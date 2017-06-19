DataMustFall is back – and you’re all still wrong

MTN recently cancelled its free unlimited Twitter service, which caused a resurgence in the #DataMustFall campaign.

“Due to abuse of the free service, we have had to cap usage to 100MB per day,” said MTN. The cap was subsequently raised to 500MB.

Once you hit the cap, you are charged normal data rates.

The tweets below detail the resuscitation of the #DataMustFall campaign today.

The #DataMustFall tag is trending on Twitter, with South Africans weighing in on the price of data bundles.

Some are remembering the days of R60 BIS.

#DataMustFall R60 it was cheap for a month pic.twitter.com/MU0rhVconm — Tokollo Ngobeni (@tokollo_ngobeni) June 19, 2017

Others are bragging that their network has cheaper data.

#DataMustFall here's how to get 150mb for R10 at Telkom. RT to save a life. pic.twitter.com/yTXgaJ99tP — Mthandazo Wabo Lova (@JabulaniKhesa) June 19, 2017

Inaccurate claims are also doing the rounds again.

@MTNza it was disgusting of you to buy T Bo Touch…….at the cost of the masses #DataMustFall pic.twitter.com/9pnto1kVkh — #Abanandaba (@ntsikimazwai) June 19, 2017

As part of the campaign, an image is being circulated claiming that local data prices for 1GB are R149 – 14-times more than in India.

South African data prices are more expensive than the other countries listed above, but the figures quoted are false.

Firstly, the comparison ignores Telkom, which offers 1GB data bundles for R99. It also ignores Afrihost and Crystal Web, which offer 1GB for R99 on MTN and Vodacom’s networks respectively.

MyBroadband previously investigated data prices, and the cheapest prepaid mobile data we could find in India was R50 for 1GB. In Nigeria, it was R43 for 1GB.

Tariffic also performed a comparison, looking at 1GB, 2GB, and 3GB data prices in Brazil, Russia, India, China, Australia, and Kenya.

Africa Check also investigated the claim that South Africans spend 24.7% of their income on data, and found the claim to be incorrect.