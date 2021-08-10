MTN slashes data prices

MTN announced that it would reduce its 30-day data bundle pricing in its ongoing work to reduce the cost to communicate in South Africa.

The new data pricing will be available to all MTN customers. MTN said it would roll out the price changes across its sales channels in the coming weeks.

“We have been consistent in our efforts to lower the price of data for our customers over the past few years,” said MTN SA CEO Godfrey Motsa.

“Our approach ensures that South Africans from all walks of life can benefit from these price reductions — from those on the ‘day-to-day hustle,’ to the office worker navigating work from home arrangements, to an online learner — all will benefit from more affordable data.”

Motsa said that this further reduction in data prices and MTN’s efforts to support small businesses are some of the most impactful ways they believe they can reignite the economy.

“Our efforts in this regard will be further enabled by the allocation of much-needed spectrum,” said Motsa.

“A successful and sustainable South Africa needs large and small businesses prospering side by side and immediate release of the high demand spectrum that continuously reduces data prices even further,” he added.

The company summarised the changes to its product prices as follows:

Sub-1GB 30-day data bundles have been reduced by up to 26%.

The 1GB data bundle has been reduced by 14%.

Data bundles larger than 1GB have been reduced by up to 60%.

MTN has also added more data value for night-time use starting from the 2GB bundle and above.

These price reductions follow MTN’s cuts from earlier this year when it reduced the prices of its hourly and daily data bundles by up to 20%.

“MTN is committed to doing as much as we can to reduce data prices, increase small business support and grow black economic empowerment. We want to be a part of rebuilding Mzansi, and we are ready to lead from the front for a better South Africa for all,” said Motsa.

The table below summarises MTN’s price changes.