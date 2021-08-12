How much data MTN subscribers use

The average MTN prepaid customer in South Africa now consumes more than 2GB of data every month, while a postpaid customer in the country uses about five times that — 10GB.

This was revealed in MTN’s interim financial results for the first half of 2021, which showed a big increase in data traffic on its network in South Africa over this period.

The operator said a 30% decline in its effective data rate supported increased data usage on its network.

MTN stated that data was a key driver of its strong growth in overall service revenue in the country.

MTN South Africa’s service revenue hit R19.25 billion in the first half of 2021, an increase of 9.3% from R17.61 billion in the first half of 2020.

Data revenue surged 12.3% from R7.03 billion to R7.9 billion.

This growth was supported by a 56.5% year-on-year rise in data traffic and a year-on-year increase of approximately 56,000 active data subscribers to 15.8 million.

MTN announced on Tuesday that it was further slashing data prices for all its customers after initially offering lower bundle prices to select subscribers.

The company summarised the changes to its product prices as follows:

Sub-1GB 30-day data bundles will be reduced by up to 26%.

The 1GB data bundle will be reduced by 14%.

Data bundles larger than 1GB will be reduced by up to 60%.

More data value has been added for night-time use, starting from the 2GB bundle and above.

These price changes will be rolling out across its sales channels in the coming weeks, MTN said.

The table below provides a summary of MTN’s new data prices.