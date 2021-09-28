MTN slashes data prices

MTN has launched a new promotional pay-as-you-go price plan called BozzaGigs LTE that will offer subscribers discounted data prices.

The deals are valid during MTN’s summer promotions, which will run until 31 January 2022.

“This year, although only slightly better than last, is certainly feeling more hopeful, with vaccines now available and the economy starting to improve,” said MTN chief consumer officer Mapula Bodibe.

“Through our summer promotion, we want our customers to go big on us. It’s our gift to them to close off the last few months of 2021 with some much-needed positivity”.

MTN promised to make data even more affordable to all its customers, irrespective of their plan or package.

It encouraged subscribers to watch out for other big data deal announcements during the next few weeks.

Already available are MTN’s BozzaGigs LTE deals, a new pay-as-you-go price plan that offers discounts on data bundles. The Deals include:

4GB data at R49 — 2GB Anytime Data + 2GB Night Express, valid for 14 days

10GB data at R99 — 5GB Anytime Data + 5GB Night Express, valid for 30 days

15GB data at R129 — 7.5GB Anytime Data + 7.5GB Night Express, valid for 30 days

20GB data at R149 — 10GB Anytime Data + 10GB Night Express, valid for 30 days

MTN also announced that all subscribers stand the chance to win their share of R100 million in prizes through the YelloBucks programme until 31 January 2022.

A car, a R50,000 holiday voucher, and R50,000 in MoMo cash are up for grabs every week for 18 weeks, along with millions of rands in free and discounted data, vouchers and YelloBucks.

To earn entries into the giveaways, subscribers must join YelloBucks and upgrade or recharge with data bundles on MTN from 28 September.

Every R1 spent with MTN will give you one YelloBuck, which translates to one entry into the grand prize draw in any given week.

Draws take place every Tuesday from 5 October through 1 February 2022.

Now read: Telkom slashes 1GB data prices