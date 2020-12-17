MTN launches new data bundles for users under 25

17 December 2020

MTN has launched its new MTN Pulse bundle offers, which are exclusively available to the youth under the age of 25 years.

These bundles will replace the current MTN Pulse Integrated and Social Pass bundles.

“These new bundles, which are available by dialling USSD *411# are designed to provide our customers with a variety of offers for calling, internet surfing, and social media,” MTN said.

“Customers will now have an option of choosing whether they want a data and voice bundle, data only or social media bundle at one price point.”

MTN has also introduced a new Pulse Student Bundle, which offers a 10GB weekly bundle, with value for 5GB anytime and 5GB night express for R49.

MTN Pulse data bundles

There are three types of MTN Pulse data bundles available apart from the student bundle – integrated, data only, and social pass.

Social Pass bundles include data which is cheaper but can only be used on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Customers under the age of 25 years can join MTN Pulse by dialling *411# to get these bundles, and more discounted data offers.

The pricing for these new data bundles is shown in the tables below.

Bundle Validity Data and minutes Price
MTN Pulse integrated voice and data bundles
MTN Pulse Daily R5 bundle Daily 100MB (50MB Anytime + 50MB Night Express) R5.00
+5min MTN-to-MTN
MTN Pulse Daily R10 bundle Daily 400MB (200MB Anytime + 200MB Night Express) R10.00
+15min MTN-to-MTN
MTN Pulse Daily R19 bundle Daily 1GB (500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Express) R19.00
30min MTN-to-MTN
+ Free 60min MTN Pulse to MTN Pulse
MTN Pulse Weekly R30 bundle Weekly 800MB (400MB Anytime + 400MB Night Express) R30.00
+ 60min MTN-to-MTN
+ Free 60min MTN Pulse to MTN Pulse
MTN Pulse Monthly R79 bundle Monthly 2GB (1GB Anytime + 1GB Night Express) R79.00
+ 100min MTN-to-MTN
+ Free 100min MTN Pulse to MTN Pulse
MTN Pulse Data Only Bundles
MTN Pulse Daily R5 bundle Daily 120MB (60MB Anytime + 60MB Night Express) R5.00
MTN Pulse Daily R10 bundle Daily 500MB (250MB Anytime + 250MB Night Express) R10.00
MTN Pulse Daily R19 bundle Daily 1GB Anytime R19.00
MTN Pulse Weekly R30 bundle Weekly 1GB (500MB Anytime + 500MB Night Express) R30.00
MTN Pulse Monthly R79 bundle Monthly 2.5GB (1.25GB Anytime + 1.25GB Night Express) R79.00
MTN Pulse Social Pass Bundles
MTN Pulse R5 Social Pass bundle Daily 300MB R5.00
MTN Pulse R10 Social Pass bundle Daily 1GB R10.00
MTN Pulse R19 Social Pass bundle Daily 3GB R19.00
MTN Pulse R30 Social Pass bundle Weekly 3GB R30.00
MTN Pulse R79 Social Pass bundle Monthly 8GB R79.00
MTN Pulse Student Bundle
MTN Pulse 10GB Student  bundle Weekly 5GB Anytime + 5GB Night express R49.00

Now read: MTN fixed-5G tested – Excellent speeds

Share your thoughts: MTN launches new data bundles for us…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
MTN launches new data bundles for users under 25