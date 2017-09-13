Cell C slashes out-of-bundle rates, extends data validity

13 September 2017

Cell C is tackling two of the “major issues faced by data customers” – out-of-bundle rates and mobile data validity.

Cell C CEO Jose Dos Santos said the company will reduce OOB rates for prepaid customers on its lowest tariff plan to 15c per MB – effective 1 October 2017.

“Our 66c prepaid product already offers the lowest flat call rate of 66c per minute, now we have extended the value to the lowest out-of-bundle data charge available,” he said.

Prepaid customers can dial *147# and select option 1 to migrate to this plan.

“On the postpaid side, customers can take advantage of any of the Connector plans that cap the out-of-bundle data rate to 15c per MB.”

Data validity

“The second challenge Cell C is addressing is the expiry of unused data, by allowing customers to extend the validity of their data bundles by purchasing a new bundle before the current one expires,” said Cell C.

From 20 September, customers can extend the validity of their data bundles by purchasing another data bundle.

On the 10GB, 20GB and 30GB data bundles, Cell C has also extended the validity period from 30 days to 90 days.

“On the contract side, and effective from October 2017, SmartData customers will automatically have unused data carried over into the next month – effectively extending the validity from 30 days to 60 days.”

Data Validity

Product Price Validity
100MB R29 30 days
200MB R49 30 days
500MB R99 30 days
1GB R149 30 days
2GB R249 30 days
3GB R299 30 days
5GB R399 30 days
10GB R599 90 days
20GB R799 90 days
30GB R899 90 days

SmartData Deals

SmartData
Product Price Anytime Data Nite Data Validity
500MB R45 500MB 500MB 60 days
1GB R75 1GB 1GB 60 days
2GB R99 2GB 2GB 60 days
3GB R169 3GB 3GB 60 days
5GB R199 5GB 5GB 60 days
10GB R299 10GB 10GB 60 days
20GB R499 20GB 20GB 60 days
30GB R599 30GB 30GB 60 days
50GB R899 50GB 50GB 60 days
100GB R1,599 100GB 100GB 60 days
200GB R1,999 200GB 200GB 60 days

