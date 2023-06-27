MTN crushes Vodacom in data customer satisfaction

New research by Analytico revealed that MTN’s customer satisfaction rating among mobile data users is much higher than Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

Analytico is a research company that provides reports, network intelligence, and marketing insights to South Africa’s ICT industry.

The mobile customer satisfaction rating report is based on data collected through MyBroadband’s mobile apps during the first half of 2023.

The research revealed that MTN has an exceptionally high customer satisfaction rating of 80% among mobile data users.

MTN comfortably outperforms Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain, which scored between 71% and 60%.

An interesting finding was that Telkom and Cell C performed particularly well among iPhone users, while MTN and Vodacom scored better among Android users.

Telkom, for example, had a much higher customer satisfaction than Vodacom among iPhone users. The situation was reversed for Android.

The same situation appeared with Cell C, which easily outperformed MTN among iPhone users, but performed far worse among Android users.

The customer satisfaction ratings align with past mobile data performance, showing users appreciate higher mobile data speeds.

The table below shows the customer satisfaction ratings for MTN, Vodacom, Telkom, Cell C, and Rain.

It should be noted that Rain’s ratings are only for its 4G mobile network and do not include 5G results, as its 5G services are only offered as a fixed broadband service.

The weighted average considers the number of tests performed across iOS and Android.

Mobile Data Customer Satisfaction Ratings Operator

IOS Android Weighted average MTN 75.5% 81.2% 80.2% Vodacom 75.1% 70.1% 71.3% Telkom 83.3% 67.0% 68.7% Cell C 80.2% 60.9% 66.9% Rain N/A 60.2% 60.2%

