Marine 15642 5862 35 Marine / Beach 5720 1885 35 Marine / Shell 10420 687 3001 San Martine Crescent, West Beach 2259 555 79 Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird 7891 3612 40 Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens 11848 3638 42 Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard 8253 1948 35 Big Bay / West Coast Road 12883 5460 35 Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale 5047 3430 56 Brasselton / Belmont 7457 3630 44 Brasselton / Trydall 5644 541 46 Trydall / Sunningdale 1675 260 67 Trydall / Otto du Plessis 5391 1305 57 Otto du Plessis / Sandown 8662 5125 35 R27 / Link 16709 4340 35 Link / Camden 10278 4568 35 Link / Sunningdale 3713 60 38 Humewood / Belvedere 0 225 0 Humewood / Forest 4653 161 55 Humewood / Ravenswood 6691 641 52 Ravenswood / Wood 6475 2635 35 Wood / Dorchester 4161 2536 37 Wood / Raats 3670 371 36 Raats / Hunter 1982 42 78 Gie / Circle 2064 718 60 Gie / Shire 1289 321 80 Gie / Blaauwberg 8965 914 59 Blaauwberg / Koeberg 18498 18393 38 Koeberg / Plattekloof 21137 9226 35 Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury) 6272 13034 58 Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood) 5540 2189 76 Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey 8105 2963 36 Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy 30286 17106 35 Sienna / Chablis 18559 6520 38 Sienna / Giel Basson 52072 11426 35 Giel Basson / Bosmansdam 14511 1959 36 Bosmansdam / Plattekloof 14917 12509 35 Plattekloof / Welgemeend 28148 17614 36 Welgemeend / Baronetcy 29564 13109 35 Plattekloof Village 17782 2652 41 Baronetcy Estate Entrance 24901 14759 55 Silwerboom / Bloulelie 15862 9290 37 Olienhout / Keurboom 9877 2597 42 Keurboom / Mopanie 23721 6913 51 Rothschild / Plattekloof 24983 12442 49 Plattekloof / Malmesbury 38971 13211 36 Malmesbury / Akademie 21520 4323 47 Akademie / La Provence 10800 590 41 La Provence / Gert van Rooyen 25019 900 41 Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson 7220 1814 37 Bosmansdam / Wyland 46094 5766 36 Wyland / Vryburger 13568 4121 35 Vryburger / Adam Tas 18568 3136 46 Durban / Reyger 9147 1008 82 Buren / Nassau 13367 1402 63 Nassau / Oranje 27275 2912 55 Vryburger / Tafelberg 44261 6148 40 Montagu / Drill 58231 22619 35 Drill Cul de Sac 52153 17892 35 N1 / Monte Vista 16196 3400 50 N1 / McIntyre 20891 9296 34 N1 / Willie van Schoor 16306 5288 36 Willie van Schoor / Mispel 63902 21141 36 Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout 21855 11603 36 Tygervalley Mall 16726 10914 37 Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance 24575 18835 40 Old Oak / Durbanville 23141 3881 35 Old Oak / Mountainview 38457 5781 35 Mountainview / Edelweiss 47570 21247 40 Mountainview / Panorama 11913 588 45 Panorama / Fairbairn 20157 5795 44 Panorama / Mauritius 26254 6706 35 La Gratitude / Eversdal 15921 4579 35