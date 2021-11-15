MTN cuts WhatsApp bundle prices

15 November 2021

MTN has announced a revision to its WhatsApp and social media bundles, promising its customers more data and value.

In addition to its WhatsApp packages, MTN also offers social media prepaid data bundles that work for Facebook, YouTube, TikTok and Twitter.

MTN first launched its social bundles in April 2018.

“Social Bundles uptake has been phenomenal over the three years with more customers choosing to stay connected with friends and families on these platforms,” said MTN executive for corporate affairs Jacqui O’Sullivan.

“These enhancements are in line with our efforts to make data more affordable and accessible for South Africans.”

O’Sullivan said that MTN has reviewed and revised its Social Bundles portfolio by adding new bundles.

MTN prepaid customers can buy social media bundles by dialling *136*2# (or *143#), or through the MoMo app, MTN stores, and the MTN app.

The tables below summarise the changes to MTN’s WhatsApp and Social Data Bundles.

WhatsApp bundles
Bundle Validity Bundles Old Price New Price Revised Bundle Size
Daily 50MB R2 Unchanged
Daily 250MB R5 New bundle
Daily 1GB R10 New bundle
3 Days 100MB R5 150MB
3 Days 1GB R12 New bundle
Weekly 250MB R10 300MB
Weekly 1GB R20 New bundle
20 Days 1GB R30 Unchanged
30 Days 1GB R35 New bundle
30 Days 1.5GB R50 2GB
30 Days 5GB R99 New bundle
Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and Twitter bundles
Bundle Validity Bundles Old Price New Price Revised Bundle Size
Daily 100MB R5 200MB
Daily 500MB R10 New bundle
Weekly 300MB R10 New bundle
Weekly 500MB R20 1GB
Weekly 2GB R30 New bundle
Monthly 1GB R35 New bundle
Monthly 1GB R50 2GB
Monthly 5GB R99 New bundle

Now read: WhatsApp rolling out big privacy update

Share your thoughts: MTN cuts WhatsApp bundle prices

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
MTN cuts WhatsApp bundle prices