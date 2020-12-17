MTN launches new data bundles for users under 25

MTN has launched its new MTN Pulse bundle offers, which are exclusively available to the youth under the age of 25 years.

These bundles will replace the current MTN Pulse Integrated and Social Pass bundles.

“These new bundles, which are available by dialling USSD *411# are designed to provide our customers with a variety of offers for calling, internet surfing, and social media,” MTN said.

“Customers will now have an option of choosing whether they want a data and voice bundle, data only or social media bundle at one price point.”

MTN has also introduced a new Pulse Student Bundle, which offers a 10GB weekly bundle, with value for 5GB anytime and 5GB night express for R49.

MTN Pulse data bundles

There are three types of MTN Pulse data bundles available apart from the student bundle – integrated, data only, and social pass.

Social Pass bundles include data which is cheaper but can only be used on platforms such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and TikTok.

Customers under the age of 25 years can join MTN Pulse by dialling *411# to get these bundles, and more discounted data offers.

The pricing for these new data bundles is shown in the tables below.