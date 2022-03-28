Telkom doubles down

Telkom has informed shareholders that it will continue its legal fight against the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) over its spectrum auction.

Icasa concluded its spectrum auction on 17 March 2022, with South Africa’s mobile network operators pledging R14.4 billion to acquire new radio frequency spectrum.

Spectrum is the raw network capacity mobile operators use to communicate between their towers and cellular devices.

“Whilst Telkom has been able to secure the much-needed sub–1 GHz in the spectrum auction, we were constrained in our ability to acquire the amount of spectrum that we need to compete effectively,” Telkom stated.

“To secure its ability to compete effectively in the mobile market, Telkom persists with its court application to ensure that the licensing of spectrum promotes effective competition in the mobile market”.

The hearing is set down for 11–14 April 2022.

Telkom said the court’s findings “may impact the auction and its outcome.”

The partially state-owned operator omitted from its shareholder announcement that it has asked the court to invalidate the auction.

Telkom wants Icasa to return to the drawing board and restart the licensing process leading up to the auction.

This includes public consultations and issuing a draft invitation to apply on which interested parties can comment.

Ellipsis Regulatory Solutions founder Dominic Cull said a Telkom victory would delay the release of additional spectrum by at least 15–18 months.