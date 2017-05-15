Vodacom’s effective voice and data prices down

Vodacom has reduced its effective price for voice and data through its strategy to encourage subscribers to use voice and data bundles.

“Our bundle strategy continues to progress well and we sold a total of 1.5 billion bundles,” said Vodacom in its financial results for the year ended 31 March 2017.

Over the past year, Vodacom sold over 1 billion voice bundles, which enabled the company to reduce its effective price per minute by 14.3%.

Vodacom data bundle sales grew by 44.8% to 495 million, resulting in a reduction in the effective price per MB by 16.0%.

“Our focus in the year ahead will be to transform data pricing to the benefit of customers, by reducing customer exposure to higher out-of-bundle rates,” said Vodacom.

The growth in bundle sales were partly due to the use of the MyVodacom app.

The app enables a number of self-help features and balance information, with an interface to buy voice and data bundles.

