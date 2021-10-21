Telkom slashes data prices

Telkom has quietly reduced the prices of its 24-month SmartBroadband Wireless contracts by between 30% and 43%.

The company has also introduced changes to its product portfolio, such as increasing the data allocation of its 80GB service to 90GB while simultaneously decreasing the price.

It similarly increased its 120GB service to 130GB and cut the price.

Telkom also introduced two new SmartBroadband Wireless packages offering 180GB and 300GB of anytime data.

These deals are only available on Telkom’s 2300MHz LTE/LTE-Advanced network.

Telkom has a roaming agreement with Vodacom to offer coverage where its own network does not reach, but its SmartBroadband Wireless packages do not work on the roaming network.

All of these SmartBroadband Wireless services offer equal amounts of anytime and after-hours data. For example, the 20GB SmartBroadband Wireless package includes 20GB of anytime data and 20GB of “Night Surfer” data.

Night Surfer data is consumed between midnight and 07:00 daily.

Telkom has not changed the prices of its prepaid SmartBroadband Wireless packages.

It last adjusted the prices for the prepaid versions of these bundles in 2019.

However, Telkom has since removed the 5GB package and introduced a 3GB and 7.5GB product.

MyBroadband asked Telkom for comment about these price cuts, but the operator did not respond by the time of publication.

The table below summarises Telkom’s changes to its 24-month SmartBroadband Wireless SIM-only contract packages.