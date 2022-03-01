Vodacom price increases

Vodacom has announced price hikes across its range of contract price plans, which will take effect on 1 April 2022.
The mobile network operator said it capped the increases at 5.3%, and that the increases would only apply to subscription fees.
Instalments on devices will not be affected by the increase.
“The Covid–19 landscape has led to an increased digital demand as we take much of our personal and professional lives online,” Vodacom stated.
“As a result, we’ve been working hard behind the scenes to continue to provide you with a quality service.”
Vodacom said cost increases are unavoidable in all industries, and that it is committed to keeping them as low as possible.
It invited subscribers to contact its customer support on 082 135 if they have any questions, or visit a Vodacom store to speak with a consultant.
The tables below summarise Vodacom’s planned price increase on 1 April.
Legacy Smart contract price plans
|Legacy Smart Contract Price Plans
|Price plan
|Old price
|New price
|Smart Light
|R141
|R148
|Smart XS
|R159
|R167
|SMART XS +
|R179
|R188
|Smart S
|R219
|R230
|Smart S +
|R259
|R272
|Smart Data 1GB
|R279
|R293
|SMART S +
|R309
|R325
|Smart M
|R329
|R346
|Smart More Data 2GB
|R369
|R388
|Smart M +
|R379
|R398
|Smart Data 2GB
|R409
|R430
|SMART M +
|R519
|R545
|Smart L
|R559
|R587
|Smart More Data 4GB
|R579
|R608
|Smart L +
|R619
|R650
|Smart More Data 6GB
|R729
|R766
|SMART L +
|R759
|R797
|Smart XL
|R779
|R818
|Smart XL +
|R849
|R892
Legacy Smart top-up price plans
|Legacy Smart Top Up Price Plans
|Price plan
|Old price
|New price
|uChoose Smart XS
|R169
|R177
|Smart TopUp XS+
|R189
|R199
|NXT LVL Smart
|R229
|R241
|uChoose Smart S
|R239
|R251
|Smart TopUp S+
|R279
|R293
|Smart TopUp Data 1GB
|R309
|R325
|Smart TopUp S+
|R339
|R356
|uChoose Smart M
|R369
|R388
|uChoose More Data 2GB
|R389
|R409
|Smart TopUp M+
|R409
|R430
|Smart TopUp Data 2GB
|R459
|R482
|Smart TopUp M+
|R549
|R577
|uChoose More Data 4GB
|R599
|R629
|uChoose Smart L
|R609
|R640
|Smart TopUp Data 4GB
|R619
|R650
|Smart TopUp L+
|R649
|R682
|uChoose More Data 6GB
|R769
|R808
|Smart TopUp L+
|R789
|R829
|uChoose Smart XL
|R849
|R892
Legacy RED contract price plans
|Legacy RED Contract Price Plans
|Price plan Description
|Old Price VAT incl
|New Price VAT incl
|RED Data 6GB
|R729
|R766
|Red Advantage
|R1,049
|R1,102
|RED SELECT +
|R1,049
|R1,102
|Red More Data 10GB
|R1,049
|R1,102
|Red Classic +
|R1,149
|R1,207
|RED VIP 10GB + ( unlimited voice)
|R1,299
|R1,364
|RED CLASSIC +
|R1,359
|R1,427
|RED Data 25GB
|R1,659
|R1,742
|Red Premium
|R1,679
|R1,763
|Red Premium + ( unlimited voice)
|R1,779
|R1,868
|RED VIP 25GB + ( unlimited voice)
|R1,799
|R1,889
|Red VIP + ( unlimited voice)
|R2,099
|R2,204
|RED Data 50GB
|R2,179
|R2,288
|Red VIP + ( unlimited voice)
|R2,199
|R2,309
|RED VIP 100GB + ( unlimited voice)
|R2,399
|R2,519
Legacy RED top-up price plans
|Legacy RED TopUp Price Plans
|Price plan
|Old price
|New price
|RED Top Up Data 6GB
|R789
|R829
|Red Select TopUp +
|R889
|R934
|Red Select TopUp +
|R1,149
|R1,207
|RED VIP 10GB TopUp Unlimited
|R1,329
|R1,396
|RED VIP 25GB TopUp Unlimited
|R1,829
|R1,921
|RED VIP 100GB TopUp Unlimited
|R2,429
|R2,551
New RED contract price plans
|New RED Contract Price Plans
|Price plan
|Old price
|New price
|RED 500MB 50min
|R129
|R135
|RED 500MB 50min
|R189
|R199
|RED 1GB 100min
|R279
|R293
|RED 1GB 200min
|R339
|R356
|RED 2GB 100min
|R339
|R356
|RED 3GB 100min
|R419
|R440
|RED 2GB 200min
|R419
|R440
|RED 1GB 400min
|R489
|R514
|RED 3GB 200min
|R489
|R514
|RED 5GB 100min
|R569
|R598
|RED 2GB 400min
|R569
|R598
|RED 1GB 600min
|R639
|R671
|RED 3GB 400min
|R639
|R671
|RED 5GB 200min
|R639
|R671
|RED 10GB 100min
|R719
|R755
|RED 2GB 600min
|R719
|R755
|RED 5GB 400min
|R789
|R829
|RED 1GB 800min
|R789
|R829
|RED 10GB 200min
|R789
|R829
|RED 3GB 600min
|R789
|R829
|RED 1GB Unlimited
|R869
|R913
|RED 2GB 800min
|R869
|R913
|RED 2GB Unlimited
|R929
|R976
|RED 10GB 400min
|R939
|R986
|RED 5GB 600min
|R939
|R986
|RED 3GB 800min
|R939
|R986
|RED 3GB Unlimited
|R999
|R1,049
|RED 10GB 600min
|R1,089
|R1,144
|RED 5GB 800min
|R1,089
|R1,144
|RED 5GB Unlimited
|R1,129
|R1,186
|RED 10GB 800min
|R1,239
|R1,301
|RED VIP 100GB Unlimited
|R2,899
|R3,044
New RED top-up price plans
|New RED TopUp Price Plans
|Price plan
|Old price
|New price
|RED 500MB 50min TopUp
|R159
|R167
|RED 500MB 50min TopUp
|R199
|R209
|RED 1GB 100min TopUp
|R309
|R325
|RED 1GB 200min TopUp
|R369
|R388
|RED 2GB 100min Top Up
|R369
|R388
|RED 2GB 200min TopUp
|R449
|R472
|RED 3GB 100min TopUp
|R449
|R472
|RED 3GB 200min TopUp
|R519
|R545
|RED 1GB 400min TopUp
|R519
|R545
|RED 2GB 400min TopUp
|R599
|R629
|RED 5GB 100min TopUp
|R599
|R629
|RED 3GB 400min TopUp
|R669
|R703
|RED 1GB 600min TopUp
|R669
|R703
|RED 5GB 200min TopUp
|R689
|R724
|RED 2GB 600min TopUp
|R749
|R787
|RED 10GB 100min TopUp
|R749
|R787
|RED 3GB 600min TopUp
|R819
|R860
|RED 10GB 200min TopUp
|R839
|R881
|RED 5GB 400min TopUp
|R839
|R881
|RED 1GB 800min Top Up
|R839
|R881
|RED 1GB Unlimited TopUp
|R889
|R934
|RED 2GB 800min TopUp
|R919
|R965
|RED 2GB Unlimited TopUp
|R959
|R1,007
|RED 10GB 400min TopUp
|R989
|R1,039
|RED 5GB 600min TopUp
|R989
|R1,039
|RED 3GB 800min Top Up
|R989
|R1,039
|RED 3GB Unlimited TopUp
|R1,029
|R1,081
|RED 10GB 600min TopUp
|R1,139
|R1,196
|RED 5GB Unlimited TopUp
|R1,159
|R1,217
|RED 5GB 800min TopUp
|R1,189
|R1,249
|RED 10GB 800min TopUp
|R1,339
|R1,406
RED for Business contract price plans
|RED for Business Contract Price plans
|Price plan
|Current price
|New price
|VB Red 1GB 100min
|R279
|R293
|VB Red 3GB 400min
|R639
|R671
|Red Business
|R1,149
|R1,207
|Red Value+
|R1,149
|R1,207
|VB Red 10GB 800min
|R1,239
|R1,301
|Red Business+
|R1,469
|R1,543
|Red Professional
|R1,779
|R1,868
|VB RED VIP 15GB Unlimited
|R1,799
|R1,889
|Red Professional+
|R1,889
|R1,984
|Red Executive
|R2,199
|R2,309
|VB RED VIP 30GB Unlimited
|R2,299
|R2,414
|Red Executive+
|R2,309
|R2,425
Join the conversation Autoload comments
Comments section policy: MyBroadband has a new article comments policy which aims to encourage constructive discussions. To get your comments published, make sure it is civil and adds value to the discussion.