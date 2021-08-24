Telkom launches eSIM support

Telkom Mobile launched eSIM support for its customers on Tuesday. For the launch phase, Telkom will only support eSIM enabled smartphones.

eSIM is a digital Subscriber Identification Module (SIM) that is built into devices and cannot be removed.

It will allow subscribers to activate a tariff plan from Telkom without having to use a physical SIM card, the operator said.

“Historically, most of our customers have used traditional card SIMs. These enable Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to identify a user and then to authenticate that the user is serviced by that MNO,” said Andrew Dawson, Telkom executive for product portfolio management.

Telkom will offer customers an eSIM voucher pack which will contain a QR code with the necessary steps to install an eSIM profile on any eSIM-enabled handset.

eSIMs will enable customers to switch between networks more easily if they wish to temporarily change to another network, Telkom said.

It said that eSIM-enabled devices can have up to eight different profiles installed.

“Most customers will be able to have more than one SIM card; a dual SIM setup, as most eSIM enabled devices will still have a physical SIM slot available,” said Dawson.

“eSIMs are an enhancement of Telkom’s SIM offering and no changes have been made to the provisioning process of mobile services for eSIM services,” Dawson explained.

“When provisioning mobile services with an eSIM, one must follow the normal activation process to activate a mobile service on an eSIM.”

Smartphones supported at launch include devices from the following manufacturers:

Apple — iPhone XS / XR / 11 / 12, and Apple iPad 7th generation and higher

Huawei — 40 / 40 Pro / 40 Pro+ and P40 / P40 Pro / P40 Pro+

Samsung — Galaxy Note 20, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy Z Fold2.

Other devices, such as wearables that are eSIM enabled, will be supported at a later stage.