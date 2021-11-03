Big Vodacom network problems

Vodacom customers across the country have been reporting problems with their network connectivity since Wednesday morning.

Reports of issues on Vodacom’s Downdetector page increased from around 10:00.

Most of the problems were flagged as “No signal”, followed by mobile Internet and e-mail services issues.

The outage map showed that most complaints originated from metropolitan areas, including Pretoria, Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, and Nelspruit.

Several users said they had been experiencing problems for the last few days.

“My Vodacom 4G is not working well at all, and I have been experiencing dropped calls daily as well,” one stated.

Multiple Vodacom customers on Twitter also said they have been unable to make calls, while others also reported having no network connectivity.

Anyone else on Vodacom has no service? — A(not)sad (@_asadpatel) November 3, 2021

@Vodacom are there problems with the network I have data but it’s says I’m offline — Laura Rennie (@thembis_child) November 3, 2021

#vodacom my phone doesn’t have network,it’s been hours of waiting without help — Lekalakala (@Lekalakala17) November 3, 2021

@Vodacom – is there a problem with your network; I currently have “No Service” — Nadine Curtin (@nadinecurtin) November 3, 2021

One user claimed he was able to connect by changing his network mode to GSM only.

At the time of publication, Vodacom had not posted any notices on its social media channels to inform customers it was aware of any issues.

The chart below shows the increase in complaints about Vodacom’s network on Downdetector on Wednesday.

Update — 13:08

A Vodacom spokesperson has provided feedback to MyBroadband, stating they were aware that certain customers were experiencing intermittent connectivity issues in the Tshwane area.

“Our technicians are working hard to fix the fault. We would like to apologise for any inconvenience that this may have caused,” the spokesperson said.

Update — 14:20

Vodacom said the issues that impacted connectivity for some customers in Tshwane and certain parts of Limpopo and Mpumalanga have now been resolved.

Now read: What Rain does better than Vodacom and MTN