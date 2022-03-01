Vodacom price increases

Vodacom has announced price hikes across its range of contract price plans, which will take effect on 1 April 2022.

The mobile network operator said it capped the increases at 5.3%, and that the increases would only apply to subscription fees.

Instalments on devices will not be affected by the increase.

“The Covid–19 landscape has led to an increased digital demand as we take much of our personal and professional lives online,” Vodacom stated.

“As a result, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to continue to provide you with a quality service.”

Vodacom said cost increases are unavoidable in all industries, and that it is committed to keeping them as low as possible.

It invited subscribers to contact its customer support on 082 135 if they have any questions, or visit a Vodacom store to speak with a consultant.

The tables below summarise Vodacom’s planned price increase on 1 April.

Legacy Smart contract price plans

Legacy Smart Contract Price Plans Price plan Old price New price Smart Light R141 R148 Smart XS R159 R167 SMART XS + R179 R188 Smart S R219 R230 Smart S + R259 R272 Smart Data 1GB R279 R293 SMART S + R309 R325 Smart M R329 R346 Smart More Data 2GB R369 R388 Smart M + R379 R398 Smart Data 2GB R409 R430 SMART M + R519 R545 Smart L R559 R587 Smart More Data 4GB R579 R608 Smart L + R619 R650 Smart More Data 6GB R729 R766 SMART L + R759 R797 Smart XL R779 R818 Smart XL + R849 R892

Legacy Smart top-up price plans

Legacy Smart Top Up Price Plans Price plan Old price New price uChoose Smart XS R169 R177 Smart TopUp XS+ R189 R199 NXT LVL Smart R229 R241 uChoose Smart S R239 R251 Smart TopUp S+ R279 R293 Smart TopUp Data 1GB R309 R325 Smart TopUp S+ R339 R356 uChoose Smart M R369 R388 uChoose More Data 2GB R389 R409 Smart TopUp M+ R409 R430 Smart TopUp Data 2GB R459 R482 Smart TopUp M+ R549 R577 uChoose More Data 4GB R599 R629 uChoose Smart L R609 R640 Smart TopUp Data 4GB R619 R650 Smart TopUp L+ R649 R682 uChoose More Data 6GB R769 R808 Smart TopUp L+ R789 R829 uChoose Smart XL R849 R892

Legacy RED contract price plans

Legacy RED Contract Price Plans Price plan Description Old Price VAT incl New Price VAT incl RED Data 6GB R729 R766 Red Advantage R1,049 R1,102 RED SELECT + R1,049 R1,102 Red More Data 10GB R1,049 R1,102 Red Classic + R1,149 R1,207 RED VIP 10GB + ( unlimited voice) R1,299 R1,364 RED CLASSIC + R1,359 R1,427 RED Data 25GB R1,659 R1,742 Red Premium R1,679 R1,763 Red Premium + ( unlimited voice) R1,779 R1,868 RED VIP 25GB + ( unlimited voice) R1,799 R1,889 Red VIP + ( unlimited voice) R2,099 R2,204 RED Data 50GB R2,179 R2,288 Red VIP + ( unlimited voice) R2,199 R2,309 RED VIP 100GB + ( unlimited voice) R2,399 R2,519

Legacy RED top-up price plans

Legacy RED TopUp Price Plans Price plan Old price New price RED Top Up Data 6GB R789 R829 Red Select TopUp + R889 R934 Red Select TopUp + R1,149 R1,207 RED VIP 10GB TopUp Unlimited R1,329 R1,396 RED VIP 25GB TopUp Unlimited R1,829 R1,921 RED VIP 100GB TopUp Unlimited R2,429 R2,551

New RED contract price plans

New RED Contract Price Plans Price plan Old price New price RED 500MB 50min R129 R135 RED 500MB 50min R189 R199 RED 1GB 100min R279 R293 RED 1GB 200min R339 R356 RED 2GB 100min R339 R356 RED 3GB 100min R419 R440 RED 2GB 200min R419 R440 RED 1GB 400min R489 R514 RED 3GB 200min R489 R514 RED 5GB 100min R569 R598 RED 2GB 400min R569 R598 RED 1GB 600min R639 R671 RED 3GB 400min R639 R671 RED 5GB 200min R639 R671 RED 10GB 100min R719 R755 RED 2GB 600min R719 R755 RED 5GB 400min R789 R829 RED 1GB 800min R789 R829 RED 10GB 200min R789 R829 RED 3GB 600min R789 R829 RED 1GB Unlimited R869 R913 RED 2GB 800min R869 R913 RED 2GB Unlimited R929 R976 RED 10GB 400min R939 R986 RED 5GB 600min R939 R986 RED 3GB 800min R939 R986 RED 3GB Unlimited R999 R1,049 RED 10GB 600min R1,089 R1,144 RED 5GB 800min R1,089 R1,144 RED 5GB Unlimited R1,129 R1,186 RED 10GB 800min R1,239 R1,301 RED VIP 100GB Unlimited R2,899 R3,044

New RED top-up price plans

New RED TopUp Price Plans Price plan Old price New price RED 500MB 50min TopUp R159 R167 RED 500MB 50min TopUp R199 R209 RED 1GB 100min TopUp R309 R325 RED 1GB 200min TopUp R369 R388 RED 2GB 100min Top Up R369 R388 RED 2GB 200min TopUp R449 R472 RED 3GB 100min TopUp R449 R472 RED 3GB 200min TopUp R519 R545 RED 1GB 400min TopUp R519 R545 RED 2GB 400min TopUp R599 R629 RED 5GB 100min TopUp R599 R629 RED 3GB 400min TopUp R669 R703 RED 1GB 600min TopUp R669 R703 RED 5GB 200min TopUp R689 R724 RED 2GB 600min TopUp R749 R787 RED 10GB 100min TopUp R749 R787 RED 3GB 600min TopUp R819 R860 RED 10GB 200min TopUp R839 R881 RED 5GB 400min TopUp R839 R881 RED 1GB 800min Top Up R839 R881 RED 1GB Unlimited TopUp R889 R934 RED 2GB 800min TopUp R919 R965 RED 2GB Unlimited TopUp R959 R1,007 RED 10GB 400min TopUp R989 R1,039 RED 5GB 600min TopUp R989 R1,039 RED 3GB 800min Top Up R989 R1,039 RED 3GB Unlimited TopUp R1,029 R1,081 RED 10GB 600min TopUp R1,139 R1,196 RED 5GB Unlimited TopUp R1,159 R1,217 RED 5GB 800min TopUp R1,189 R1,249 RED 10GB 800min TopUp R1,339 R1,406

RED for Business contract price plans

RED for Business Contract Price plans Price plan Current price New price VB Red 1GB 100min R279 R293 VB Red 3GB 400min R639 R671 Red Business R1,149 R1,207 Red Value+ R1,149 R1,207 VB Red 10GB 800min R1,239 R1,301 Red Business+ R1,469 R1,543 Red Professional R1,779 R1,868 VB RED VIP 15GB Unlimited R1,799 R1,889 Red Professional+ R1,889 R1,984 Red Executive R2,199 R2,309 VB RED VIP 30GB Unlimited R2,299 R2,414 Red Executive+ R2,309 R2,425

