MTN launches new data bundles for users under 25

MTN has launched its new MTN Pulse bundle offers, which are exclusively available to the youth under the age of 25 years.
These bundles will replace the current MTN Pulse Integrated and Social Pass bundles.
“These new bundles, which are available by dialling USSD *411# are designed to provide our customers with a variety of offers for calling, internet surfing, and social media,” MTN said.
“Customers will now have an option of choosing whether they want a data and voice bundle, data only or social media bundle at one price point.”
MTN has also introduced a new Pulse Student Bundle, which offers a 10GB weekly bundle, with value for 5GB anytime and 5GB night express for R49.
MTN Pulse data bundles
There are three types of MTN Pulse data bundles available apart from the student bundle – integrated, data only, and social pass.
Social Pass bundles include data which is cheaper but can only be used on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.
Customers under the age of 25 years can join MTN Pulse by dialling *411# to get these bundles, and more discounted data offers.
The pricing for these new data bundles is shown in the tables below.
|Bundle
|Validity
|Data and minutes
|Price
|MTN Pulse integrated voice and data bundles
|MTN Pulse Daily R5 bundle
|Daily
|100MB (50MB Anytime + 50MB Night Express)
|R5.00
|+5min MTN-to-MTN
|MTN Pulse Daily R10 bundle
|Daily
|400MB (200MB Anytime + 200MB Night Express)
|R10.00
|+15min MTN-to-MTN
|MTN Pulse Daily R19 bundle
|Daily
|1GB (500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Express)
|R19.00
|30min MTN-to-MTN
|+ Free 60min MTN Pulse to MTN Pulse
|MTN Pulse Weekly R30 bundle
|Weekly
|800MB (400MB Anytime + 400MB Night Express)
|R30.00
|+ 60min MTN-to-MTN
|+ Free 60min MTN Pulse to MTN Pulse
|MTN Pulse Monthly R79 bundle
|Monthly
|2GB (1GB Anytime + 1GB Night Express)
|R79.00
|+ 100min MTN-to-MTN
|+ Free 100min MTN Pulse to MTN Pulse
|MTN Pulse Data Only Bundles
|MTN Pulse Daily R5 bundle
|Daily
|120MB (60MB Anytime + 60MB Night Express)
|R5.00
|MTN Pulse Daily R10 bundle
|Daily
|500MB (250MB Anytime + 250MB Night Express)
|R10.00
|MTN Pulse Daily R19 bundle
|Daily
|1GB Anytime
|R19.00
|MTN Pulse Weekly R30 bundle
|Weekly
|1GB (500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Express)
|R30.00
|MTN Pulse Monthly R79 bundle
|Monthly
|2.5GB (1.25GB Anytime + 1.25GB Night Express)
|R79.00
|MTN Pulse Social Pass Bundles
|MTN Pulse R5 Social Pass bundle
|Daily
|300MB
|R5.00
|MTN Pulse R10 Social Pass bundle
|Daily
|1GB
|R10.00
|MTN Pulse R19 Social Pass bundle
|Daily
|3GB
|R19.00
|MTN Pulse R30 Social Pass bundle
|Weekly
|3GB
|R30.00
|MTN Pulse R79 Social Pass bundle
|Monthly
|8GB
|R79.00
|MTN Pulse Student Bundle
|MTN Pulse 10GB Student bundle
|Weekly
|5GB Anytime + 5GB Night express
|R49.00
