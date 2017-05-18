Cape Town mobile data speeds tested

MTN has the fastest mobile data speeds in Cape Town, followed closely by Vodacom and Cell C, according to our latest round of testing.
MyBroadband’s latest mobile network tests were done using the MyBroadband Speed Test app for Android and four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones.
246 tests were conducted per network between 5 and 7 May, and involved a combination of driving and stationary tests in the CBD and surrounding areas.
Data roaming was off for the tests, so we could assess the capacity of the operators’ individual networks.
This means the Cell C and Telkom results below are not what end users may experience, due to roaming agreements with other networks.
MTN took first place for fastest average download speed and lowest latency, while Cell C was first for average upload speed.
The infographic below summarises the results of the Cape Town tests, with the raw data detailed in the tables further down.
|MTN
|Location
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Latency (ms)
|Cape Town International Airport
|31063
|4107
|27
|Cape Town International Airport
|50537
|17866
|20
|N2 / M10
|33952
|10477
|34
|N2 / M7
|12061
|9228
|20
|N2 / Bhunga Ave.
|24685
|15052
|26
|N2 / Jan Smuts (M17)
|48016
|16815
|20
|N2 / M52
|17126
|5103
|28
|M52 / M18
|7073
|71
|24
|Rondebosch Medical Centre
|9892
|5964
|29
|Klipfontein / Milner Road
|876
|179
|29
|Milner / Wood
|3742
|3175
|22
|Harlequin / Orrscroft
|14443
|6023
|29
|Belvedere / Keurboom
|11792
|1850
|26
|Keurboom / M57
|4422
|984
|29
|M57 / Queen Victoria
|38075
|16308
|28
|M57 / Stanhope
|5459
|5397
|33
|Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd)
|13622
|16186
|23
|Claremont / Main
|13645
|12186
|21
|Main / Klipper
|39437
|16399
|22
|University of Cape Town
|13475
|317
|25
|UCT – Madiba / South
|3419
|872
|27
|N2 Hospital Bend (M3)
|16931
|6164
|25
|N2 / De Waal
|35141
|7839
|21
|N2 / Roodebloem
|29029
|7780
|27
|N2 / Searle
|16066
|14076
|21
|N2 / Strand
|7262
|8034
|24
|N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu
|51537
|19867
|20
|V&A Waterfront – Watershed
|10651
|614
|27
|V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel
|28549
|6515
|28
|V&A Waterfront – McLaren
|24822
|2740
|28
|Greenpoint Stadium
|10699
|1733
|24
|Helen Suzman / Beach Rd
|15221
|501
|26
|Beach / Marais (Sea Point)
|15940
|2632
|33
|Beach / St. Johns
|54531
|15225
|24
|Beach / Queens
|22386
|5085
|28
|Victoria / Bantry
|30497
|11132
|32
|Victoria / Clifton
|71543
|6067
|25
|Cliffrock
|29692
|7877
|26
|Maiden’s Cove
|12966
|8012
|27
|Argyle / Berkeley
|17454
|5135
|27
|Geneva / Quebec
|8623
|833
|26
|Geneva / Camps Bay
|30216
|3457
|25
|SAPS Camps Bay
|9486
|110
|22
|Victoria Rd Camps Bay
|7674
|1260
|35
|Victoria / Llandudno
|63343
|7146
|23
|Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd
|14563
|2339
|23
|Hout Bay Fire Station
|38765
|4327
|32
|Princess / Main
|17164
|3551
|36
|Main / Dorman Place
|34003
|4967
|26
|M63 / M41
|34590
|321
|27
|Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh
|26798
|6247
|25
|Edinburgh / Paradise
|9137
|286
|27
|Protea / Oakdale
|17111
|11914
|33
|Newlands Cricket Stadium
|9741
|6675
|29
|M5 / M38
|4785
|6176
|22
|M5 (Prince George) / Victoria
|23365
|16297
|23
|Prince George / Hek
|43021
|15491
|22
|Prince George / Military
|34478
|17356
|22
|Capricorn Square (Drury Rd)
|16831
|11571
|28
|Atlantic / Main
|17925
|16972
|25
|Muizenberg Station
|23978
|14976
|22
|St. James Station
|25150
|3085
|24
|Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux)
|53699
|17434
|30
|Main / Essex
|17251
|17846
|34
|Main / Carlton
|21756
|453
|25
|Main / De Waal
|14112
|495
|24
|Main / Station
|5769
|2532
|35
|M4 / M65
|23913
|2256
|31
|St. James Catholic Church
|18542
|765
|30
|SAPS Museum, Muizenberg
|14885
|8156
|22
|Muizenberg Playground
|6827
|12590
|28
|False Bay Nature Reserve
|9122
|501
|34
|False Bay
|1905
|0
|29
|M310 / M17
|41323
|19788
|24
|Strandfontein
|21113
|10991
|22
|Baden Powell / Mew
|51683
|14273
|24
|Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu
|8695
|2711
|30
|Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar)
|50661
|17964
|21
|Baden Powell / N2
|17709
|1343
|24
|N2 Engen Croydon
|17642
|5749
|30
|N2 / M9
|19958
|11390
|29
|N2 / R44
|11333
|14411
|26
|Sasol Somerset West (R44)
|43473
|15928
|28
|R44 / Coast Rd.
|6840
|212
|27
|Coast / WR Quinoan
|989
|667
|33
|Beach / Woltemade
|34804
|9512
|25
|Beach / Clocktower
|42304
|17189
|27
|Hibernian Towers
|18552
|15378
|27
|Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers
|8406
|1456
|29
|Da Gama / Bosman
|11271
|17321
|27
|Da Gama / Aerodrome
|12037
|8596
|30
|Fabriek / Newton
|35626
|12021
|22
|Fabriek / N2
|27120
|7095
|29
|N2 / Victoria
|33844
|14148
|29
|N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck)
|33386
|16379
|30
|R102 / R44
|10557
|8324
|21
|R44 / M9
|8239
|4070
|29
|R44 / Bredell
|25174
|1974
|34
|R44 / Winery
|46841
|3945
|22
|R44 / Annandale
|22819
|3196
|34
|R44 / Webersvallei
|15115
|7661
|29
|R44 / Techno Park Entrance
|14563
|12040
|26
|R44 / Blaauwklippen
|16800
|8712
|21
|R44 / Trumali
|14652
|4439
|27
|R44 / Doornbosch
|11556
|9758
|22
|R44 / Dorp
|14605
|10250
|26
|Dorp / Meul
|8603
|25
|33
|Bird / Church
|6631
|323
|29
|Adam Tas / Merriman
|38113
|12987
|31
|Adam Tas / Bird
|33996
|14460
|23
|Adam Tas / Helshoogte
|19882
|13382
|29
|Helshoogte / Rustenberg
|18446
|14814
|22
|Helshoogte
|16212
|3493
|24
|Helshoogte
|78
|0
|41
|Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate
|Failed
|Helshoogte / Tokara
|Failed
|Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries
|3712
|503
|32
|Johannesdal Cemetery
|30123
|15457
|33
|Pniel Congregational Church
|22884
|3605
|27
|Pniel Primary School
|28785
|8959
|27
|R45 / Main (R310)
|39873
|6865
|30
|R45 / Delta
|22303
|3650
|24
|R45 / Antonij Rupert
|18557
|1151
|34
|R45 / Val D’Or
|19253
|419
|31
|R45 / Four Paws
|28192
|9508
|34
|R45 / Grande Provence
|6841
|300
|25
|R45 / De Wet
|20222
|1999
|32
|R45 / De La Rey
|5747
|5938
|38
|Huguenot Memorial
|27982
|15741
|32
|Franchhoek Live Craft Centre
|15213
|1515
|30
|R45 / Birdge House
|21511
|3533
|29
|R45 / Simond School
|8314
|0
|35
|R45 / Uitgezicht
|38878
|11341
|31
|R45 / R101
|72934
|23687
|24
|R101 / N1 Worcester
|34269
|11432
|32
|R101 / Concordia
|19266
|1512
|26
|R101 / Brug
|34007
|18484
|24
|Brug / Bergrivier
|10739
|4769
|25
|Bergrivier / Cecilia
|16614
|2170
|32
|Alteman / Concordia
|15718
|1541
|23
|R101 / Pine
|56560
|16816
|29
|R101 / N1 Cape Town
|29898
|6845
|23
|N1 / R44
|32570
|10815
|30
|N1 / R304
|18606
|1569
|23
|N1 Engen Winelands
|34192
|6414
|26
|N1 / M167
|27189
|6500
|23
|N1 / M15
|7918
|14214
|29
|N1 / M137
|8298
|10921
|30
|N1 / M100
|3810
|16
|32
|N1 / R300
|1819
|903
|30
|N1 / R302
|18984
|13806
|25
|N1 / M16
|9209
|4929
|28
|N1 / M14
|3439
|0
|30
|N1 / M12
|14927
|9000
|23
|N1 / M26
|8453
|8983
|37
|N1 / N7
|8304
|15942
|28
|N1 / Sable
|12029
|15563
|23
|N1 / M5
|13032
|6095
|29
|M5 / Berkley
|51298
|13464
|22
|M5 / N2
|44963
|16254
|22
|Orrscroft / Marsh
|32776
|1376
|27
|N1 / R27
|35350
|10112
|32
|Marine / Paarden Eiland
|14118
|5600
|26
|Marine / Neptune
|26091
|17145
|32
|Marine / Milner
|43608
|14769
|28
|Marine / Lagoon Beach
|15354
|6681
|27
|Marine / Loxton
|28099
|16605
|25
|Marine / Broad
|11571
|9717
|41
|Marine / Racecourse
|49038
|17848
|34
|The Paddocks
|19269
|4961
|34
|Otto du Plessis / Ocean
|14652
|187
|22
|Ocean / Bay Beach
|1510
|266
|33
|Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis
|20329
|15260
|28
|Otto du Plessis / Marine
|42589
|19608
|23
|Marine / Beach
|35965
|19891
|21
|Marine / Shell
|25364
|3669
|20
|San Martine Crescent, West Beach
|33026
|13122
|28
|Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird
|23393
|13867
|26
|Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens
|20911
|7665
|27
|Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard
|21568
|13189
|20
|Big Bay / West Coast Road
|41639
|17808
|22
|Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale
|29349
|4305
|31
|Brasselton / Belmont
|26230
|8644
|28
|Brasselton / Trydall
|2779
|0
|32
|Trydall / Sunningdale
|2635
|1825
|28
|Trydall / Otto du Plessis
|2986
|1528
|37
|Otto du Plessis / Sandown
|6518
|11692
|27
|R27 / Link
|14041
|17616
|21
|Link / Camden
|37592
|16795
|30
|Link / Sunningdale
|3993
|2930
|25
|Humewood / Belvedere
|16645
|5220
|26
|Humewood / Forest
|31056
|2446
|25
|Humewood / Ravenswood
|23762
|4432
|28
|Ravenswood / Wood
|33233
|16880
|27
|Wood / Dorchester
|10839
|2622
|27
|Wood / Raats
|10259
|107
|25
|Raats / Hunter
|8815
|311
|28
|Gie / Circle
|13492
|67
|23
|Gie / Shire
|7215
|68
|32
|Gie / Blaauwberg
|35669
|7369
|22
|Blaauwberg / Koeberg
|18888
|11310
|24
|Koeberg / Plattekloof
|34744
|16066
|20
|Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury)
|7885
|785
|24
|Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood)
|8202
|1658
|35
|Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey
|18806
|3509
|28
|Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy
|32806
|16311
|28
|Sienna / Chablis
|6558
|8570
|24
|Sienna / Giel Basson
|56591
|14125
|25
|Giel Basson / Bosmansdam
|12670
|16731
|21
|Bosmansdam / Plattekloof
|5011
|3009
|25
|Plattekloof / Welgemeend
|38119
|20877
|19
|Welgemeend / Baronetcy
|65324
|18470
|20
|Plattekloof Village
|37199
|11569
|24
|Baronetcy Estate Entrance
|4349
|1073
|24
|Silwerboom / Bloulelie
|38689
|14773
|29
|Olienhout / Keurboom
|546
|195
|32
|Keurboom / Mopanie
|12263
|309
|27
|Rothschild / Plattekloof
|34622
|16867
|21
|Plattekloof / Malmesbury
|43070
|8944
|26
|Malmesbury / Akademie
|33091
|5655
|24
|Akademie / La Provence
|2347
|347
|30
|La Provence / Gert van Rooyen
|Failed
|Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson
|4810
|1957
|29
|Bosmansdam / Wyland
|22431
|5363
|27
|Wyland / Vryburger
|7012
|5399
|27
|Vryburger / Adam Tas
|5765
|1125
|20
|Durban / Reyger
|2533
|1382
|27
|Buren / Nassau
|6018
|1690
|24
|Nassau / Oranje
|8079
|2320
|31
|Vryburger / Tafelberg
|27200
|7535
|28
|Montagu / Drill
|37172
|20659
|21
|Drill Cul de Sac
|40835
|19541
|25
|N1 / Monte Vista
|11146
|10423
|31
|N1 / McIntyre
|3119
|765
|21
|N1 / Willie van Schoor
|29896
|20994
|26
|Willie van Schoor / Mispel
|12157
|7228
|27
|Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout
|20554
|7887
|29
|Tygervalley Mall
|16507
|8701
|20
|Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance
|33015
|16384
|20
|Old Oak / Durbanville
|32430
|2984
|20
|Old Oak / Mountainview
|28139
|3883
|24
|Mountainview / Edelweiss
|57237
|13355
|20
|Mountainview / Panorama
|4543
|808
|29
|Panorama / Fairbairn
|Failed
|Panorama / Mauritius
|5916
|421
|33
|La Gratitude / Eversdal
|2879
|69
|27
|Vodacom
|Location
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Latency (ms)
|Cape Town International Airport
|996
|1811
|64
|Cape Town International Airport
|12498
|810
|49
|N2 / M10
|38346
|11303
|51
|N2 / M7
|29364
|6724
|60
|N2 / Bhunga Ave.
|58480
|10469
|42
|N2 / Jan Smuts (M17)
|29642
|11151
|42
|N2 / M52
|5492
|468
|80
|M52 / M18
|2607
|69
|78
|Rondebosch Medical Centre
|7024
|846
|66
|Klipfontein / Milner Road
|5748
|756
|43
|Milner / Wood
|3187
|5618
|42
|Harlequin / Orrscroft
|25727
|7653
|42
|Belvedere / Keurboom
|33185
|5711
|56
|Keurboom / M57
|9808
|4743
|40
|M57 / Queen Victoria
|19753
|13041
|43
|M57 / Stanhope
|9429
|6499
|45
|Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd)
|41059
|20216
|40
|Claremont / Main
|8667
|4383
|59
|Main / Klipper
|35363
|12350
|41
|University of Cape Town
|1723
|166
|53
|UCT – Madiba / South
|30845
|7450
|39
|N2 Hospital Bend (M3)
|19918
|15453
|42
|N2 / De Waal
|25202
|8816
|38
|N2 / Roodebloem
|8398
|1540
|40
|N2 / Searle
|7749
|7398
|40
|N2 / Strand
|18645
|8556
|41
|N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu
|22989
|1208
|41
|V&A Waterfront – Watershed
|18277
|2723
|47
|V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel
|6610
|2252
|43
|V&A Waterfront – McLaren
|16987
|7536
|63
|Greenpoint Stadium
|5536
|4026
|60
|Helen Suzman / Beach Rd
|23267
|3654
|44
|Beach / Marais (Sea Point)
|14499
|1788
|157
|Beach / St. Johns
|39852
|9029
|43
|Beach / Queens
|16899
|3835
|42
|Victoria / Bantry
|56478
|5727
|40
|Victoria / Clifton
|60814
|1507
|40
|Cliffrock
|22489
|4390
|40
|Maiden’s Cove
|9177
|4926
|39
|Argyle / Berkeley
|38159
|7446
|42
|Geneva / Quebec
|24265
|2182
|40
|Geneva / Camps Bay
|15431
|695
|45
|SAPS Camps Bay
|5602
|67
|41
|Victoria Rd Camps Bay
|2429
|35
|51
|Victoria / Llandudno
|57889
|14301
|39
|Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd
|18276
|2508
|43
|Hout Bay Fire Station
|15403
|3484
|59
|Princess / Main
|38313
|1997
|39
|Main / Dorman Place
|12349
|2578
|39
|M63 / M41
|9903
|126
|42
|Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh
|3144
|3
|47
|Edinburgh / Paradise
|11738
|10
|65
|Protea / Oakdale
|21565
|176
|59
|Newlands Cricket Stadium
|7284
|298
|44
|M5 / M38
|10934
|8816
|43
|M5 (Prince George) / Victoria
|9307
|3735
|43
|Prince George / Hek
|16410
|14486
|41
|Prince George / Military
|16674
|3966
|43
|Capricorn Square (Drury Rd)
|19349
|2008
|43
|Atlantic / Main
|11730
|13330
|65
|Muizenberg Station
|34671
|10654
|42
|St. James Station
|286
|18
|158
|Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux)
|478
|1
|183
|Main / Essex
|3766
|6
|50
|Main / Carlton
|9184
|12224
|63
|Main / De Waal
|15577
|10512
|50
|Main / Station
|3017
|2943
|58
|M4 / M65
|5607
|723
|42
|St. James Catholic Church
|Failed
|SAPS Museum, Muizenberg
|44299
|13501
|40
|Muizenberg Playground
|24387
|9420
|63
|False Bay Nature Reserve
|49338
|1812
|42
|False Bay
|1275
|31
|67
|M310 / M17
|28329
|12149
|42
|Strandfontein
|20800
|3436
|40
|Baden Powell / Mew
|30316
|6338
|39
|Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu
|14368
|2709
|39
|Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar)
|31803
|14432
|39
|Baden Powell / N2
|9569
|454
|40
|N2 Engen Croydon
|13819
|9370
|44
|N2 / M9
|19545
|6825
|39
|N2 / R44
|13331
|8054
|58
|Sasol Somerset West (R44)
|14108
|6038
|39
|R44 / Coast Rd.
|2887
|300
|65
|Coast / WR Quinoan
|3968
|175
|71
|Beach / Woltemade
|22029
|2180
|62
|Beach / Clocktower
|22879
|9463
|55
|Hibernian Towers
|34765
|125
|58
|Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers
|8162
|806
|60
|Da Gama / Bosman
|3818
|347
|45
|Da Gama / Aerodrome
|7593
|658
|63
|Fabriek / Newton
|16886
|810
|59
|Fabriek / N2
|4200
|1400
|59
|N2 / Victoria
|3219
|647
|40
|N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck)
|8487
|2836
|40
|R102 / R44
|8606
|3397
|59
|R44 / M9
|13342
|553
|64
|R44 / Bredell
|13787
|3880
|40
|R44 / Winery
|23607
|5078
|40
|R44 / Annandale
|27590
|7650
|39
|R44 / Webersvallei
|23165
|4852
|39
|R44 / Techno Park Entrance
|8044
|4768
|39
|R44 / Blaauwklippen
|13922
|5412
|39
|R44 / Trumali
|26000
|3441
|40
|R44 / Doornbosch
|17500
|10320
|59
|R44 / Dorp
|6252
|1813
|60
|Dorp / Meul
|4889
|879
|40
|Bird / Church
|19498
|1298
|43
|Adam Tas / Merriman
|3682
|6779
|57
|Adam Tas / Bird
|18518
|7041
|41
|Adam Tas / Helshoogte
|13427
|6831
|39
|Helshoogte / Rustenberg
|17673
|10376
|59
|Helshoogte
|16908
|3921
|59
|Helshoogte
|4227
|313
|75
|Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate
|20424
|7528
|43
|Helshoogte / Tokara
|33690
|2968
|43
|Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries
|17932
|466
|42
|Johannesdal Cemetery
|12474
|327
|45
|Pniel Congregational Church
|19576
|6199
|55
|Pniel Primary School
|50711
|9866
|43
|R45 / Main (R310)
|54416
|12399
|42
|R45 / Delta
|21508
|2218
|42
|R45 / Antonij Rupert
|15990
|1277
|42
|R45 / Val D’Or
|27802
|7536
|47
|R45 / Four Paws
|51017
|13571
|43
|R45 / Grande Provence
|13653
|1037
|43
|R45 / De Wet
|24521
|4320
|65
|R45 / De La Rey
|20494
|3244
|44
|Huguenot Memorial
|35340
|11453
|42
|Franchhoek Live Craft Centre
|30349
|3145
|43
|R45 / Birdge House
|8470
|4481
|42
|R45 / Simond School
|28216
|8307
|41
|R45 / Uitgezicht
|17713
|12808
|41
|R45 / R101
|41733
|7656
|41
|R101 / N1 Worcester
|20487
|8061
|40
|R101 / Concordia
|5790
|144
|41
|R101 / Brug
|6837
|133
|52
|Brug / Bergrivier
|14973
|79
|41
|Bergrivier / Cecilia
|8548
|75
|45
|Alteman / Concordia
|6831
|54
|47
|R101 / Pine
|12834
|104
|49
|R101 / N1 Cape Town
|27104
|141
|41
|N1 / R44
|17817
|2890
|40
|N1 / R304
|49509
|1522
|41
|N1 Engen Winelands
|33985
|346
|40
|N1 / M167
|33033
|5250
|40
|N1 / M15
|20151
|15707
|41
|N1 / M137
|11000
|4448
|41
|N1 / M100
|20059
|17189
|56
|N1 / R300
|13205
|4679
|40
|N1 / R302
|20258
|2613
|77
|N1 / M16
|11532
|12687
|41
|N1 / M14
|871
|2517
|66
|N1 / M12
|19347
|20248
|41
|N1 / M26
|24303
|5044
|41
|N1 / N7
|14678
|12437
|49
|N1 / Sable
|11373
|17390
|41
|N1 / M5
|40707
|13343
|45
|M5 / Berkley
|6104
|2414
|42
|M5 / N2
|94
|11945
|63
|Orrscroft / Marsh
|45354
|4488
|41
|N1 / R27
|10868
|5685
|78
|Marine / Paarden Eiland
|38250
|21826
|43
|Marine / Neptune
|33846
|17979
|41
|Marine / Milner
|36133
|20738
|44
|Marine / Lagoon Beach
|7195
|1709
|43
|Marine / Loxton
|9119
|778
|68
|Marine / Broad
|17977
|11292
|50
|Marine / Racecourse
|47035
|22624
|42
|The Paddocks
|39265
|19428
|42
|Otto du Plessis / Ocean
|9865
|1064
|44
|Ocean / Bay Beach
|1456
|103
|53
|Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis
|3577
|504
|46
|Otto du Plessis / Marine
|12873
|16198
|43
|Marine / Beach
|33247
|14755
|60
|Marine / Shell
|13320
|15709
|59
|San Martine Crescent, West Beach
|15259
|14947
|50
|Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird
|22699
|9223
|43
|Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens
|33327
|3743
|58
|Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard
|21358
|838
|59
|Big Bay / West Coast Road
|10278
|14181
|43
|Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale
|29570
|11697
|42
|Brasselton / Belmont
|24064
|11105
|59
|Brasselton / Trydall
|3481
|604
|63
|Trydall / Sunningdale
|5725
|848
|67
|Trydall / Otto du Plessis
|9920
|2619
|43
|Otto du Plessis / Sandown
|7956
|9968
|45
|R27 / Link
|25318
|16673
|43
|Link / Camden
|8840
|5668
|43
|Link / Sunningdale
|16419
|997
|44
|Humewood / Belvedere
|16258
|1172
|43
|Humewood / Forest
|19002
|2642
|63
|Humewood / Ravenswood
|16779
|1282
|67
|Ravenswood / Wood
|46865
|16286
|55
|Wood / Dorchester
|29983
|6205
|58
|Wood / Raats
|24322
|936
|65
|Raats / Hunter
|11998
|194
|60
|Gie / Circle
|10306
|777
|64
|Gie / Shire
|7432
|193
|46
|Gie / Blaauwberg
|33229
|9237
|56
|Blaauwberg / Koeberg
|10942
|4567
|43
|Koeberg / Plattekloof
|24783
|8460
|43
|Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury)
|8365
|3943
|44
|Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood)
|10463
|3077
|48
|Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey
|11774
|1555
|42
|Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy
|60914
|7559
|44
|Sienna / Chablis
|33581
|9677
|45
|Sienna / Giel Basson
|13446
|2973
|43
|Giel Basson / Bosmansdam
|29898
|11073
|42
|Bosmansdam / Plattekloof
|5202
|373
|43
|Plattekloof / Welgemeend
|2050
|14408
|42
|Welgemeend / Baronetcy
|54281
|20598
|42
|Plattekloof Village
|34876
|14347
|43
|Baronetcy Estate Entrance
|9358
|6151
|43
|Silwerboom / Bloulelie
|3427
|29
|44
|Olienhout / Keurboom
|2646
|84
|48
|Keurboom / Mopanie
|3627
|2342
|45
|Rothschild / Plattekloof
|20646
|18731
|41
|Plattekloof / Malmesbury
|23231
|4816
|44
|Malmesbury / Akademie
|8916
|1132
|47
|Akademie / La Provence
|5313
|421
|62
|La Provence / Gert van Rooyen
|5510
|218
|43
|Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson
|2962
|164
|45
|Bosmansdam / Wyland
|28735
|2077
|55
|Wyland / Vryburger
|24186
|7341
|42
|Vryburger / Adam Tas
|10475
|2439
|43
|Durban / Reyger
|19667
|8459
|43
|Buren / Nassau
|9413
|1324
|63
|Nassau / Oranje
|16032
|2011
|43
|Vryburger / Tafelberg
|32993
|5488
|42
|Montagu / Drill
|64643
|22547
|43
|Drill Cul de Sac
|41444
|15567
|43
|N1 / Monte Vista
|19943
|2540
|43
|N1 / McIntyre
|4746
|10554
|42
|N1 / Willie van Schoor
|1804
|6091
|42
|Willie van Schoor / Mispel
|45157
|20807
|42
|Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout
|16985
|8975
|43
|Tygervalley Mall
|34101
|10626
|42
|Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance
|55851
|16277
|43
|Old Oak / Durbanville
|12978
|481
|0
|Old Oak / Mountainview
|32241
|5245
|42
|Mountainview / Edelweiss
|62977
|8419
|42
|Mountainview / Panorama
|1613
|471
|66
|Panorama / Fairbairn
|26792
|4461
|59
|Panorama / Mauritius
|18196
|5935
|51
|La Gratitude / Eversdal
|11562
|2038
|63
|Cell C
|Location
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Latency (ms)
|Cape Town International Airport
|26709
|9118
|50
|Cape Town International Airport
|57203
|20269
|50
|N2 / M10
|41565
|19946
|57
|N2 / M7
|18275
|6097
|53
|N2 / Bhunga Ave.
|54600
|19696
|59
|N2 / Jan Smuts (M17)
|11648
|17087
|60
|N2 / M52
|13703
|7482
|48
|M52 / M18
|7263
|1553
|40
|Rondebosch Medical Centre
|17075
|9736
|40
|Klipfontein / Milner Road
|17155
|11591
|35
|Milner / Wood
|14508
|18318
|35
|Harlequin / Orrscroft
|37627
|17237
|35
|Belvedere / Keurboom
|11014
|2849
|54
|Keurboom / M57
|6219
|386
|61
|M57 / Queen Victoria
|20842
|8140
|51
|M57 / Stanhope
|37047
|21349
|54
|Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd)
|17320
|4428
|50
|Claremont / Main
|20505
|9391
|49
|Main / Klipper
|43463
|16748
|55
|University of Cape Town
|5283
|1016
|56
|UCT – Madiba / South
|15631
|6742
|49
|N2 Hospital Bend (M3)
|7792
|12207
|49
|N2 / De Waal
|10549
|1771
|49
|N2 / Roodebloem
|8175
|13716
|50
|N2 / Searle
|21704
|12699
|49
|N2 / Strand
|35092
|15325
|50
|N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu
|57321
|20619
|50
|V&A Waterfront – Watershed
|34951
|7469
|64
|V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel
|23575
|11501
|51
|V&A Waterfront – McLaren
|21317
|15832
|52
|Greenpoint Stadium
|15320
|19965
|51
|Helen Suzman / Beach Rd
|36923
|20498
|59
|Beach / Marais (Sea Point)
|3983
|886
|56
|Beach / St. Johns
|15864
|6087
|50
|Beach / Queens
|45273
|16579
|53
|Victoria / Bantry
|35779
|13181
|63
|Victoria / Clifton
|3335
|0
|71
|Cliffrock
|41995
|15313
|50
|Maiden’s Cove
|34232
|8901
|49
|Argyle / Berkeley
|42084
|17919
|53
|Geneva / Quebec
|16603
|4235
|49
|Geneva / Camps Bay
|11129
|2071
|80
|SAPS Camps Bay
|10946
|58
|49
|Victoria Rd Camps Bay
|3718
|0
|50
|Victoria / Llandudno
|51105
|21705
|55
|Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd
|14824
|10510
|58
|Hout Bay Fire Station
|21583
|8836
|55
|Princess / Main
|38158
|9133
|54
|Main / Dorman Place
|14105
|6946
|56
|M63 / M41
|2221
|92
|58
|Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh
|1543
|381
|79
|Edinburgh / Paradise
|21893
|3140
|55
|Protea / Oakdale
|69788
|10332
|59
|Newlands Cricket Stadium
|4849
|1296
|76
|M5 / M38
|21474
|20041
|60
|M5 (Prince George) / Victoria
|32236
|22590
|55
|Prince George / Hek
|8404
|2721
|58
|Prince George / Military
|3960
|1429
|58
|Capricorn Square (Drury Rd)
|6238
|1380
|86
|Atlantic / Main
|26482
|15042
|56
|Muizenberg Station
|59350
|21602
|55
|St. James Station
|8158
|691
|103
|Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux)
|3499
|236
|80
|Main / Essex
|13483
|4524
|59
|Main / Carlton
|24055
|20299
|62
|Main / De Waal
|25334
|20201
|61
|Main / Station
|20937
|19577
|60
|M4 / M65
|17806
|14494
|60
|St. James Catholic Church
|5780
|564
|62
|SAPS Museum, Muizenberg
|59715
|22620
|53
|Muizenberg Playground
|57956
|17888
|55
|False Bay Nature Reserve
|2829
|5902
|62
|False Bay
|Failed
|M310 / M17
|33916
|18231
|54
|Strandfontein
|36491
|14849
|55
|Baden Powell / Mew
|17455
|5506
|50
|Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu
|6062
|3175
|54
|Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar)
|14500
|15829
|49
|Baden Powell / N2
|17020
|7847
|54
|N2 Engen Croydon
|10317
|5189
|55
|N2 / M9
|13147
|2491
|50
|N2 / R44
|24309
|12673
|54
|Sasol Somerset West (R44)
|53844
|19775
|54
|R44 / Coast Rd.
|38522
|21926
|69
|Coast / WR Quinoan
|22870
|8796
|55
|Beach / Woltemade
|54529
|17922
|60
|Beach / Clocktower
|51866
|16517
|52
|Hibernian Towers
|16324
|3286
|51
|Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers
|22296
|7746
|51
|Da Gama / Bosman
|8172
|3605
|79
|Da Gama / Aerodrome
|25327
|5657
|52
|Fabriek / Newton
|39774
|10757
|50
|Fabriek / N2
|30643
|10422
|50
|N2 / Victoria
|30355
|15033
|56
|N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck)
|18350
|12055
|66
|R102 / R44
|27675
|19861
|56
|R44 / M9
|41930
|5355
|53
|R44 / Bredell
|9700
|693
|52
|R44 / Winery
|8728
|220
|59
|R44 / Annandale
|9887
|4100
|53
|R44 / Webersvallei
|12930
|10585
|51
|R44 / Techno Park Entrance
|11571
|17942
|51
|R44 / Blaauwklippen
|3537
|3160
|50
|R44 / Trumali
|24008
|13150
|50
|R44 / Doornbosch
|27627
|11493
|50
|R44 / Dorp
|17594
|9830
|50
|Dorp / Meul
|25374
|11056
|54
|Bird / Church
|37764
|16637
|48
|Adam Tas / Merriman
|19872
|19574
|50
|Adam Tas / Bird
|32868
|20879
|54
|Adam Tas / Helshoogte
|20298
|18929
|55
|Helshoogte / Rustenberg
|18771
|8651
|79
|Helshoogte
|10886
|4525
|50
|Helshoogte
|1661
|82
|59
|Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate
|2544
|561
|106
|Helshoogte / Tokara
|2127
|0
|82
|Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries
|1381
|66
|100
|Johannesdal Cemetery
|5233
|3404
|60
|Pniel Congregational Church
|3796
|60
|66
|Pniel Primary School
|2184
|117
|80
|R45 / Main (R310)
|4430
|1417
|80
|R45 / Delta
|3376
|9834
|68
|R45 / Antonij Rupert
|3314
|2184
|63
|R45 / Val D’Or
|3923
|4740
|71
|R45 / Four Paws
|4447
|188
|79
|R45 / Grande Provence
|3791
|2243
|76
|R45 / De Wet
|4120
|3307
|79
|R45 / De La Rey
|3812
|3804
|79
|Huguenot Memorial
|4238
|3983
|79
|Franchhoek Live Craft Centre
|3890
|1372
|79
|R45 / Birdge House
|6029
|5797
|64
|R45 / Simond School
|3092
|156
|70
|R45 / Uitgezicht
|756
|517
|119
|R45 / R101
|571
|2401
|92
|R101 / N1 Worcester
|19125
|12442
|60
|R101 / Concordia
|7136
|1501
|55
|R101 / Brug
|7025
|923
|50
|Brug / Bergrivier
|11831
|513
|55
|Bergrivier / Cecilia
|9450
|708
|54
|Alteman / Concordia
|18133
|9321
|80
|R101 / Pine
|17911
|18430
|50
|R101 / N1 Cape Town
|25519
|957
|76
|N1 / R44
|22880
|4997
|50
|N1 / R304
|955
|69
|91
|N1 Engen Winelands
|15885
|21276
|56
|N1 / M167
|1717
|7529
|60
|N1 / M15
|14783
|19815
|53
|N1 / M137
|7355
|4631
|52
|N1 / M100
|18725
|10431
|50
|N1 / R300
|7531
|4089
|50
|N1 / R302
|14356
|2880
|50
|N1 / M16
|16463
|8599
|50
|N1 / M14
|8256
|6474
|52
|N1 / M12
|13970
|16550
|50
|N1 / M26
|8890
|11350
|52
|N1 / N7
|30088
|19705
|50
|N1 / Sable
|11986
|20185
|50
|N1 / M5
|9966
|9274
|72
|M5 / Berkley
|12730
|14830
|49
|M5 / N2
|13799
|11059
|50
|Orrscroft / Marsh
|2779
|2007
|79
|N1 / R27
|5744
|3988
|38
|Marine / Paarden Eiland
|19921
|6496
|36
|Marine / Neptune
|24885
|6487
|35
|Marine / Milner
|16494
|13115
|55
|Marine / Lagoon Beach
|17080
|6343
|42
|Marine / Loxton
|16950
|12115
|36
|Marine / Broad
|15433
|7145
|38
|Marine / Racecourse
|16139
|4680
|40
|The Paddocks
|12300
|3842
|40
|Otto du Plessis / Ocean
|9157
|1105
|47
|Ocean / Bay Beach
|602
|0
|320
|Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis
|Failed
|Otto du Plessis / Marine
|15642
|5862
|35
|Marine / Beach
|5720
|1885
|35
|Marine / Shell
|10420
|687
|3001
|San Martine Crescent, West Beach
|2259
|555
|79
|Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird
|7891
|3612
|40
|Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens
|11848
|3638
|42
|Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard
|8253
|1948
|35
|Big Bay / West Coast Road
|12883
|5460
|35
|Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale
|5047
|3430
|56
|Brasselton / Belmont
|7457
|3630
|44
|Brasselton / Trydall
|5644
|541
|46
|Trydall / Sunningdale
|1675
|260
|67
|Trydall / Otto du Plessis
|5391
|1305
|57
|Otto du Plessis / Sandown
|8662
|5125
|35
|R27 / Link
|16709
|4340
|35
|Link / Camden
|10278
|4568
|35
|Link / Sunningdale
|3713
|60
|38
|Humewood / Belvedere
|0
|225
|0
|Humewood / Forest
|4653
|161
|55
|Humewood / Ravenswood
|6691
|641
|52
|Ravenswood / Wood
|6475
|2635
|35
|Wood / Dorchester
|4161
|2536
|37
|Wood / Raats
|3670
|371
|36
|Raats / Hunter
|1982
|42
|78
|Gie / Circle
|2064
|718
|60
|Gie / Shire
|1289
|321
|80
|Gie / Blaauwberg
|8965
|914
|59
|Blaauwberg / Koeberg
|18498
|18393
|38
|Koeberg / Plattekloof
|21137
|9226
|35
|Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury)
|6272
|13034
|58
|Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood)
|5540
|2189
|76
|Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey
|8105
|2963
|36
|Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy
|30286
|17106
|35
|Sienna / Chablis
|18559
|6520
|38
|Sienna / Giel Basson
|52072
|11426
|35
|Giel Basson / Bosmansdam
|14511
|1959
|36
|Bosmansdam / Plattekloof
|14917
|12509
|35
|Plattekloof / Welgemeend
|28148
|17614
|36
|Welgemeend / Baronetcy
|29564
|13109
|35
|Plattekloof Village
|17782
|2652
|41
|Baronetcy Estate Entrance
|24901
|14759
|55
|Silwerboom / Bloulelie
|15862
|9290
|37
|Olienhout / Keurboom
|9877
|2597
|42
|Keurboom / Mopanie
|23721
|6913
|51
|Rothschild / Plattekloof
|24983
|12442
|49
|Plattekloof / Malmesbury
|38971
|13211
|36
|Malmesbury / Akademie
|21520
|4323
|47
|Akademie / La Provence
|10800
|590
|41
|La Provence / Gert van Rooyen
|25019
|900
|41
|Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson
|7220
|1814
|37
|Bosmansdam / Wyland
|46094
|5766
|36
|Wyland / Vryburger
|13568
|4121
|35
|Vryburger / Adam Tas
|18568
|3136
|46
|Durban / Reyger
|9147
|1008
|82
|Buren / Nassau
|13367
|1402
|63
|Nassau / Oranje
|27275
|2912
|55
|Vryburger / Tafelberg
|44261
|6148
|40
|Montagu / Drill
|58231
|22619
|35
|Drill Cul de Sac
|52153
|17892
|35
|N1 / Monte Vista
|16196
|3400
|50
|N1 / McIntyre
|20891
|9296
|34
|N1 / Willie van Schoor
|16306
|5288
|36
|Willie van Schoor / Mispel
|63902
|21141
|36
|Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout
|21855
|11603
|36
|Tygervalley Mall
|16726
|10914
|37
|Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance
|24575
|18835
|40
|Old Oak / Durbanville
|23141
|3881
|35
|Old Oak / Mountainview
|38457
|5781
|35
|Mountainview / Edelweiss
|47570
|21247
|40
|Mountainview / Panorama
|11913
|588
|45
|Panorama / Fairbairn
|20157
|5795
|44
|Panorama / Mauritius
|26254
|6706
|35
|La Gratitude / Eversdal
|15921
|4579
|35
|Telkom
|Location
|Download (kbps)
|Upload (kbps)
|Latency (ms)
|Cape Town International Airport
|6234
|1782
|44
|Cape Town International Airport
|40547
|7874
|51
|N2 / M10
|38345
|17872
|55
|N2 / M7
|12952
|16040
|42
|N2 / Bhunga Ave.
|4176
|4758
|42
|N2 / Jan Smuts (M17)
|31629
|18314
|41
|N2 / M52
|27869
|11388
|40
|M52 / M18
|21645
|318
|46
|Rondebosch Medical Centre
|18599
|1366
|40
|Klipfontein / Milner Road
|1285
|221
|49
|Milner / Wood
|2659
|2206
|42
|Harlequin / Orrscroft
|6853
|1934
|47
|Belvedere / Keurboom
|6294
|1705
|175
|Keurboom / M57
|2913
|17
|185
|M57 / Queen Victoria
|6845
|505
|89
|M57 / Stanhope
|10392
|3940
|24
|Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd)
|4484
|682
|94
|Claremont / Main
|6233
|1802
|120
|Main / Klipper
|9387
|3600
|131
|University of Cape Town
|2263
|74
|108
|UCT – Madiba / South
|705
|602
|211
|N2 Hospital Bend (M3)
|842
|96
|158
|N2 / De Waal
|405
|372
|232
|N2 / Roodebloem
|Failed
|N2 / Searle
|4886
|4755
|168
|N2 / Strand
|2271
|1359
|150
|N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu
|3144
|4569
|190
|V&A Waterfront – Watershed
|5224
|2499
|186
|V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel
|8510
|2426
|91
|V&A Waterfront – McLaren
|3123
|746
|198
|Greenpoint Stadium
|2921
|3830
|215
|Helen Suzman / Beach Rd
|3172
|51
|165
|Beach / Marais (Sea Point)
|6549
|989
|126
|Beach / St. Johns
|2698
|1323
|151
|Beach / Queens
|2207
|3980
|189
|Victoria / Bantry
|4284
|5381
|111
|Victoria / Clifton
|0
|15
|216
|Cliffrock
|Failed
|Maiden’s Cove
|3394
|38
|185
|Argyle / Berkeley
|2281
|2325
|138
|Geneva / Quebec
|4408
|4360
|138
|Geneva / Camps Bay
|30
|0
|401
|SAPS Camps Bay
|Failed
|Victoria Rd Camps Bay
|Failed
|Victoria / Llandudno
|Failed
|Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd
|Failed
|Hout Bay Fire Station
|26171
|5892
|49
|Princess / Main
|31422
|8676
|80
|Main / Dorman Place
|14502
|7475
|50
|M63 / M41
|Failed
|Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh
|5261
|195
|94
|Edinburgh / Paradise
|8877
|1063
|30
|Protea / Oakdale
|13018
|7312
|105
|Newlands Cricket Stadium
|4070
|1498
|42
|M5 / M38
|3590
|12363
|20
|M5 (Prince George) / Victoria
|21441
|13740
|19
|Prince George / Hek
|7497
|7774
|20
|Prince George / Military
|17305
|1307
|20
|Capricorn Square (Drury Rd)
|40166
|7933
|19
|Atlantic / Main
|43478
|3435
|20
|Muizenberg Station
|3954
|1518
|25
|St. James Station
|Failed
|Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux)
|Failed
|Main / Essex
|4826
|2117
|23
|Main / Carlton
|10702
|3049
|59
|Main / De Waal
|9006
|2576
|24
|Main / Station
|5408
|2454
|27
|M4 / M65
|4096
|4100
|25
|St. James Catholic Church
|2481
|0
|29
|SAPS Museum, Muizenberg
|3747
|2169
|25
|Muizenberg Playground
|21092
|1880
|19
|False Bay Nature Reserve
|3322
|127
|24
|False Bay
|Failed
|M310 / M17
|Failed
|Strandfontein
|8149
|3727
|107
|Baden Powell / Mew
|3439
|2474
|40
|Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu
|32560
|20457
|19
|Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar)
|19392
|16229
|20
|Baden Powell / N2
|40009
|18538
|19
|N2 Engen Croydon
|15455
|17709
|22
|N2 / M9
|2783
|2857
|20
|N2 / R44
|5622
|5628
|21
|Sasol Somerset West (R44)
|25004
|5039
|23
|R44 / Coast Rd.
|4461
|138
|28
|Coast / WR Quinoan
|1148
|160
|33
|Beach / Woltemade
|27005
|9494
|33
|Beach / Clocktower
|41519
|5442
|32
|Hibernian Towers
|41069
|208
|21
|Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers
|6505
|246
|51
|Da Gama / Bosman
|5623
|327
|21
|Da Gama / Aerodrome
|5934
|5808
|25
|Fabriek / Newton
|26098
|11761
|20
|Fabriek / N2
|19580
|13141
|20
|N2 / Victoria
|11004
|636
|35
|N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck)
|806
|444
|47
|R102 / R44
|16516
|3291
|65
|R44 / M9
|17735
|2626
|54
|R44 / Bredell
|25047
|18275
|46
|R44 / Winery
|24373
|9843
|38
|R44 / Annandale
|34247
|6016
|20
|R44 / Webersvallei
|33735
|1475
|54
|R44 / Techno Park Entrance
|14543
|3135
|26
|R44 / Blaauwklippen
|41668
|1265
|45
|R44 / Trumali
|5508
|3600
|22
|R44 / Doornbosch
|4879
|10539
|20
|R44 / Dorp
|5449
|7240
|23
|Dorp / Meul
|7175
|7640
|39
|Bird / Church
|19042
|2714
|24
|Adam Tas / Merriman
|11719
|3477
|22
|Adam Tas / Bird
|25799
|1677
|24
|Adam Tas / Helshoogte
|10931
|262
|21
|Helshoogte / Rustenberg
|7284
|902
|60
|Helshoogte
|524
|0
|70
|Helshoogte
|Failed
|Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate
|Failed
|Helshoogte / Tokara
|Failed
|Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries
|16644
|940
|35
|Johannesdal Cemetery
|14848
|2699
|44
|Pniel Congregational Church
|32
|481
|61
|Pniel Primary School
|6388
|0
|53
|R45 / Main (R310)
|3491
|713
|46
|R45 / Delta
|10012
|80
|42
|R45 / Antonij Rupert
|26016
|2734
|36
|R45 / Val D’Or
|2892
|1235
|59
|R45 / Four Paws
|2795
|2825
|44
|R45 / Grande Provence
|4031
|1883
|46
|R45 / De Wet
|6553
|3990
|45
|R45 / De La Rey
|4243
|3136
|41
|Huguenot Memorial
|6818
|3694
|42
|Franchhoek Live Craft Centre
|8661
|4063
|42
|R45 / Birdge House
|4564
|1379
|48
|R45 / Simond School
|3276
|2001
|55
|R45 / Uitgezicht
|6073
|3469
|44
|R45 / R101
|28180
|9570
|35
|R101 / N1 Worcester
|22721
|14060
|35
|R101 / Concordia
|2887
|2435
|37
|R101 / Brug
|6112
|2239
|37
|Brug / Bergrivier
|7037
|2843
|35
|Bergrivier / Cecilia
|8312
|3030
|36
|Alteman / Concordia
|10719
|1616
|40
|R101 / Pine
|20989
|17700
|35
|R101 / N1 Cape Town
|19766
|15061
|35
|N1 / R44
|10466
|9006
|36
|N1 / R304
|18156
|8978
|40
|N1 Engen Winelands
|13136
|3298
|35
|N1 / M167
|2033
|1371
|42
|N1 / M15
|15594
|774
|41
|N1 / M137
|4407
|371
|55
|N1 / M100
|1070
|1047
|56
|N1 / R300
|1580
|812
|49
|N1 / R302
|10776
|413
|43
|N1 / M16
|9848
|1627
|40
|N1 / M14
|2208
|829
|42
|N1 / M12
|23585
|1539
|37
|N1 / M26
|19850
|3484
|50
|N1 / N7
|2255
|132
|45
|N1 / Sable
|18202
|17166
|36
|N1 / M5
|15493
|7055
|45
|M5 / Berkley
|7283
|5548
|39
|M5 / N2
|7161
|4458
|39
|Orrscroft / Marsh
|11669
|1042
|35
|N1 / R27
|7036
|393
|46
|Marine / Paarden Eiland
|4465
|391
|30
|Marine / Neptune
|9370
|3874
|27
|Marine / Milner
|37392
|8742
|21
|Marine / Lagoon Beach
|889
|1739
|22
|Marine / Loxton
|4385
|1895
|23
|Marine / Broad
|11090
|3680
|26
|Marine / Racecourse
|50741
|4428
|20
|The Paddocks
|38476
|2357
|22
|Otto du Plessis / Ocean
|12910
|216
|107
|Ocean / Bay Beach
|2756
|580
|100
|Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis
|4272
|4844
|55
|Otto du Plessis / Marine
|15632
|16654
|74
|Marine / Beach
|14104
|6222
|80
|Marine / Shell
|8718
|73
|71
|San Martine Crescent, West Beach
|10443
|1996
|51
|Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird
|11003
|2668
|90
|Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens
|11654
|739
|60
|Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard
|6524
|0
|85
|Big Bay / West Coast Road
|11181
|17882
|30
|Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale
|8258
|2122
|67
|Brasselton / Belmont
|11173
|1290
|99
|Brasselton / Trydall
|839
|1659
|135
|Trydall / Sunningdale
|4873
|2429
|50
|Trydall / Otto du Plessis
|2876
|1985
|106
|Otto du Plessis / Sandown
|13418
|1368
|40
|R27 / Link
|23765
|4653
|44
|Link / Camden
|9228
|7605
|44
|Link / Sunningdale
|3451
|151
|40
|Humewood / Belvedere
|370
|23
|51
|Humewood / Forest
|390
|1081
|63
|Humewood / Ravenswood
|Failed
|Ravenswood / Wood
|29885
|6272
|41
|Wood / Dorchester
|15468
|1370
|46
|Wood / Raats
|7413
|0
|45
|Raats / Hunter
|9761
|10151
|46
|Gie / Circle
|3066
|1284
|42
|Gie / Shire
|1964
|71
|57
|Gie / Blaauwberg
|20861
|13002
|39
|Blaauwberg / Koeberg
|8832
|3331
|40
|Koeberg / Plattekloof
|17030
|2233
|41
|Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury)
|686
|3646
|62
|Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood)
|9975
|5331
|43
|Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey
|9787
|346
|60
|Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy
|18764
|5816
|46
|Sienna / Chablis
|6773
|151
|65
|Sienna / Giel Basson
|4236
|1223
|41
|Giel Basson / Bosmansdam
|4474
|258
|45
|Bosmansdam / Plattekloof
|4189
|90
|64
|Plattekloof / Welgemeend
|402
|1015
|57
|Welgemeend / Baronetcy
|1013
|261
|43
|Plattekloof Village
|137
|10
|90
|Baronetcy Estate Entrance
|7430
|2585
|39
|Silwerboom / Bloulelie
|Failed
|Olienhout / Keurboom
|7930
|2658
|69
|Keurboom / Mopanie
|4080
|2832
|41
|Rothschild / Plattekloof
|28255
|4151
|40
|Plattekloof / Malmesbury
|37196
|2968
|40
|Malmesbury / Akademie
|9293
|237
|40
|Akademie / La Provence
|720
|812
|53
|La Provence / Gert van Rooyen
|1164
|840
|47
|Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson
|26
|0
|262
|Bosmansdam / Wyland
|10210
|1267
|57
|Wyland / Vryburger
|15193
|1037
|44
|Vryburger / Adam Tas
|7405
|2147
|72
|Durban / Reyger
|2396
|576
|49
|Buren / Nassau
|9703
|1436
|39
|Nassau / Oranje
|9871
|5809
|43
|Vryburger / Tafelberg
|13046
|1672
|56
|Montagu / Drill
|20471
|7157
|40
|Drill Cul de Sac
|36294
|4702
|40
|N1 / Monte Vista
|12149
|828
|47
|N1 / McIntyre
|18426
|495
|39
|N1 / Willie van Schoor
|11960
|4251
|40
|Willie van Schoor / Mispel
|11801
|1632
|44
|Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout
|15574
|2979
|40
|Tygervalley Mall
|13882
|799
|68
|Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance
|17740
|1431
|43
|Old Oak / Durbanville
|36964
|7354
|40
|Old Oak / Mountainview
|5726
|4724
|39
|Mountainview / Edelweiss
|20629
|11549
|39
|Mountainview / Panorama
|11347
|1678
|59
|Panorama / Fairbairn
|Failed
|Panorama / Mauritius
|Failed
|La Gratitude / Eversdal
|Failed
