Vodacom cuts prepaid data prices

Vodacom is reducing pricing on selected 30-day data bundles by up to 14% as part of its “commitment to reduce the cost to communicate and connect more people to the digital economy”.
The latest price reduction includes a 14% price cut – from R99 to R85 – on the popular 1GB data bundle.
Vodacom is also giving greater value to customers by allocating up to 33% more data on selected 30-day bundles.
Vodacom has further re-introduced the 30-day 2GB bundle at R159 to give customers wider choice and more value.
Tariffs on the 50MB, 3GB, 5GB, 10GB and 20GB 30-day bundles remain unchanged.
“Our aim in reducing these prices is to ensure customers are constantly connected on SA’s leading network,” said Vodacom’s chief officer for the consumer business, Jorge Mendes.
Since April 2019, Vodacom has almost halved the price of data. This was mainly focused on the low-end market.
Vodacom highlighted that the Just4You platform offers additional personal discounts for even more value.
Mendes said they were investing over R50 billion over a five-year period in infrastructure and new technologies.
This investment, he said, will increase broadband coverage and data speeds which will bridge the digital divide further.
“We are on a mission to connect everyone,” he said.
The table below provides an overview of the new Vodacom prepaid prices.
|New Vodacom Prepaid Prices
|New Allocation
|Old Allocation
|New Price
|Old Price
|Price change
|50MB
|–
|R12
|R12
|No price change
|200MB
|150MB
|R29
|R29
|33% value increase
|350MB
|325MB
|R49
|R55
|8% value increase, 11% price reduction
|500MB
|–
|R69
|R79
|13% price reduction
|1GB
|–
|R85
|R99
|14% price reduction
|2GB
|New Bundle
|R159
|–
|New Bundle
|3GB
|–
|R229
|R229
|No price change
|5GB
|–
|R349
|R349
|No price change
|10GB
|–
|R469
|R469
|No price change
|20GB
|–
|R699
|R699
|No price change
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.