Vodacom zero-rates university resources for students

Vodacom will zero-rate services to universities for students and staff who are Vodacom customers.

Students and staff on Vodacom now have free access to their university’s online resources, in addition to Vodacom’s Mobile Education and Tries for Books campaign.

Vodacom has already provided 19 South African Universities with free Internet access, including the University of Cape Town.

“The University of Cape Town is grateful to Vodacom for providing such an important resource to our students and staff,” said UCT Vice-Chancellor Max Price.

Vodacom said it remains committed to addressing data-cost transformation and building on its Siyakha platform, which offers zero-rated portals for learners and job seekers.

For requirements over and above the zero-rated content, Vodacom will bill data traffic to certain sites at 50% of its normal data rates for universities.

