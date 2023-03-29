MyBroadband’s mobile network quality testing — how it works

MyBroadband has launched a new project to conduct in-depth testing of Vodacom, MTN, Cell C, and Telkom’s mobile networks across South Africa.

We partnered with Analytico, Afristay, and Keysight distributor Coral-i for this mobile network quality testing project.

MyBroadband has been performing data testing across South Africa for years and has a well-established and optimised setup.

The data network quality testing is done with MyBroadband Insights’ test rigs, each consisting of 5 modern Android devices running a custom version of the MyBroadband Speedtest app.

Each test rig has devices running on the five cellular data networks in South Africa (including Rain) to get a complete and fair result.

The test rigs have been designed to have optimal spacing between devices, enough battery life for multiple days of testing, and active cooling to ensure none of the devices overheat.

The MyBroadband Insights network testing vehicle has pre-determined slots where the test rigs are placed to ensure optimal spacing and connectivity.

Call testing is a new addition to the MyBroadband test suite. We partnered with Analytico and Coral-i to ensure the best results.

Call testing is done with the world-leading Keysight Nemo mobile network testing system supplied by Coral-i.

This setup includes an originating and terminating station, each consisting of 8 Android devices running custom firmware to enable more in-depth measurement of network KPIs.

The terminating setup is placed in an office with good signal quality on all four mobile networks supporting voice calls – Vodacom, MTN, Telkom, and Cell C.

The office also has backup power to ensure these devices are always available and will not be disrupted by load-shedding.

The devices are controlled through a laptop, where the Nemo software can automatically answer incoming phone calls.

The originating setup is driven around in the MyBroadband Insights network testing vehicle and also consists of 8 devices controlled through a laptop.

Half of these devices are responsible for the call quality testing and perform 2-minute calls to their respective terminating devices.

During these calls, a standardised audio file is played over the channel. The devices can compare the incoming audio with the original file through a proprietary algorithm to determine a quality score.

The Keysight Nemo software uses the POLQA algorithm, widely used in audio industries, to measure sound quality.

The other half of the originating devices make shorter calls to their respective terminating devices.

These short calls are used to determine more accurately how much time calls take to set up, and how many calls never go through or get dropped shortly after being answered.

The combination of tests provides an accurate picture of the quality of a mobile network, whether it is data speeds or voice calls.

Combining multiple devices and world-class testing software gives accurate data to create a realistic view of network quality.

The data further allows MyBroadband to compare mobile network quality in specific areas and combine the data to rank networks across the country.

