MTN network problems

MTN South Africa is experiencing network problems which are causing calls to mobile phones on its network to fail.

The problems started shortly before 15:00 on Friday and seem to affect calls from all networks, including MTN itself, to MTN subscribers.

The problems do not affect the MTN call centre and MTN subscribers can still call subscribers from other networks.

“I cannot make or receive calls – it keeps going to unconditional call forwarding. When I check the settings, it tells me ‘Network or SIM card error,” one subscriber said.

“Zero signal in Constantia, Cape Town. Emergency calls only. What’s going on? Not great timing,” said another user.

Some MTN subscribers also reported they are having problems making calls to other networks and accessing the Internet.

Apart from problems with calls, MTN subscribers also complained that they cannot load airtime or data bundles.

Spike in complaints

Downdetector shows a spike in complaints about MTN across South Africa, which indicate that it is a country-wide problem.

MTN confirmed on Twitter it is currently experiencing a network problem and apologized for the inconvenience caused.

It added that its technicians are working on resolving the problem as soon as possible.

“Apologies for the inconvenience caused, we are currently experiencing a network problem our technicians are working on resolving the problem ASAP,” MTN said.

MTN told MyBroadband that the fault was related to its 2G and 3G voice services and that it has now been resolved.

“Today (Friday, 27 March) MTN SA experienced network issues on its 2G and 3G network for approximately 2 hours due to an unforeseen system error which impacted voice-only services,” MTN said.

“It has been repaired and we apologise for the inconvenience caused.”

