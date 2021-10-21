Telkom slashes data prices

21 October 2021

Telkom has quietly reduced the prices of its 24-month SmartBroadband Wireless contracts by between 30% and 43%.

The company has also introduced changes to its product portfolio, such as increasing the data allocation of its 80GB service to 90GB while simultaneously decreasing the price.

It similarly increased its 120GB service to 130GB and cut the price.

Telkom also introduced two new SmartBroadband Wireless packages offering 180GB and 300GB of anytime data.

These deals are only available on Telkom’s 2300MHz LTE/LTE-Advanced network.

Telkom has a roaming agreement with Vodacom to offer coverage where its own network does not reach, but its SmartBroadband Wireless packages do not work on the roaming network.

All of these SmartBroadband Wireless services offer equal amounts of anytime and after-hours data. For example, the 20GB SmartBroadband Wireless package includes 20GB of anytime data and 20GB of “Night Surfer” data.

Night Surfer data is consumed between midnight and 07:00 daily.

Telkom has not changed the prices of its prepaid SmartBroadband Wireless packages.

It last adjusted the prices for the prepaid versions of these bundles in 2019.

However, Telkom has since removed the 5GB package and introduced a 3GB and 7.5GB product.

MyBroadband asked Telkom for comment about these price cuts, but the operator did not respond by the time of publication.

The table below summarises Telkom’s changes to its 24-month SmartBroadband Wireless SIM-only contract packages.

Telkom SmartBroadband Wireless 24-month contract deals
Package New price Old price Discount
20GB SmartBroadband Wireless R149 R248 40%
40GB SmartBroadband Wireless R199 R348 43%
60GB SmartBroadband Wireless R249 R399 38%
90GB SmartBroadband Wireless R349 Previously 80GB for R499
130GB SmartBroadband Wireless R499 Previously 120GB for R699
180GB SmartBroadband Wireless R599
220GB SmartBroadband Wireless R699 R999 30%
300GB SmartBroadband Wireless R799
All packages include equal amounts Anytime and Night Surfer data. E.g. 20GB SmartBroadband Wireless has 20GB Anytime and 20GB Night Surfer data.
All prices are for 24-month contracts.
R99 activation fee.

Now read: MTN vs Rain — Uncapped mobile data battle

Share your thoughts: Telkom slashes data prices

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Telkom slashes data prices