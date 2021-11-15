MTN cuts WhatsApp bundle prices

MTN has announced a revision to its WhatsApp and social media bundles, promising its customers more data and value.

In addition to its WhatsApp packages, MTN also offers social media prepaid data bundles that work for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.

MTN first launched its social bundles in April 2018.

“Social Bundles uptake has been phenomenal over the three years with more customers choosing to stay connected with friends and families on these platforms,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“These enhancements are in line with our efforts to make data more affordable and accessible for South Africans.”

O’Sullivan said that MTN has reviewed and revised its Social Bundles portfolio by adding new bundles.

MTN prepaid customers can buy social media bundles by dialling *136*2# (or *143#), or through the MoMo app, MTN stores, and the MTN app.

The tables below summarise the changes to MTN’s WhatsApp and Social Data Bundles.

WhatsApp bundles Bundle Validity Bundles Old Price New Price Revised Bundle Size Daily 50MB R2 — Unchanged Daily 250MB — R5 New bundle Daily 1GB — R10 New bundle 3 Days 100MB R5 — 150MB 3 Days 1GB — R12 New bundle Weekly 250MB R10 — 300MB Weekly 1GB — R20 New bundle 20 Days 1GB R30 — Unchanged 30 Days 1GB — R35 New bundle 30 Days 1.5GB R50 — 2GB 30 Days 5GB — R99 New bundle