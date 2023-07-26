Vodacom strikes back at battery thieves

Vodacom is fighting back against battery thieves, with the network operator’s contracted specialised security firm recovering 49 stolen batteries.

Battery theft is a major challenge for operators, which invest significant sums of money to keep their customers connected during power cuts.

“Network providers are pushing back,” said Vodacom.

“Vodacom, in conjunction with a specialised security firm, recently managed to recover 49 of their stolen batteries thanks to increased investment in security, exposing a potential major criminal operation in the process.”

Battery theft isn’t limited to network towers. Johan van Graan, chief risk officer at Vodacom, says criminals are targeting multiple points in the supply chain.

“Battery theft has affected the entire industry,” says Van Graan.

“Criminals have targeted every link in the supply chain, right from manufacturers through to robbing towers.”

However, Vodacom has invested heavily in protecting its backup power solutions.

Vodacom explained that one of its manufacturing partners in Kempton Park fell victim to an armed robbery last week, during which 700 batteries were stolen.

Of the 700 batteries, 49 belonged to Vodacom.

“The Vodacom security team and other security professionals succeeded in locating the stolen batteries in a warehouse near Musina, in Limpopo,” the network operator said.

“Here, the team retrieved all 49 batteries and returned these to the original warehouse.”

Van Graan says the company wants to send a clear message to criminals who target their base stations that they will be caught and prosecuted.

“Therefore, we urge anyone who sees suspicious activity around our base stations to report it to the police by calling our toll-free number: 0822419952 or SAPS on 10111,” he added.

The company didn’t specify whether the recovery of the batteries had resulted in any arrests.

