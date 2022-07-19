Uncapped mobile data prices in South Africa compared

South African residents in the market for a plug-and-play uncapped home data package have several options from which to choose, with some providing speeds of up to 25Mbps for less than R500 a month.
The cheapest uncapped mobile data package available is Rain’s 19-hours Unlimited off-peak product, which provides uncapped data between 23:00 and 18:00 for R250 per month.
Axxess’s MTN Uncapped LTE packages offer speeds of 10Mbps to 100Mbps, with prices ranging from R299 to R749 a month.
The Internet service provider (ISP) is also running a promotion on the MTN Uncapped LTE Pro package, with its price discounted from R949 to R779 per month.
Rain’s 5G and LTE products might appeal to some South Africans as they are not subjected to fair usage policies (FUPs).
Instead, Rain limits speeds and video streaming quality depending on the package selected. It also throttles virtual private network speeds.
FUPs are implemented to protect networks from overload as the spectrum bandwidth assigned to each mobile operator can only translate into a certain amount of data throughput.
Most of the uncapped mobile data packages listed below are subject to FUPs. Details for each are provided in the table below.
It is important to note that the products sold by MTN and Vodacom directly are not month-to-month and require customers to sign into a 24 or 36-month contract.
The table below summarises the pricing and features of uncapped LTE and 5G deals available in South Africa.
|Uncapped mobile data packages
|Package
|Speed limits
|Fair use policy
|Price
|Telkom Wireless Unlimited Off-peak *Once off
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R229
|Rain 19 hours Unlimited off-peak
|No limit
|
|R250
|Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 10Mbps
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R299
|Axxess Telkom Uncapped LTE 10Mbps
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R299*
|Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 20Mbps
|Up to 20Mbps
|
|R349
|Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited Off-peak
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R349 x 12
|MTN Home Uncapped LTE 10Mbps
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R399 x 36
|Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited 10Mbps
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R449 x 12
|Vodacom Home Internet Uncapped LTE 10Mbps
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R449 x 24
|Rain Unlimited 4G ani-device
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R479
|Mweb MTN Uncapped LTE 10Mbps
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R499
|Supersonic LTE Home Lite
|No limit. Throttled after 400GB threshold
|
|R499
|Rain Unlimited Home 5G Basic
|Up to 25Mbps
|
|R499
|Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 50Mbps
|Up to 50Mbps
|
|R549
|Vox Telkom LTE All Hours 10Mbps
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R550
|Afrihost Pure LTE Uncapped (Telkom)
|Up to 10Mbps, 1Mbps throttle after 1TB
|
|R597
|Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited 20Mbps
|Up to 20Mbps
|
|R599 x 12
|MTN Home Uncapped LTE 20Mbps
|Up to 20Mbps
|
|R649 x 24
|Vodacom Home Internet Uncapped LTE 20Mbps
|Up to 20Mbps
|
|R690
|Axxess Telkom Uncapped LTE 20Mbps
|Up to 20Mbps
|
|R695
|Supersonic 5G Home Lite
|No limit
|
|R699
|Rain Unlimited Home 5G Standard
|Up to 50Mbps
|
|R699
|Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 100Mbps
|Up to 100Mbps
|
|R749
|Vodacom Home Internet Uncapped 30Mbps
|Up to 30Mbps
|
|R749 x 24
|MTN Home Uncapped LTE 30Mbps
|Up to 30Mbps
|
|R749 x 24
|Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE Pro
|No limits
|
|R779*
|Telkom Wireless Prepaid Unlimited All-Hours *Once off
|Up to 10Mbps
|
|R849
|Supersonic LTE Home Premium
|No limits
|
|R899
|MTN Home Uncapped 5G 50Mbps
|Up to 50Mbps
|
|R899 x 24
|Afrihost Pure LTE 20Mbps (Telkom)
|Up to 20Mbps
|
|R997
|Rain Unlimited Home 5G Premium
|No limits
|
|R999
|Supersonic 5G Home Premium
|No limits
|
|R999
|MTN Home Uncapped 5G 100Mbps
|Up to 100Mbps
|
|R999 x 24
|* Axxess is running a promotion on its Telkom Uncapped LTE 10Mbps package. R299 for the first two months and R599 thereafter. * Axxess is running a promotion on its MTN Uncapped LTE Pro package. Usual price: R939.
