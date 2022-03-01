Vodacom price increases

1 March 2022

Vodacom has announced price hikes across its range of contract price plans, which will take effect on 1 April 2022.

The mobile network operator said it capped the increases at 5.3%, and that the increases would only apply to subscription fees.

Instalments on devices will not be affected by the increase.

“The Covid–19 landscape has led to an increased digital demand as we take much of our personal and professional lives online,” Vodacom stated.

“As a result, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to continue to provide you with a quality service.”

Vodacom said cost increases are unavoidable in all industries, and that it is committed to keeping them as low as possible.

It invited subscribers to contact its customer support on 082 135 if they have any questions, or visit a Vodacom store to speak with a consultant.

The tables below summarise Vodacom’s planned price increase on 1 April.

Legacy Smart contract price plans

Legacy Smart Contract Price Plans
Price plan Old price New price
Smart Light R141 R148
Smart XS R159 R167
SMART XS + R179 R188
Smart S R219 R230
Smart S + R259 R272
Smart Data 1GB R279 R293
SMART S + R309 R325
Smart M R329 R346
Smart More Data 2GB R369 R388
Smart M + R379 R398
Smart Data 2GB R409 R430
SMART M + R519 R545
Smart L R559 R587
Smart More Data 4GB R579 R608
Smart L + R619 R650
Smart More Data 6GB R729 R766
SMART L + R759 R797
Smart XL R779 R818
Smart XL + R849 R892

Legacy Smart top-up price plans

Legacy Smart Top Up Price Plans
Price plan Old price New price
uChoose Smart XS R169 R177
Smart TopUp XS+ R189 R199
NXT LVL Smart R229 R241
uChoose Smart S R239 R251
Smart TopUp S+ R279 R293
Smart TopUp Data 1GB R309 R325
Smart TopUp S+ R339 R356
uChoose Smart M R369 R388
uChoose More Data 2GB R389 R409
Smart TopUp M+ R409 R430
Smart TopUp Data 2GB R459 R482
Smart TopUp M+ R549 R577
uChoose More Data 4GB R599 R629
uChoose Smart L R609 R640
Smart TopUp Data 4GB R619 R650
Smart TopUp L+ R649 R682
uChoose More Data 6GB R769 R808
Smart TopUp L+ R789 R829
uChoose Smart XL R849 R892

Legacy RED contract price plans

Legacy RED Contract Price Plans
Price plan Description Old Price VAT incl New Price VAT incl
RED Data 6GB R729 R766
Red Advantage R1,049 R1,102
RED SELECT + R1,049 R1,102
Red More Data 10GB R1,049 R1,102
Red Classic + R1,149 R1,207
RED VIP 10GB + ( unlimited voice) R1,299 R1,364
RED CLASSIC + R1,359 R1,427
RED Data 25GB R1,659 R1,742
Red Premium R1,679 R1,763
Red Premium + ( unlimited voice) R1,779 R1,868
RED VIP 25GB + ( unlimited voice) R1,799 R1,889
Red VIP + ( unlimited voice) R2,099 R2,204
RED Data 50GB R2,179 R2,288
Red VIP + ( unlimited voice) R2,199 R2,309
RED VIP 100GB + ( unlimited voice) R2,399 R2,519

Legacy RED top-up price plans

Legacy RED TopUp Price Plans
Price plan Old price New price
RED Top Up Data 6GB R789 R829
Red Select TopUp + R889 R934
Red Select TopUp + R1,149 R1,207
RED VIP 10GB TopUp Unlimited R1,329 R1,396
RED VIP 25GB TopUp Unlimited R1,829 R1,921
RED VIP 100GB TopUp Unlimited R2,429 R2,551

New RED contract price plans

New RED Contract Price Plans
Price plan Old price New price
RED 500MB 50min R129 R135
RED 500MB 50min R189 R199
RED 1GB 100min R279 R293
RED 1GB 200min R339 R356
RED 2GB 100min R339 R356
RED 3GB 100min R419 R440
RED 2GB 200min R419 R440
RED 1GB 400min R489 R514
RED 3GB 200min R489 R514
RED 5GB 100min R569 R598
RED 2GB 400min R569 R598
RED 1GB 600min R639 R671
RED 3GB 400min R639 R671
RED 5GB 200min R639 R671
RED 10GB 100min R719 R755
RED 2GB 600min R719 R755
RED 5GB 400min R789 R829
RED 1GB 800min R789 R829
RED 10GB 200min R789 R829
RED 3GB 600min R789 R829
RED 1GB Unlimited R869 R913
RED 2GB 800min R869 R913
RED 2GB Unlimited R929 R976
RED 10GB 400min R939 R986
RED 5GB 600min R939 R986
RED 3GB 800min R939 R986
RED 3GB Unlimited R999 R1,049
RED 10GB 600min R1,089 R1,144
RED 5GB 800min R1,089 R1,144
RED 5GB Unlimited R1,129 R1,186
RED 10GB 800min R1,239 R1,301
RED VIP 100GB Unlimited R2,899 R3,044

New RED top-up price plans

New RED TopUp Price Plans
Price plan Old price New price
RED 500MB 50min TopUp R159 R167
RED 500MB 50min TopUp R199 R209
RED 1GB 100min TopUp R309 R325
RED 1GB 200min TopUp R369 R388
RED 2GB 100min Top Up R369 R388
RED 2GB 200min TopUp R449 R472
RED 3GB 100min TopUp R449 R472
RED 3GB 200min TopUp R519 R545
RED 1GB 400min TopUp R519 R545
RED 2GB 400min TopUp R599 R629
RED 5GB 100min TopUp R599 R629
RED 3GB 400min TopUp R669 R703
RED 1GB 600min TopUp R669 R703
RED 5GB 200min TopUp R689 R724
RED 2GB 600min TopUp R749 R787
RED 10GB 100min TopUp R749 R787
RED 3GB 600min TopUp R819 R860
RED 10GB 200min TopUp R839 R881
RED 5GB 400min TopUp R839 R881
RED 1GB 800min Top Up R839 R881
RED 1GB Unlimited TopUp R889 R934
RED 2GB 800min TopUp R919 R965
RED 2GB Unlimited TopUp R959 R1,007
RED 10GB 400min TopUp R989 R1,039
RED 5GB 600min TopUp R989 R1,039
RED 3GB 800min Top Up R989 R1,039
RED 3GB Unlimited TopUp R1,029 R1,081
RED 10GB 600min TopUp R1,139 R1,196
RED 5GB Unlimited TopUp R1,159 R1,217
RED 5GB 800min TopUp R1,189 R1,249
RED 10GB 800min TopUp R1,339 R1,406

RED for Business contract price plans

RED for Business Contract Price plans
Price plan Current price New price
VB Red 1GB 100min R279 R293
VB Red 3GB 400min R639 R671
Red Business R1,149 R1,207
Red Value+ R1,149 R1,207
VB Red 10GB 800min R1,239 R1,301
Red Business+ R1,469 R1,543
Red Professional R1,779 R1,868
VB RED VIP 15GB Unlimited R1,799 R1,889
Red Professional+ R1,889 R1,984
Red Executive R2,199 R2,309
VB RED VIP 30GB Unlimited R2,299 R2,414
Red Executive+ R2,309 R2,425

Now read: Vodacom pumps R450 million into Mpumalanga network coverage

Share your thoughts: Vodacom price increases

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Vodacom price increases