How much data the average Vodacom customer uses each month

Vodacom recorded a substantial increase in data users and traffic on its network in South Africa during the last quarter of 2022.

The country’s biggest mobile network operator released a trading update for the three months ending 31 December 2022 on Tuesday.

Vodacom attributed the growth in its consumer segment in South Africa to strong demand for data services.

It revealed that the average monthly data usage on a smart device on Vodacom’s network increased by 27.4% year-over-year, climbing to 3.2GB.

The company said that data traffic growth accelerated to 39.3% in the quarter, supported by its investment in network resilience.

Vodacom spent R2.7 billion in the quarter on expanding its South African network capacity to manage the growing demand for data, modernise its network, and enhance its IT platforms.

The number of customers consuming data on Vodacom’s network increased by 9% to 25.5 million.

That represented a penetration rate of 70.6% across the operator’s one-month active customer base.

In addition, the number of smart devices on its network was up by 13% to 29.5 million, with 4G devices accounting for 19.2 million of these — an increase of 14% from the same period in 2021.

As a result of the surge in data traffic, users, and devices, prepaid data revenue jumped 14% to reach R3 billion.

In the contract segment, the increased revenue was due to a 3–5% price increase implemented in the first quarter of its 2022/2023 financial year.

Now read: Vodacom pulls uncapped products