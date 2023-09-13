Google could add multi-device support for RCS messaging

Google could soon make it easier for Android users to send and receive RCS messages from Google Messages to other phones and devices.

According to a few code strings in Google Messages, Google intends to use phone numbers to make interacting with RCS chats on multiple devices a reality. However, it may also require a Google account to do so.

Currently, the Google Messages app doesn’t let users access their chats on multiple devices with the same phone number.

Blogger AssembleDeBug first spotted the strings of code:

Use your phone number to send and receive messages on devices signed into your Google account. Message from your phone number on your other devices.

While there is currently a workaround to read and send RCS messages on a second phone, the process is somewhat tedious.

It requires users to use Google Messages in their phone browser and enable the desktop website option to pair it by scanning a QR code.

If the lines of code are anything to go by, users with multiple phones could soon no longer have to take these steps.

However, it should be noted that a deeper dive into the code suggests that the feature could be specifically designed for Android Tablets, which use the web version of messages.

According to AssembleDeBug, there is nothing stopping Google from bringing the update to phones as well.