Uncapped mobile data prices in South Africa compared

19 July 2022

South African residents in the market for a plug-and-play uncapped home data package have several options from which to choose, with some providing speeds of up to 25Mbps for less than R500 a month.

The cheapest uncapped mobile data package available is Rain’s 19-hours Unlimited off-peak product, which provides uncapped data between 23:00 and 18:00 for R250 per month.

Axxess’s MTN Uncapped LTE packages offer speeds of 10Mbps to 100Mbps, with prices ranging from R299 to R749 a month.

The Internet service provider (ISP) is also running a promotion on the MTN Uncapped LTE Pro package, with its price discounted from R949 to R779 per month.

Rain’s 5G and LTE products might appeal to some South Africans as they are not subjected to fair usage policies (FUPs).

Instead, Rain limits speeds and video streaming quality depending on the package selected. It also throttles virtual private network speeds.

FUPs are implemented to protect networks from overload as the spectrum bandwidth assigned to each mobile operator can only translate into a certain amount of data throughput.

Most of the uncapped mobile data packages listed below are subject to FUPs. Details for each are provided in the table below.

It is important to note that the products sold by MTN and Vodacom directly are not month-to-month and require customers to sign into a 24 or 36-month contract.

The table below summarises the pricing and features of uncapped LTE and 5G deals available in South Africa.

Uncapped mobile data packages
Package Speed limits Fair use policy Price
Telkom Wireless Unlimited Off-peak *Once off Up to 10Mbps
  • 250GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter
 R229
Rain 19 hours Unlimited off-peak No limit
  • Capped from 18:00 to 23:00
  • R50 per GB in peak times
  • Uncapped between 23:00 and 18:00
  • VPNs throttled
 R250
Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps
  • 50GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R299
Axxess Telkom Uncapped LTE 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps
  • 500GB monthly threshold, thereafter 50GB at 4Mbps, then 2Mbps
 R299*
Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 20Mbps Up to 20Mbps
  • 100GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R349
Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited Off-peak Up to 10Mbps
  • Capped from 19:00 to 24:00
  • Uncapped from 00:00 to 19:00
  • Monthly threshold of 350GB, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter
 R349 x 12
MTN Home Uncapped LTE 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps
  • 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R399 x 36
Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps
  • 500GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter
 R449 x 12
Vodacom Home Internet Uncapped LTE 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps
  • 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R449 x 24
Rain Unlimited 4G ani-device Up to 10Mbps
  • Streaming quality limited to 360p
  • VPNs throttled
 R479
Mweb MTN Uncapped LTE 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps
  • 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R499
Supersonic LTE Home Lite No limit. Throttled after 400GB threshold
  • 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R499
Rain Unlimited Home 5G Basic Up to 25Mbps
  • Streaming quality limited to 720p
  • VPNs throttled
 R499
Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 50Mbps Up to 50Mbps
  • 250GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R549
Vox Telkom LTE All Hours 10Mbps Up to 10Mbps
  • 500GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter
 R550
Afrihost Pure LTE Uncapped (Telkom) Up to 10Mbps, 1Mbps throttle after 1TB
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 1Mbps thereafter
 R597
Telkom LTE Wireless Unlimited 20Mbps Up to 20Mbps
  • 600GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter
 R599 x 12
MTN Home Uncapped LTE 20Mbps Up to 20Mbps
  • 600GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R649 x 24
Vodacom Home Internet Uncapped LTE 20Mbps Up to 20Mbps
  • 600GB monthly threshold — 4Mbps thereafter
 R690
Axxess Telkom Uncapped LTE 20Mbps Up to 20Mbps
  • 600GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2Mbps thereafter
 R695
Supersonic 5G Home Lite No limit
  • 400GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R699
Rain Unlimited Home 5G Standard Up to 50Mbps
  • Streaming quality limited to 1080p
  • VPNs throttled
 R699
Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE 100Mbps Up to 100Mbps
  • 500GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R749
Vodacom Home Internet Uncapped 30Mbps Up to 30Mbps
  • 700GB monthly threshold — 4Mbps thereafter
 R749 x 24
MTN Home Uncapped LTE 30Mbps Up to 30Mbps
  • 700GB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R749 x 24
Axxess MTN Uncapped LTE Pro No limits
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 1Mbps thereafter
 R779*
Telkom Wireless Prepaid Unlimited All-Hours *Once off Up to 10Mbps
  • 250GB monthly threshold, then 50GB at 4Mbps, 2 Mbps thereafter
 R849
Supersonic LTE Home Premium No limits
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R899
MTN Home Uncapped 5G 50Mbps Up to 50Mbps
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R899 x 24
Afrihost Pure LTE 20Mbps (Telkom) Up to 20Mbps
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 1Mbps thereafter
 R997
Rain Unlimited Home 5G Premium No limits
  • None
 R999
Supersonic 5G Home Premium No limits
  • 1TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R999
MTN Home Uncapped 5G 100Mbps Up to 100Mbps
  • 2TB monthly threshold — 2Mbps thereafter
 R999 x 24
* Axxess is running a promotion on its Telkom Uncapped LTE 10Mbps package. R299 for the first two months and R599 thereafter. * Axxess is running a promotion on its MTN Uncapped LTE Pro package. Usual price: R939.

Now read: Court’s no-win dilemma — Delay cheaper data or cut off TV signals to South Africa’s poorest

Share your thoughts: Uncapped mobile data prices in South…

Latest news

Partner Content

Show comments

Follow us

Recommended

Share this article
Uncapped mobile data prices in South Africa compared