Vodacom cuts prepaid data prices

Vodacom is reducing pricing on selected 30-day data bundles by up to 14% as part of its “commitment to reduce the cost to communicate and connect more people to the digital economy”.

The latest price reduction includes a 14% price cut – from R99 to R85 – on the popular 1GB data bundle.

Vodacom is also giving greater value to customers by allocating up to 33% more data on selected 30-day bundles.

Vodacom has further re-introduced the 30-day 2GB bundle at R159 to give customers wider choice and more value.

Tariffs on the 50MB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB and 20GB 30-day bundles remain unchanged.

“Our aim in reducing these prices is to ensure customers are constantly connected on SA’s leading network,” said Vodacom’s chief officer for the consumer business, Jorge Mendes.

Since April 2019, Vodacom has almost halved the price of data. This was mainly focused on the low-end market.

Vodacom highlighted that the Just4You platform offers additional personal discounts for even more value.

Mendes said they were investing over R50 billion over a five-year period in infrastructure and new technologies.

This investment, he said, will increase broadband coverage and data speeds which will bridge the digital divide further.

“We are on a mission to connect everyone,” he said.

The table below provides an overview of the new Vodacom prepaid prices.

New Vodacom Prepaid Prices New Allocation Old Allocation New Price Old Price Price change 50MB – R12 R12 No price change 200MB 150MB R29 R29 33% value increase 350MB 325MB R49 R55 8% value increase, 11% price reduction 500MB – R69 R79 13% price reduction 1GB – R85 R99 14% price reduction 2GB New Bundle R159 – New Bundle 3GB – R229 R229 No price change 5GB – R349 R349 No price change 10GB – R469 R469 No price change 20GB – R699 R699 No price change

Now read: Vodacom and Google give away hundreds of smartphones