Vodacom hikes data prices

Vodacom has announced another round of price increases, this time on its Red Flexi and mobile broadband price plans. The price increases will take effect from 1 June 2022.
Red Flexi subscribers will receive an additional R5 to R30 airtime, depending on the size of the package, but they will also have to pay more.
Therefore, the mobile network operator’s Red Flexi subscribers will have to decide whether to accept the increase or move to a lower package.
“As we move forward with 2022 and continue to provide a quality service, we are updating our Flexi price plans to ensure that our customers get the best airtime value possible,” Vodacom said on the update page.
Vodacom increased mobile contract prices on 1 April 2022, with the mobile network operator saying it capped the increases at 5.3% and that the increases would only apply to subscription fees.
“The Covid–19 landscape has led to an increased digital demand as we take much of our personal and professional lives online,” Vodacom said.
“As a result, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to continue to provide you with a quality service.”
Notably, Vodacom did not announce any changes to its Red Flexi or mobile broadband plans at the time. Instead, it increased prices for its Legacy Smart, Legacy Red, New Red, and Red for Business plans.
A summary of the changes to Vodacom’s Red Flexi plans, including VAT, is provided in the table below.
|Vodacom Red Flexi price hikes
|Old plan
|Old price
|New plan
|New Price
|Red Flexi 65
|R65
|Red Flexi 70
|R70
|Red Flexi 125
|R125
|Red Flexi 130
|R130
|Red Flexi 175
|R175
|Red Flexi 185
|R185
|Red Flexi 230
|R230
|Red Flexi 245
|R245
|Red Flexi 390
|R390
|Red Flexi 410
|R410
|Red Flexi 550
|R550
|Red Flexi 570
|R570
|Red Flexi 810
|R810
|Red Flexi 840
|R840
Vodacom mobile broadband postpaid and top-up subscribers also received a notice that their fees would increase.
“While cost increases are unavoidable across all industries, we are committed to keeping them as low as possible,” the company said.
“From 1 June 2022, all mobile broadband plans will increase by only 3%.”
The table below summarises Vodacom’s mobile broadband plans price increases.
|Vodacom mobile broadband plans
|Price Plan
|Current Price
|New Price
|100MB New MBB 24 Month – TopUp
|R21.00
|R22.00
|100MB New MBB 12 Month – Contract
|R27.00
|R28.00
|250MB New MBB 24 Month – Contract
|R32.00
|R33.00
|250MB New MBB 24 Month – TopUp
|R32.00
|R33.00
|250MB New MBB 12 Month – Contract
|R37.00
|R38.00
|250MB New MBB 12 Month – TopUp
|R37.00
|R38.00
|300MB New MBB 24 Month – TopUp
|R37.00
|R38.00
|300MB New MBB 12 Month – Contract
|R48.00
|R49.00
|300MB New MBB 12 Month – TopUp
|R48.00
|R49.00
|500MB Data Contract
|R49.00
|R50.00
|MyGig 1 Contract Promo
|R79.00
|R81.00
|My Gig1 MBB 12Mnt Contract
|R89.00
|R92.00
|My Gig1 MBB 12Mnt TopUp
|R89.00
|R92.00
|My Gig1 MBB 24Mnt Contract
|R89.00
|R92.00
|My Gig1 MBB 24Mnt TopUp
|R89.00
|R92.00
|MyGig 2 Contract Promo
|R114.00
|R117.00
|MyGig 2 Top Up Promo
|R114.00
|R117.00
|2GB Data Contract
|R119.00
|R123.00
|3GB Data Contract
|R149.00
|R153.00
|My Gig5 MBB 24 Month Contract
|R230.00
|R237.00
|My Gig10 MBB 24 Month Contract
|R345.00
|R355.00
|My Gig10 MBB 12 Month Contract
|R398.00
|R410.00
|My Gig20 MBB 24 Month Contract
|R524.00
|R540.00
|My Gig10 MBB 12 Month Contract
|R554.00
|R571.00
|My Gig20 MBB 12 Month Contract
|R576.00
|R593.00
|30GB New MBB 24 Month – Contract
|R629.00
|R648.00
|100GB Home Internet Price Plan-Postpaid
|R699.00
|R720.00
|MyGig20 (20GB + 4GB G-Connect WiFi)
|R699.00
|R720.00
|100GB Home Internet 10Mbps TopUp – M2M
|R799.00
|R823.00
|100GB Home Internet 20Mbps – 12M
|R799.00
|R823.00
|100GB Home Internet 5G- TopUp 24M
|R799.00
|R823.00
|200GB Home Internet 10Mbps TopUp – 24M
|R799.00
|R823.00
|200GB Home Internet 20Mbps – 24M
|R899.00
|R926.00
|200GB Home Internet Price Plan-Postpaid
|R899.00
|R926.00
|50GB New MBB 24 Month – Contract
|R943.00
|R971.00
|200GB Home Internet 5G- TopUp 24M
|R999.00
|R1,029.00
|300GB Home Internet 10Mbps TopUp- 24M
|R999.00
|R1,029.00
|300GB Home Internet 20Mbps – 24M
|R1,099.00
|R1,132.00
|300GB Home Internet 5G- TopUp 36M
|R1,099.00
|R1,132.00
|400GB Home Internet 20Mbps TopUp- 36M
|R1,199.00
|R1,235.00
|400GB Home Internet 20Mbps TopUp – 24M
|R1,299.00
|R1,338.00
|400GB Home Internet Price Plan-Postpaid
|R1,299.00
|R1,338.00
|100GB New MBB 12 Month – TopUp
|R1,614.00
|R1,662.00
