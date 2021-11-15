MTN cuts WhatsApp bundle prices

MTN has announced a revision to its WhatsApp and social media bundles, promising its customers more data and value.
In addition to its WhatsApp packages, MTN also offers social media prepaid data bundles that work for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.
MTN first launched its social bundles in April 2018.
“Social Bundles uptake has been phenomenal over the three years with more customers choosing to stay connected with friends and families on these platforms,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.
“These enhancements are in line with our efforts to make data more affordable and accessible for South Africans.”
O’Sullivan said that MTN has reviewed and revised its Social Bundles portfolio by adding new bundles.
MTN prepaid customers can buy social media bundles by dialling *136*2# (or *143#), or through the MoMo app, MTN stores, and the MTN app.
The tables below summarise the changes to MTN’s WhatsApp and Social Data Bundles.
|WhatsApp bundles
|Bundle Validity
|Bundles
|Old Price
|New Price
|Revised Bundle Size
|Daily
|50MB
|R2
|—
|Unchanged
|Daily
|250MB
|—
|R5
|New bundle
|Daily
|1GB
|—
|R10
|New bundle
|3 Days
|100MB
|R5
|—
|150MB
|3 Days
|1GB
|—
|R12
|New bundle
|Weekly
|250MB
|R10
|—
|300MB
|Weekly
|1GB
|—
|R20
|New bundle
|20 Days
|1GB
|R30
|—
|Unchanged
|30 Days
|1GB
|—
|R35
|New bundle
|30 Days
|1.5GB
|R50
|—
|2GB
|30 Days
|5GB
|—
|R99
|New bundle
|Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter bundles
|Bundle Validity
|Bundles
|Old Price
|New Price
|Revised Bundle Size
|Daily
|100MB
|R5
|—
|200MB
|Daily
|500MB
|—
|R10
|New bundle
|Weekly
|300MB
|—
|R10
|New bundle
|Weekly
|500MB
|R20
|—
|1GB
|Weekly
|2GB
|—
|R30
|New bundle
|Monthly
|1GB
|—
|R35
|New bundle
|Monthly
|1GB
|R50
|—
|2GB
|Monthly
|5GB
|—
|R99
|New bundle
