Cape Town mobile data speeds tested

18 May 2017

MTN has the fastest mobile data speeds in Cape Town, followed closely by Vodacom and Cell C, according to our latest round of testing.

MyBroadband’s latest mobile network tests were done using the MyBroadband Speed Test app for Android and four Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones.

246 tests were conducted per network between 5 and 7 May, and involved a combination of driving and stationary tests in the CBD and surrounding areas.

Data roaming was off for the tests, so we could assess the capacity of the operators’ individual networks.

This means the Cell C and Telkom results below are not what end users may experience, due to roaming agreements with other networks.

MTN took first place for fastest average download speed and lowest latency, while Cell C was first for average upload speed.

The infographic below summarises the results of the Cape Town tests, with the raw data detailed in the tables further down.

War Drive - Cape Town

MTN
Location Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms)
Cape Town International Airport 31063 4107 27
Cape Town International Airport 50537 17866 20
N2 / M10 33952 10477 34
N2 / M7 12061 9228 20
N2 / Bhunga Ave. 24685 15052 26
N2 / Jan Smuts (M17) 48016 16815 20
N2 / M52 17126 5103 28
M52 / M18 7073 71 24
Rondebosch Medical Centre 9892 5964 29
Klipfontein / Milner Road 876 179 29
Milner / Wood 3742 3175 22
Harlequin / Orrscroft 14443 6023 29
Belvedere / Keurboom 11792 1850 26
Keurboom / M57 4422 984 29
M57 / Queen Victoria 38075 16308 28
M57 / Stanhope 5459 5397 33
Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd) 13622 16186 23
Claremont / Main 13645 12186 21
Main / Klipper 39437 16399 22
University of Cape Town 13475 317 25
UCT – Madiba / South 3419 872 27
N2 Hospital Bend (M3) 16931 6164 25
N2 / De Waal 35141 7839 21
N2 / Roodebloem 29029 7780 27
N2 / Searle 16066 14076 21
N2 / Strand 7262 8034 24
N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu 51537 19867 20
V&A Waterfront – Watershed 10651 614 27
V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel 28549 6515 28
V&A Waterfront – McLaren 24822 2740 28
Greenpoint Stadium 10699 1733 24
Helen Suzman / Beach Rd 15221 501 26
Beach / Marais (Sea Point) 15940 2632 33
Beach / St. Johns 54531 15225 24
Beach / Queens 22386 5085 28
Victoria / Bantry 30497 11132 32
Victoria / Clifton 71543 6067 25
Cliffrock 29692 7877 26
Maiden’s Cove 12966 8012 27
Argyle / Berkeley 17454 5135 27
Geneva / Quebec 8623 833 26
Geneva / Camps Bay 30216 3457 25
SAPS Camps Bay 9486 110 22
Victoria Rd Camps Bay 7674 1260 35
Victoria / Llandudno 63343 7146 23
Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd 14563 2339 23
Hout Bay Fire Station 38765 4327 32
Princess / Main 17164 3551 36
Main / Dorman Place 34003 4967 26
M63 / M41 34590 321 27
Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh 26798 6247 25
Edinburgh / Paradise 9137 286 27
Protea / Oakdale 17111 11914 33
Newlands Cricket Stadium 9741 6675 29
M5 / M38 4785 6176 22
M5 (Prince George) / Victoria 23365 16297 23
Prince George / Hek 43021 15491 22
Prince George / Military 34478 17356 22
Capricorn Square (Drury Rd) 16831 11571 28
Atlantic / Main 17925 16972 25
Muizenberg Station 23978 14976 22
St. James Station 25150 3085 24
Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux) 53699 17434 30
Main / Essex 17251 17846 34
Main / Carlton 21756 453 25
Main / De Waal 14112 495 24
Main / Station 5769 2532 35
M4 / M65 23913 2256 31
St. James Catholic Church 18542 765 30
SAPS Museum, Muizenberg 14885 8156 22
Muizenberg Playground 6827 12590 28
False Bay Nature Reserve 9122 501 34
False Bay 1905 0 29
M310 / M17 41323 19788 24
Strandfontein 21113 10991 22
Baden Powell / Mew 51683 14273 24
Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu 8695 2711 30
Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar) 50661 17964 21
Baden Powell / N2 17709 1343 24
N2 Engen Croydon 17642 5749 30
N2 / M9 19958 11390 29
N2 / R44 11333 14411 26
Sasol Somerset West (R44) 43473 15928 28
R44 / Coast Rd. 6840 212 27
Coast / WR Quinoan 989 667 33
Beach / Woltemade 34804 9512 25
Beach / Clocktower 42304 17189 27
Hibernian Towers 18552 15378 27
Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers 8406 1456 29
Da Gama / Bosman 11271 17321 27
Da Gama / Aerodrome 12037 8596 30
Fabriek / Newton 35626 12021 22
Fabriek / N2 27120 7095 29
N2 / Victoria 33844 14148 29
N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck) 33386 16379 30
R102 / R44 10557 8324 21
R44 / M9 8239 4070 29
R44 / Bredell 25174 1974 34
R44 / Winery 46841 3945 22
R44 / Annandale 22819 3196 34
R44 / Webersvallei 15115 7661 29
R44 / Techno Park Entrance 14563 12040 26
R44 / Blaauwklippen 16800 8712 21
R44 / Trumali 14652 4439 27
R44 / Doornbosch 11556 9758 22
R44 / Dorp 14605 10250 26
Dorp / Meul 8603 25 33
Bird / Church 6631 323 29
Adam Tas / Merriman 38113 12987 31
Adam Tas / Bird 33996 14460 23
Adam Tas / Helshoogte 19882 13382 29
Helshoogte / Rustenberg 18446 14814 22
Helshoogte 16212 3493 24
Helshoogte 78 0 41
Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate Failed
Helshoogte / Tokara Failed
Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries 3712 503 32
Johannesdal Cemetery 30123 15457 33
Pniel Congregational Church 22884 3605 27
Pniel Primary School 28785 8959 27
R45 / Main (R310) 39873 6865 30
R45 / Delta 22303 3650 24
R45 / Antonij Rupert 18557 1151 34
R45 / Val D’Or 19253 419 31
R45 / Four Paws 28192 9508 34
R45 / Grande Provence 6841 300 25
R45 / De Wet 20222 1999 32
R45 / De La Rey 5747 5938 38
Huguenot Memorial 27982 15741 32
Franchhoek Live Craft Centre 15213 1515 30
R45 / Birdge House 21511 3533 29
R45 / Simond School 8314 0 35
R45 / Uitgezicht 38878 11341 31
R45 / R101 72934 23687 24
R101 / N1 Worcester 34269 11432 32
R101 / Concordia 19266 1512 26
R101 / Brug 34007 18484 24
Brug / Bergrivier 10739 4769 25
Bergrivier / Cecilia 16614 2170 32
Alteman / Concordia 15718 1541 23
R101 / Pine 56560 16816 29
R101 / N1 Cape Town 29898 6845 23
N1 / R44 32570 10815 30
N1 / R304 18606 1569 23
N1 Engen Winelands 34192 6414 26
N1 / M167 27189 6500 23
N1 / M15 7918 14214 29
N1 / M137 8298 10921 30
N1 / M100 3810 16 32
N1 / R300 1819 903 30
N1 / R302 18984 13806 25
N1 / M16 9209 4929 28
N1 / M14 3439 0 30
N1 / M12 14927 9000 23
N1 / M26 8453 8983 37
N1 / N7 8304 15942 28
N1 / Sable 12029 15563 23
N1 / M5 13032 6095 29
M5 / Berkley 51298 13464 22
M5 / N2 44963 16254 22
Orrscroft / Marsh 32776 1376 27
N1 / R27 35350 10112 32
Marine / Paarden Eiland 14118 5600 26
Marine / Neptune 26091 17145 32
Marine / Milner 43608 14769 28
Marine / Lagoon Beach 15354 6681 27
Marine / Loxton 28099 16605 25
Marine / Broad 11571 9717 41
Marine / Racecourse 49038 17848 34
The Paddocks 19269 4961 34
Otto du Plessis / Ocean 14652 187 22
Ocean / Bay Beach 1510 266 33
Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis 20329 15260 28
Otto du Plessis / Marine 42589 19608 23
Marine / Beach 35965 19891 21
Marine / Shell 25364 3669 20
San Martine Crescent, West Beach 33026 13122 28
Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird 23393 13867 26
Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens 20911 7665 27
Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard 21568 13189 20
Big Bay / West Coast Road 41639 17808 22
Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale 29349 4305 31
Brasselton / Belmont 26230 8644 28
Brasselton / Trydall 2779 0 32
Trydall / Sunningdale 2635 1825 28
Trydall / Otto du Plessis 2986 1528 37
Otto du Plessis / Sandown 6518 11692 27
R27 / Link 14041 17616 21
Link / Camden 37592 16795 30
Link / Sunningdale 3993 2930 25
Humewood / Belvedere 16645 5220 26
Humewood / Forest 31056 2446 25
Humewood / Ravenswood 23762 4432 28
Ravenswood / Wood 33233 16880 27
Wood / Dorchester 10839 2622 27
Wood / Raats 10259 107 25
Raats / Hunter 8815 311 28
Gie / Circle 13492 67 23
Gie / Shire 7215 68 32
Gie / Blaauwberg 35669 7369 22
Blaauwberg / Koeberg 18888 11310 24
Koeberg / Plattekloof 34744 16066 20
Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury) 7885 785 24
Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood) 8202 1658 35
Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey 18806 3509 28
Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy 32806 16311 28
Sienna / Chablis 6558 8570 24
Sienna / Giel Basson 56591 14125 25
Giel Basson / Bosmansdam 12670 16731 21
Bosmansdam / Plattekloof 5011 3009 25
Plattekloof / Welgemeend 38119 20877 19
Welgemeend / Baronetcy 65324 18470 20
Plattekloof Village 37199 11569 24
Baronetcy Estate Entrance 4349 1073 24
Silwerboom / Bloulelie 38689 14773 29
Olienhout / Keurboom 546 195 32
Keurboom / Mopanie 12263 309 27
Rothschild / Plattekloof 34622 16867 21
Plattekloof / Malmesbury 43070 8944 26
Malmesbury / Akademie 33091 5655 24
Akademie / La Provence 2347 347 30
La Provence / Gert van Rooyen Failed
Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson 4810 1957 29
Bosmansdam / Wyland 22431 5363 27
Wyland / Vryburger 7012 5399 27
Vryburger / Adam Tas 5765 1125 20
Durban / Reyger 2533 1382 27
Buren / Nassau 6018 1690 24
Nassau / Oranje 8079 2320 31
Vryburger / Tafelberg 27200 7535 28
Montagu / Drill 37172 20659 21
Drill Cul de Sac 40835 19541 25
N1 / Monte Vista 11146 10423 31
N1 / McIntyre 3119 765 21
N1 / Willie van Schoor 29896 20994 26
Willie van Schoor / Mispel 12157 7228 27
Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout 20554 7887 29
Tygervalley Mall 16507 8701 20
Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance 33015 16384 20
Old Oak / Durbanville 32430 2984 20
Old Oak / Mountainview 28139 3883 24
Mountainview / Edelweiss 57237 13355 20
Mountainview / Panorama 4543 808 29
Panorama / Fairbairn Failed
Panorama / Mauritius 5916 421 33
La Gratitude / Eversdal 2879 69 27
Vodacom
Location Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms)
Cape Town International Airport 996 1811 64
Cape Town International Airport 12498 810 49
N2 / M10 38346 11303 51
N2 / M7 29364 6724 60
N2 / Bhunga Ave. 58480 10469 42
N2 / Jan Smuts (M17) 29642 11151 42
N2 / M52 5492 468 80
M52 / M18 2607 69 78
Rondebosch Medical Centre 7024 846 66
Klipfontein / Milner Road 5748 756 43
Milner / Wood 3187 5618 42
Harlequin / Orrscroft 25727 7653 42
Belvedere / Keurboom 33185 5711 56
Keurboom / M57 9808 4743 40
M57 / Queen Victoria 19753 13041 43
M57 / Stanhope 9429 6499 45
Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd) 41059 20216 40
Claremont / Main 8667 4383 59
Main / Klipper 35363 12350 41
University of Cape Town 1723 166 53
UCT – Madiba / South 30845 7450 39
N2 Hospital Bend (M3) 19918 15453 42
N2 / De Waal 25202 8816 38
N2 / Roodebloem 8398 1540 40
N2 / Searle 7749 7398 40
N2 / Strand 18645 8556 41
N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu 22989 1208 41
V&A Waterfront – Watershed 18277 2723 47
V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel 6610 2252 43
V&A Waterfront – McLaren 16987 7536 63
Greenpoint Stadium 5536 4026 60
Helen Suzman / Beach Rd 23267 3654 44
Beach / Marais (Sea Point) 14499 1788 157
Beach / St. Johns 39852 9029 43
Beach / Queens 16899 3835 42
Victoria / Bantry 56478 5727 40
Victoria / Clifton 60814 1507 40
Cliffrock 22489 4390 40
Maiden’s Cove 9177 4926 39
Argyle / Berkeley 38159 7446 42
Geneva / Quebec 24265 2182 40
Geneva / Camps Bay 15431 695 45
SAPS Camps Bay 5602 67 41
Victoria Rd Camps Bay 2429 35 51
Victoria / Llandudno 57889 14301 39
Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd 18276 2508 43
Hout Bay Fire Station 15403 3484 59
Princess / Main 38313 1997 39
Main / Dorman Place 12349 2578 39
M63 / M41 9903 126 42
Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh 3144 3 47
Edinburgh / Paradise 11738 10 65
Protea / Oakdale 21565 176 59
Newlands Cricket Stadium 7284 298 44
M5 / M38 10934 8816 43
M5 (Prince George) / Victoria 9307 3735 43
Prince George / Hek 16410 14486 41
Prince George / Military 16674 3966 43
Capricorn Square (Drury Rd) 19349 2008 43
Atlantic / Main 11730 13330 65
Muizenberg Station 34671 10654 42
St. James Station 286 18 158
Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux) 478 1 183
Main / Essex 3766 6 50
Main / Carlton 9184 12224 63
Main / De Waal 15577 10512 50
Main / Station 3017 2943 58
M4 / M65 5607 723 42
St. James Catholic Church Failed
SAPS Museum, Muizenberg 44299 13501 40
Muizenberg Playground 24387 9420 63
False Bay Nature Reserve 49338 1812 42
False Bay 1275 31 67
M310 / M17 28329 12149 42
Strandfontein 20800 3436 40
Baden Powell / Mew 30316 6338 39
Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu 14368 2709 39
Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar) 31803 14432 39
Baden Powell / N2 9569 454 40
N2 Engen Croydon 13819 9370 44
N2 / M9 19545 6825 39
N2 / R44 13331 8054 58
Sasol Somerset West (R44) 14108 6038 39
R44 / Coast Rd. 2887 300 65
Coast / WR Quinoan 3968 175 71
Beach / Woltemade 22029 2180 62
Beach / Clocktower 22879 9463 55
Hibernian Towers 34765 125 58
Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers 8162 806 60
Da Gama / Bosman 3818 347 45
Da Gama / Aerodrome 7593 658 63
Fabriek / Newton 16886 810 59
Fabriek / N2 4200 1400 59
N2 / Victoria 3219 647 40
N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck) 8487 2836 40
R102 / R44 8606 3397 59
R44 / M9 13342 553 64
R44 / Bredell 13787 3880 40
R44 / Winery 23607 5078 40
R44 / Annandale 27590 7650 39
R44 / Webersvallei 23165 4852 39
R44 / Techno Park Entrance 8044 4768 39
R44 / Blaauwklippen 13922 5412 39
R44 / Trumali 26000 3441 40
R44 / Doornbosch 17500 10320 59
R44 / Dorp 6252 1813 60
Dorp / Meul 4889 879 40
Bird / Church 19498 1298 43
Adam Tas / Merriman 3682 6779 57
Adam Tas / Bird 18518 7041 41
Adam Tas / Helshoogte 13427 6831 39
Helshoogte / Rustenberg 17673 10376 59
Helshoogte 16908 3921 59
Helshoogte 4227 313 75
Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate 20424 7528 43
Helshoogte / Tokara 33690 2968 43
Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries 17932 466 42
Johannesdal Cemetery 12474 327 45
Pniel Congregational Church 19576 6199 55
Pniel Primary School 50711 9866 43
R45 / Main (R310) 54416 12399 42
R45 / Delta 21508 2218 42
R45 / Antonij Rupert 15990 1277 42
R45 / Val D’Or 27802 7536 47
R45 / Four Paws 51017 13571 43
R45 / Grande Provence 13653 1037 43
R45 / De Wet 24521 4320 65
R45 / De La Rey 20494 3244 44
Huguenot Memorial 35340 11453 42
Franchhoek Live Craft Centre 30349 3145 43
R45 / Birdge House 8470 4481 42
R45 / Simond School 28216 8307 41
R45 / Uitgezicht 17713 12808 41
R45 / R101 41733 7656 41
R101 / N1 Worcester 20487 8061 40
R101 / Concordia 5790 144 41
R101 / Brug 6837 133 52
Brug / Bergrivier 14973 79 41
Bergrivier / Cecilia 8548 75 45
Alteman / Concordia 6831 54 47
R101 / Pine 12834 104 49
R101 / N1 Cape Town 27104 141 41
N1 / R44 17817 2890 40
N1 / R304 49509 1522 41
N1 Engen Winelands 33985 346 40
N1 / M167 33033 5250 40
N1 / M15 20151 15707 41
N1 / M137 11000 4448 41
N1 / M100 20059 17189 56
N1 / R300 13205 4679 40
N1 / R302 20258 2613 77
N1 / M16 11532 12687 41
N1 / M14 871 2517 66
N1 / M12 19347 20248 41
N1 / M26 24303 5044 41
N1 / N7 14678 12437 49
N1 / Sable 11373 17390 41
N1 / M5 40707 13343 45
M5 / Berkley 6104 2414 42
M5 / N2 94 11945 63
Orrscroft / Marsh 45354 4488 41
N1 / R27 10868 5685 78
Marine / Paarden Eiland 38250 21826 43
Marine / Neptune 33846 17979 41
Marine / Milner 36133 20738 44
Marine / Lagoon Beach 7195 1709 43
Marine / Loxton 9119 778 68
Marine / Broad 17977 11292 50
Marine / Racecourse 47035 22624 42
The Paddocks 39265 19428 42
Otto du Plessis / Ocean 9865 1064 44
Ocean / Bay Beach 1456 103 53
Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis 3577 504 46
Otto du Plessis / Marine 12873 16198 43
Marine / Beach 33247 14755 60
Marine / Shell 13320 15709 59
San Martine Crescent, West Beach 15259 14947 50
Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird 22699 9223 43
Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens 33327 3743 58
Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard 21358 838 59
Big Bay / West Coast Road 10278 14181 43
Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale 29570 11697 42
Brasselton / Belmont 24064 11105 59
Brasselton / Trydall 3481 604 63
Trydall / Sunningdale 5725 848 67
Trydall / Otto du Plessis 9920 2619 43
Otto du Plessis / Sandown 7956 9968 45
R27 / Link 25318 16673 43
Link / Camden 8840 5668 43
Link / Sunningdale 16419 997 44
Humewood / Belvedere 16258 1172 43
Humewood / Forest 19002 2642 63
Humewood / Ravenswood 16779 1282 67
Ravenswood / Wood 46865 16286 55
Wood / Dorchester 29983 6205 58
Wood / Raats 24322 936 65
Raats / Hunter 11998 194 60
Gie / Circle 10306 777 64
Gie / Shire 7432 193 46
Gie / Blaauwberg 33229 9237 56
Blaauwberg / Koeberg 10942 4567 43
Koeberg / Plattekloof 24783 8460 43
Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury) 8365 3943 44
Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood) 10463 3077 48
Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey 11774 1555 42
Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy 60914 7559 44
Sienna / Chablis 33581 9677 45
Sienna / Giel Basson 13446 2973 43
Giel Basson / Bosmansdam 29898 11073 42
Bosmansdam / Plattekloof 5202 373 43
Plattekloof / Welgemeend 2050 14408 42
Welgemeend / Baronetcy 54281 20598 42
Plattekloof Village 34876 14347 43
Baronetcy Estate Entrance 9358 6151 43
Silwerboom / Bloulelie 3427 29 44
Olienhout / Keurboom 2646 84 48
Keurboom / Mopanie 3627 2342 45
Rothschild / Plattekloof 20646 18731 41
Plattekloof / Malmesbury 23231 4816 44
Malmesbury / Akademie 8916 1132 47
Akademie / La Provence 5313 421 62
La Provence / Gert van Rooyen 5510 218 43
Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson 2962 164 45
Bosmansdam / Wyland 28735 2077 55
Wyland / Vryburger 24186 7341 42
Vryburger / Adam Tas 10475 2439 43
Durban / Reyger 19667 8459 43
Buren / Nassau 9413 1324 63
Nassau / Oranje 16032 2011 43
Vryburger / Tafelberg 32993 5488 42
Montagu / Drill 64643 22547 43
Drill Cul de Sac 41444 15567 43
N1 / Monte Vista 19943 2540 43
N1 / McIntyre 4746 10554 42
N1 / Willie van Schoor 1804 6091 42
Willie van Schoor / Mispel 45157 20807 42
Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout 16985 8975 43
Tygervalley Mall 34101 10626 42
Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance 55851 16277 43
Old Oak / Durbanville 12978 481 0
Old Oak / Mountainview 32241 5245 42
Mountainview / Edelweiss 62977 8419 42
Mountainview / Panorama 1613 471 66
Panorama / Fairbairn 26792 4461 59
Panorama / Mauritius 18196 5935 51
La Gratitude / Eversdal 11562 2038 63
Cell C
Location Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms)
Cape Town International Airport 26709 9118 50
Cape Town International Airport 57203 20269 50
N2 / M10 41565 19946 57
N2 / M7 18275 6097 53
N2 / Bhunga Ave. 54600 19696 59
N2 / Jan Smuts (M17) 11648 17087 60
N2 / M52 13703 7482 48
M52 / M18 7263 1553 40
Rondebosch Medical Centre 17075 9736 40
Klipfontein / Milner Road 17155 11591 35
Milner / Wood 14508 18318 35
Harlequin / Orrscroft 37627 17237 35
Belvedere / Keurboom 11014 2849 54
Keurboom / M57 6219 386 61
M57 / Queen Victoria 20842 8140 51
M57 / Stanhope 37047 21349 54
Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd) 17320 4428 50
Claremont / Main 20505 9391 49
Main / Klipper 43463 16748 55
University of Cape Town 5283 1016 56
UCT – Madiba / South 15631 6742 49
N2 Hospital Bend (M3) 7792 12207 49
N2 / De Waal 10549 1771 49
N2 / Roodebloem 8175 13716 50
N2 / Searle 21704 12699 49
N2 / Strand 35092 15325 50
N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu 57321 20619 50
V&A Waterfront – Watershed 34951 7469 64
V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel 23575 11501 51
V&A Waterfront – McLaren 21317 15832 52
Greenpoint Stadium 15320 19965 51
Helen Suzman / Beach Rd 36923 20498 59
Beach / Marais (Sea Point) 3983 886 56
Beach / St. Johns 15864 6087 50
Beach / Queens 45273 16579 53
Victoria / Bantry 35779 13181 63
Victoria / Clifton 3335 0 71
Cliffrock 41995 15313 50
Maiden’s Cove 34232 8901 49
Argyle / Berkeley 42084 17919 53
Geneva / Quebec 16603 4235 49
Geneva / Camps Bay 11129 2071 80
SAPS Camps Bay 10946 58 49
Victoria Rd Camps Bay 3718 0 50
Victoria / Llandudno 51105 21705 55
Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd 14824 10510 58
Hout Bay Fire Station 21583 8836 55
Princess / Main 38158 9133 54
Main / Dorman Place 14105 6946 56
M63 / M41 2221 92 58
Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh 1543 381 79
Edinburgh / Paradise 21893 3140 55
Protea / Oakdale 69788 10332 59
Newlands Cricket Stadium 4849 1296 76
M5 / M38 21474 20041 60
M5 (Prince George) / Victoria 32236 22590 55
Prince George / Hek 8404 2721 58
Prince George / Military 3960 1429 58
Capricorn Square (Drury Rd) 6238 1380 86
Atlantic / Main 26482 15042 56
Muizenberg Station 59350 21602 55
St. James Station 8158 691 103
Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux) 3499 236 80
Main / Essex 13483 4524 59
Main / Carlton 24055 20299 62
Main / De Waal 25334 20201 61
Main / Station 20937 19577 60
M4 / M65 17806 14494 60
St. James Catholic Church 5780 564 62
SAPS Museum, Muizenberg 59715 22620 53
Muizenberg Playground 57956 17888 55
False Bay Nature Reserve 2829 5902 62
False Bay Failed
M310 / M17 33916 18231 54
Strandfontein 36491 14849 55
Baden Powell / Mew 17455 5506 50
Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu 6062 3175 54
Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar) 14500 15829 49
Baden Powell / N2 17020 7847 54
N2 Engen Croydon 10317 5189 55
N2 / M9 13147 2491 50
N2 / R44 24309 12673 54
Sasol Somerset West (R44) 53844 19775 54
R44 / Coast Rd. 38522 21926 69
Coast / WR Quinoan 22870 8796 55
Beach / Woltemade 54529 17922 60
Beach / Clocktower 51866 16517 52
Hibernian Towers 16324 3286 51
Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers 22296 7746 51
Da Gama / Bosman 8172 3605 79
Da Gama / Aerodrome 25327 5657 52
Fabriek / Newton 39774 10757 50
Fabriek / N2 30643 10422 50
N2 / Victoria 30355 15033 56
N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck) 18350 12055 66
R102 / R44 27675 19861 56
R44 / M9 41930 5355 53
R44 / Bredell 9700 693 52
R44 / Winery 8728 220 59
R44 / Annandale 9887 4100 53
R44 / Webersvallei 12930 10585 51
R44 / Techno Park Entrance 11571 17942 51
R44 / Blaauwklippen 3537 3160 50
R44 / Trumali 24008 13150 50
R44 / Doornbosch 27627 11493 50
R44 / Dorp 17594 9830 50
Dorp / Meul 25374 11056 54
Bird / Church 37764 16637 48
Adam Tas / Merriman 19872 19574 50
Adam Tas / Bird 32868 20879 54
Adam Tas / Helshoogte 20298 18929 55
Helshoogte / Rustenberg 18771 8651 79
Helshoogte 10886 4525 50
Helshoogte 1661 82 59
Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate 2544 561 106
Helshoogte / Tokara 2127 0 82
Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries 1381 66 100
Johannesdal Cemetery 5233 3404 60
Pniel Congregational Church 3796 60 66
Pniel Primary School 2184 117 80
R45 / Main (R310) 4430 1417 80
R45 / Delta 3376 9834 68
R45 / Antonij Rupert 3314 2184 63
R45 / Val D’Or 3923 4740 71
R45 / Four Paws 4447 188 79
R45 / Grande Provence 3791 2243 76
R45 / De Wet 4120 3307 79
R45 / De La Rey 3812 3804 79
Huguenot Memorial 4238 3983 79
Franchhoek Live Craft Centre 3890 1372 79
R45 / Birdge House 6029 5797 64
R45 / Simond School 3092 156 70
R45 / Uitgezicht 756 517 119
R45 / R101 571 2401 92
R101 / N1 Worcester 19125 12442 60
R101 / Concordia 7136 1501 55
R101 / Brug 7025 923 50
Brug / Bergrivier 11831 513 55
Bergrivier / Cecilia 9450 708 54
Alteman / Concordia 18133 9321 80
R101 / Pine 17911 18430 50
R101 / N1 Cape Town 25519 957 76
N1 / R44 22880 4997 50
N1 / R304 955 69 91
N1 Engen Winelands 15885 21276 56
N1 / M167 1717 7529 60
N1 / M15 14783 19815 53
N1 / M137 7355 4631 52
N1 / M100 18725 10431 50
N1 / R300 7531 4089 50
N1 / R302 14356 2880 50
N1 / M16 16463 8599 50
N1 / M14 8256 6474 52
N1 / M12 13970 16550 50
N1 / M26 8890 11350 52
N1 / N7 30088 19705 50
N1 / Sable 11986 20185 50
N1 / M5 9966 9274 72
M5 / Berkley 12730 14830 49
M5 / N2 13799 11059 50
Orrscroft / Marsh 2779 2007 79
N1 / R27 5744 3988 38
Marine / Paarden Eiland 19921 6496 36
Marine / Neptune 24885 6487 35
Marine / Milner 16494 13115 55
Marine / Lagoon Beach 17080 6343 42
Marine / Loxton 16950 12115 36
Marine / Broad 15433 7145 38
Marine / Racecourse 16139 4680 40
The Paddocks 12300 3842 40
Otto du Plessis / Ocean 9157 1105 47
Ocean / Bay Beach 602 0 320
Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis Failed
Otto du Plessis / Marine 15642 5862 35
Marine / Beach 5720 1885 35
Marine / Shell 10420 687 3001
San Martine Crescent, West Beach 2259 555 79
Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird 7891 3612 40
Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens 11848 3638 42
Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard 8253 1948 35
Big Bay / West Coast Road 12883 5460 35
Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale 5047 3430 56
Brasselton / Belmont 7457 3630 44
Brasselton / Trydall 5644 541 46
Trydall / Sunningdale 1675 260 67
Trydall / Otto du Plessis 5391 1305 57
Otto du Plessis / Sandown 8662 5125 35
R27 / Link 16709 4340 35
Link / Camden 10278 4568 35
Link / Sunningdale 3713 60 38
Humewood / Belvedere 0 225 0
Humewood / Forest 4653 161 55
Humewood / Ravenswood 6691 641 52
Ravenswood / Wood 6475 2635 35
Wood / Dorchester 4161 2536 37
Wood / Raats 3670 371 36
Raats / Hunter 1982 42 78
Gie / Circle 2064 718 60
Gie / Shire 1289 321 80
Gie / Blaauwberg 8965 914 59
Blaauwberg / Koeberg 18498 18393 38
Koeberg / Plattekloof 21137 9226 35
Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury) 6272 13034 58
Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood) 5540 2189 76
Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey 8105 2963 36
Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy 30286 17106 35
Sienna / Chablis 18559 6520 38
Sienna / Giel Basson 52072 11426 35
Giel Basson / Bosmansdam 14511 1959 36
Bosmansdam / Plattekloof 14917 12509 35
Plattekloof / Welgemeend 28148 17614 36
Welgemeend / Baronetcy 29564 13109 35
Plattekloof Village 17782 2652 41
Baronetcy Estate Entrance 24901 14759 55
Silwerboom / Bloulelie 15862 9290 37
Olienhout / Keurboom 9877 2597 42
Keurboom / Mopanie 23721 6913 51
Rothschild / Plattekloof 24983 12442 49
Plattekloof / Malmesbury 38971 13211 36
Malmesbury / Akademie 21520 4323 47
Akademie / La Provence 10800 590 41
La Provence / Gert van Rooyen 25019 900 41
Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson 7220 1814 37
Bosmansdam / Wyland 46094 5766 36
Wyland / Vryburger 13568 4121 35
Vryburger / Adam Tas 18568 3136 46
Durban / Reyger 9147 1008 82
Buren / Nassau 13367 1402 63
Nassau / Oranje 27275 2912 55
Vryburger / Tafelberg 44261 6148 40
Montagu / Drill 58231 22619 35
Drill Cul de Sac 52153 17892 35
N1 / Monte Vista 16196 3400 50
N1 / McIntyre 20891 9296 34
N1 / Willie van Schoor 16306 5288 36
Willie van Schoor / Mispel 63902 21141 36
Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout 21855 11603 36
Tygervalley Mall 16726 10914 37
Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance 24575 18835 40
Old Oak / Durbanville 23141 3881 35
Old Oak / Mountainview 38457 5781 35
Mountainview / Edelweiss 47570 21247 40
Mountainview / Panorama 11913 588 45
Panorama / Fairbairn 20157 5795 44
Panorama / Mauritius 26254 6706 35
La Gratitude / Eversdal 15921 4579 35
Telkom
Location Download (kbps) Upload (kbps) Latency (ms)
Cape Town International Airport 6234 1782 44
Cape Town International Airport 40547 7874 51
N2 / M10 38345 17872 55
N2 / M7 12952 16040 42
N2 / Bhunga Ave. 4176 4758 42
N2 / Jan Smuts (M17) 31629 18314 41
N2 / M52 27869 11388 40
M52 / M18 21645 318 46
Rondebosch Medical Centre 18599 1366 40
Klipfontein / Milner Road 1285 221 49
Milner / Wood 2659 2206 42
Harlequin / Orrscroft 6853 1934 47
Belvedere / Keurboom 6294 1705 175
Keurboom / M57 2913 17 185
M57 / Queen Victoria 6845 505 89
M57 / Stanhope 10392 3940 24
Stadium on Main (Claremont Rd) 4484 682 94
Claremont / Main 6233 1802 120
Main / Klipper 9387 3600 131
University of Cape Town 2263 74 108
UCT – Madiba / South 705 602 211
N2 Hospital Bend (M3) 842 96 158
N2 / De Waal 405 372 232
N2 / Roodebloem Failed
N2 / Searle 4886 4755 168
N2 / Strand 2271 1359 150
N2 / N1 / Walter Sisulu 3144 4569 190
V&A Waterfront – Watershed 5224 2499 186
V&A Waterfront – Cape Wheel 8510 2426 91
V&A Waterfront – McLaren 3123 746 198
Greenpoint Stadium 2921 3830 215
Helen Suzman / Beach Rd 3172 51 165
Beach / Marais (Sea Point) 6549 989 126
Beach / St. Johns 2698 1323 151
Beach / Queens 2207 3980 189
Victoria / Bantry 4284 5381 111
Victoria / Clifton 0 15 216
Cliffrock Failed
Maiden’s Cove 3394 38 185
Argyle / Berkeley 2281 2325 138
Geneva / Quebec 4408 4360 138
Geneva / Camps Bay 30 0 401
SAPS Camps Bay Failed
Victoria Rd Camps Bay Failed
Victoria / Llandudno Failed
Victoria Ave / Victoria Rd Failed
Hout Bay Fire Station 26171 5892 49
Princess / Main 31422 8676 80
Main / Dorman Place 14502 7475 50
M63 / M41 Failed
Upper Bishop’s Court / Edinburgh 5261 195 94
Edinburgh / Paradise 8877 1063 30
Protea / Oakdale 13018 7312 105
Newlands Cricket Stadium 4070 1498 42
M5 / M38 3590 12363 20
M5 (Prince George) / Victoria 21441 13740 19
Prince George / Hek 7497 7774 20
Prince George / Military 17305 1307 20
Capricorn Square (Drury Rd) 40166 7933 19
Atlantic / Main 43478 3435 20
Muizenberg Station 3954 1518 25
St. James Station Failed
Kalk Bay Modern (Clairveux) Failed
Main / Essex 4826 2117 23
Main / Carlton 10702 3049 59
Main / De Waal 9006 2576 24
Main / Station 5408 2454 27
M4 / M65 4096 4100 25
St. James Catholic Church 2481 0 29
SAPS Museum, Muizenberg 3747 2169 25
Muizenberg Playground 21092 1880 19
False Bay Nature Reserve 3322 127 24
False Bay Failed
M310 / M17 Failed
Strandfontein 8149 3727 107
Baden Powell / Mew 3439 2474 40
Baden Powell / Walter Sisulu 32560 20457 19
Baden Powell / M9 (Macassar) 19392 16229 20
Baden Powell / N2 40009 18538 19
N2 Engen Croydon 15455 17709 22
N2 / M9 2783 2857 20
N2 / R44 5622 5628 21
Sasol Somerset West (R44) 25004 5039 23
R44 / Coast Rd. 4461 138 28
Coast / WR Quinoan 1148 160 33
Beach / Woltemade 27005 9494 33
Beach / Clocktower 41519 5442 32
Hibernian Towers 41069 208 21
Sarel Cilliers / De Villiers 6505 246 51
Da Gama / Bosman 5623 327 21
Da Gama / Aerodrome 5934 5808 25
Fabriek / Newton 26098 11761 20
Fabriek / N2 19580 13141 20
N2 / Victoria 11004 636 35
N2 / R102 (Van Riebeeck) 806 444 47
R102 / R44 16516 3291 65
R44 / M9 17735 2626 54
R44 / Bredell 25047 18275 46
R44 / Winery 24373 9843 38
R44 / Annandale 34247 6016 20
R44 / Webersvallei 33735 1475 54
R44 / Techno Park Entrance 14543 3135 26
R44 / Blaauwklippen 41668 1265 45
R44 / Trumali 5508 3600 22
R44 / Doornbosch 4879 10539 20
R44 / Dorp 5449 7240 23
Dorp / Meul 7175 7640 39
Bird / Church 19042 2714 24
Adam Tas / Merriman 11719 3477 22
Adam Tas / Bird 25799 1677 24
Adam Tas / Helshoogte 10931 262 21
Helshoogte / Rustenberg 7284 902 60
Helshoogte 524 0 70
Helshoogte Failed
Helshoogte / Delair Graaf Estate Failed
Helshoogte / Tokara Failed
Helshoogte / Hillcrest Berries 16644 940 35
Johannesdal Cemetery 14848 2699 44
Pniel Congregational Church 32 481 61
Pniel Primary School 6388 0 53
R45 / Main (R310) 3491 713 46
R45 / Delta 10012 80 42
R45 / Antonij Rupert 26016 2734 36
R45 / Val D’Or 2892 1235 59
R45 / Four Paws 2795 2825 44
R45 / Grande Provence 4031 1883 46
R45 / De Wet 6553 3990 45
R45 / De La Rey 4243 3136 41
Huguenot Memorial 6818 3694 42
Franchhoek Live Craft Centre 8661 4063 42
R45 / Birdge House 4564 1379 48
R45 / Simond School 3276 2001 55
R45 / Uitgezicht 6073 3469 44
R45 / R101 28180 9570 35
R101 / N1 Worcester 22721 14060 35
R101 / Concordia 2887 2435 37
R101 / Brug 6112 2239 37
Brug / Bergrivier 7037 2843 35
Bergrivier / Cecilia 8312 3030 36
Alteman / Concordia 10719 1616 40
R101 / Pine 20989 17700 35
R101 / N1 Cape Town 19766 15061 35
N1 / R44 10466 9006 36
N1 / R304 18156 8978 40
N1 Engen Winelands 13136 3298 35
N1 / M167 2033 1371 42
N1 / M15 15594 774 41
N1 / M137 4407 371 55
N1 / M100 1070 1047 56
N1 / R300 1580 812 49
N1 / R302 10776 413 43
N1 / M16 9848 1627 40
N1 / M14 2208 829 42
N1 / M12 23585 1539 37
N1 / M26 19850 3484 50
N1 / N7 2255 132 45
N1 / Sable 18202 17166 36
N1 / M5 15493 7055 45
M5 / Berkley 7283 5548 39
M5 / N2 7161 4458 39
Orrscroft / Marsh 11669 1042 35
N1 / R27 7036 393 46
Marine / Paarden Eiland 4465 391 30
Marine / Neptune 9370 3874 27
Marine / Milner 37392 8742 21
Marine / Lagoon Beach 889 1739 22
Marine / Loxton 4385 1895 23
Marine / Broad 11090 3680 26
Marine / Racecourse 50741 4428 20
The Paddocks 38476 2357 22
Otto du Plessis / Ocean 12910 216 107
Ocean / Bay Beach 2756 580 100
Bay Beach / Otto du Plessis 4272 4844 55
Otto du Plessis / Marine 15632 16654 74
Marine / Beach 14104 6222 80
Marine / Shell 8718 73 71
San Martine Crescent, West Beach 10443 1996 51
Otto du Plesses / Sir David Baird 11003 2668 90
Sir David Baird / Genl Janssens 11654 739 60
Sir David Baird / Big Bay Boulevard 6524 0 85
Big Bay / West Coast Road 11181 17882 30
Berkshire Boulevard / Sunningdale 8258 2122 67
Brasselton / Belmont 11173 1290 99
Brasselton / Trydall 839 1659 135
Trydall / Sunningdale 4873 2429 50
Trydall / Otto du Plessis 2876 1985 106
Otto du Plessis / Sandown 13418 1368 40
R27 / Link 23765 4653 44
Link / Camden 9228 7605 44
Link / Sunningdale 3451 151 40
Humewood / Belvedere 370 23 51
Humewood / Forest 390 1081 63
Humewood / Ravenswood Failed
Ravenswood / Wood 29885 6272 41
Wood / Dorchester 15468 1370 46
Wood / Raats 7413 0 45
Raats / Hunter 9761 10151 46
Gie / Circle 3066 1284 42
Gie / Shire 1964 71 57
Gie / Blaauwberg 20861 13002 39
Blaauwberg / Koeberg 8832 3331 40
Koeberg / Plattekloof 17030 2233 41
Plattekloof / N7 (Malmesbury) 686 3646 62
Plattekloof / N7 (Goodwood) 9975 5331 43
Plattekloof / Tygerberg Vakkey 9787 346 60
Tygerberg Valley / Burgundy 18764 5816 46
Sienna / Chablis 6773 151 65
Sienna / Giel Basson 4236 1223 41
Giel Basson / Bosmansdam 4474 258 45
Bosmansdam / Plattekloof 4189 90 64
Plattekloof / Welgemeend 402 1015 57
Welgemeend / Baronetcy 1013 261 43
Plattekloof Village 137 10 90
Baronetcy Estate Entrance 7430 2585 39
Silwerboom / Bloulelie Failed
Olienhout / Keurboom 7930 2658 69
Keurboom / Mopanie 4080 2832 41
Rothschild / Plattekloof 28255 4151 40
Plattekloof / Malmesbury 37196 2968 40
Malmesbury / Akademie 9293 237 40
Akademie / La Provence 720 812 53
La Provence / Gert van Rooyen 1164 840 47
Gert van Rooyen / Giel Basson 26 0 262
Bosmansdam / Wyland 10210 1267 57
Wyland / Vryburger 15193 1037 44
Vryburger / Adam Tas 7405 2147 72
Durban / Reyger 2396 576 49
Buren / Nassau 9703 1436 39
Nassau / Oranje 9871 5809 43
Vryburger / Tafelberg 13046 1672 56
Montagu / Drill 20471 7157 40
Drill Cul de Sac 36294 4702 40
N1 / Monte Vista 12149 828 47
N1 / McIntyre 18426 495 39
N1 / Willie van Schoor 11960 4251 40
Willie van Schoor / Mispel 11801 1632 44
Willie van Schoor / Bill Bezuidenhout 15574 2979 40
Tygervalley Mall 13882 799 68
Old Oak / Tygervalley Entrance 17740 1431 43
Old Oak / Durbanville 36964 7354 40
Old Oak / Mountainview 5726 4724 39
Mountainview / Edelweiss 20629 11549 39
Mountainview / Panorama 11347 1678 59
Panorama / Fairbairn Failed
Panorama / Mauritius Failed
La Gratitude / Eversdal Failed

