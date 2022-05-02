Vodacom hikes data prices

Vodacom has announced another round of price increases, this time on its Red Flexi and mobile broadband price plans. The price increases will take effect from 1 June 2022.

Red Flexi subscribers will receive an additional R5 to R30 airtime, depending on the size of the package, but they will also have to pay more.

Therefore, the mobile network operator’s Red Flexi subscribers will have to decide whether to accept the increase or move to a lower package.

“As we move forward with 2022 and continue to provide a quality service, we are updating our Flexi price plans to ensure that our customers get the best airtime value possible,” Vodacom said on the update page.

Vodacom increased mobile contract prices on 1 April 2022, with the mobile network operator saying it capped the increases at 5.3% and that the increases would only apply to subscription fees.

“The Covid–19 landscape has led to an increased digital demand as we take much of our personal and professional lives online,” Vodacom said.

“As a result, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to continue to provide you with a quality service.”

Notably, Vodacom did not announce any changes to its Red Flexi or mobile broadband plans at the time. Instead, it increased prices for its Legacy Smart, Legacy Red, New Red, and Red for Business plans.

A summary of the changes to Vodacom’s Red Flexi plans, including VAT, is provided in the table below.

Vodacom Red Flexi price hikes Old plan Old price New plan New Price Red Flexi 65 R65 Red Flexi 70 R70 Red Flexi 125 R125 Red Flexi 130 R130 Red Flexi 175 R175 Red Flexi 185 R185 Red Flexi 230 R230 Red Flexi 245 R245 Red Flexi 390 R390 Red Flexi 410 R410 Red Flexi 550 R550 Red Flexi 570 R570 Red Flexi 810 R810 Red Flexi 840 R840 Vodacom mobile broadband postpaid and top-up subscribers also received a notice that their fees would increase. “While cost increases are unavoidable across all industries, we are committed to keeping them as low as possible,” the company said. “From 1 June 2022, all mobile broadband plans will increase by only 3%.” The table below summarises Vodacom’s mobile broadband plans price increases.

Vodacom mobile broadband plans Price Plan Current Price New Price 100MB New MBB 24 Month – TopUp R21.00 R22.00 100MB New MBB 12 Month – Contract R27.00 R28.00 250MB New MBB 24 Month – Contract R32.00 R33.00 250MB New MBB 24 Month – TopUp R32.00 R33.00 250MB New MBB 12 Month – Contract R37.00 R38.00 250MB New MBB 12 Month – TopUp R37.00 R38.00 300MB New MBB 24 Month – TopUp R37.00 R38.00 300MB New MBB 12 Month – Contract R48.00 R49.00 300MB New MBB 12 Month – TopUp R48.00 R49.00 500MB Data Contract R49.00 R50.00 MyGig 1 Contract Promo R79.00 R81.00 My Gig1 MBB 12Mnt Contract R89.00 R92.00 My Gig1 MBB 12Mnt TopUp R89.00 R92.00 My Gig1 MBB 24Mnt Contract R89.00 R92.00 My Gig1 MBB 24Mnt TopUp R89.00 R92.00 MyGig 2 Contract Promo R114.00 R117.00 MyGig 2 Top Up Promo R114.00 R117.00 2GB Data Contract R119.00 R123.00 3GB Data Contract R149.00 R153.00 My Gig5 MBB 24 Month Contract R230.00 R237.00 My Gig10 MBB 24 Month Contract R345.00 R355.00 My Gig10 MBB 12 Month Contract R398.00 R410.00 My Gig20 MBB 24 Month Contract R524.00 R540.00 My Gig10 MBB 12 Month Contract R554.00 R571.00 My Gig20 MBB 12 Month Contract R576.00 R593.00 30GB New MBB 24 Month – Contract R629.00 R648.00 100GB Home Internet Price Plan-Postpaid R699.00 R720.00 MyGig20 (20GB + 4GB G-Connect WiFi) R699.00 R720.00 100GB Home Internet 10Mbps TopUp – M2M R799.00 R823.00 100GB Home Internet 20Mbps – 12M R799.00 R823.00 100GB Home Internet 5G- TopUp 24M R799.00 R823.00 200GB Home Internet 10Mbps TopUp – 24M R799.00 R823.00 200GB Home Internet 20Mbps – 24M R899.00 R926.00 200GB Home Internet Price Plan-Postpaid R899.00 R926.00 50GB New MBB 24 Month – Contract R943.00 R971.00 200GB Home Internet 5G- TopUp 24M R999.00 R1,029.00 300GB Home Internet 10Mbps TopUp- 24M R999.00 R1,029.00 300GB Home Internet 20Mbps – 24M R1,099.00 R1,132.00 300GB Home Internet 5G- TopUp 36M R1,099.00 R1,132.00 400GB Home Internet 20Mbps TopUp- 36M R1,199.00 R1,235.00 400GB Home Internet 20Mbps TopUp – 24M R1,299.00 R1,338.00 400GB Home Internet Price Plan-Postpaid R1,299.00 R1,338.00 100GB New MBB 12 Month – TopUp R1,614.00 R1,662.00

