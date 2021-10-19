Telkom applies for extra 4G spectrum

The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) has published an application from Telkom for extra capacity for its cellular network.

Telkom is asking for an additional 27 megahertz (MHz) of bandwidth in the 2300MHz spectrum band it currently uses for its 4G network.

If the application is successful, Telkom will have access to all of the frequencies in the band between 2300MHz and 2387MHz.

It has also applied to surrender the use of frequencies the 2400MHz band that was paired with its 2300Mhz assignment.

Icasa has opened Telkom’s spectrum application for public comment, saying that it believes regulations compel it to undertake public consultations.

Sources at other mobile network operators have expressed frustration with Telkom’s application, saying that Icasa should auction off these frequencies with other high-demand spectrum.

South Africa’s perpetually delayed spectrum auction was sent back to the drawing board on 15 September after E-tv owner eMedia refused to settle with Icasa.

eMedia is involved in the process as E-tv operates on spectrum that Icasa plans to take back and issue to mobile network operators once South Africa’s migration to digital TV broadcasting is complete.

Communications minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni wants to finalise the digital TV migration by January 2022, and Icasa intends to start the spectrum auction on 1 March 2022.

However, eMedia has other ideas and launched legal action to block government from switching off South Africa’s old analogue TV network in January.

eMedia has argued that it will take 15–18 months to migrate the millions of households who still use the analogue TV signal to receive SABC and E-tv via an antenna.

Considering the fraught situation surrounding spectrum in South Africa, it is expected that Telkom’s competitors will oppose its application for additional 2300MHz spectrum.

MyBroadband asked Telkom for comment but the company did not respond by the time of publication.