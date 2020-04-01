Vodacom slashes data prices

Vodacom has cut its 30-day data bundle prices by up to 40%, the company announced.

It will also provide free data to access essential services through Vodacom’s zero-rated platform ConnectU, with immediate effect. The ConnectU platform is live from today.

“The value of these initiatives is some R2.7 billion over the next year,” said Vodacom.

Jorge Mendes, Chief Officer of Vodacom’s Consumer Business Unit, said Vodacom can play a critical role in “supporting society during this challenging time”.

“We’re committed to doing whatever we can to help customers stay connected,” he said.

Mendes added that Vodacom has invested over R26 billion in infrastructure and new technologies over the past three years, so its customers enjoy wider 2G, 3G, and 4G coverage and faster data speeds.

Discounted bundles and ConnectU

“The latest data reductions will complement the discounted bundle offers that will also be made available to prepaid customers in more than 2,000 less-affluent suburbs and villages around the country,” said Vodacom.

“For qualifying communities to access further discounted voice and data deals, they need to click on the scrolling ConnectU banner on the platform via connectu.vodacom.co.za.”

It added that its ConnectU platform provides content aimed at social development and offers a variety of essential services for free.

“Learners and students enrolled in schools and universities can access relevant information for free, with no data costs.”

“The ConnectU portal includes a search engine linked to open sources such as Wikipedia and Wiktionary as well as free access to job portals, free educational content on the e-School platform, free health and wellness information, and free access to Facebook Flex.”

New Vodacom data prices