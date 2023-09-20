Cell C prepaid price plan comparison

Cell C offers customers several prepaid price plans with varying data, voice, and SMS rates.

MyBroadband compared the mobile operator’s prepaid price plans to determine which are best for data and voice-centric customers.

Cell C offers four prepaid price plans: Cell C 4Eva Rates, All-In-One, Supa Bonus, and Ultra Bonus.

The Cell C 4Eva Rates plan is best suited to data-centric customers as it charges an out-of-bundle data tariff of R0.06 per megabyte, and as the name implies, these flat rates don’t change.

“All you need is any prepaid Cell C SIM, move it to 4Eva, and load it with airtime. Use that airtime for data, voice, and SMSes — all at one flat rate, forever!” Cell C says.

Interestingly, the price plan also offers the lowest out-of-bandle voice tariff. However, it provides no special benefits other than the set flat rates.

Cell C’s other plans feature plan-specific bundles or benefits.

The All-In-One plan offers the next-most-affordable data rate at R0.29 per megabyte. Voice calls and SMSs are charged at R1.50 per minute and R0.50 per SMS.

Customers on the Supa Bonus plan get a data rate of R0.40 per megabyte, with similar voice and data rates to the All-In-One plan (it charges one cent less per minute for calls).

The Ultra Bonus plan carries the highest voice and data rates at R1.75 per megabyte and R1.75 per minute. SMSs are charged at R0.50 per message.

Cell C’s prepaid price plans’ out-of-bundle data, voice, and SMS rates are compared in the table below.

Cell C prepaid price plan out-of-bundle rates Price plan Data rate (per megabyte) Voice rate (per minute) SMS rate (local) SMS rate (international) Cell C 4Eva Rates R0.06 R0.49 R0.29 R1.50 All-In-One R0.29 R1.50 R0.50 R1.74 Supa Bonus R0.40 R1.49 R0.50 R1.74 Ultra Bonus R1.75 R1.75 R0.50 R1.74

The Supa Bonus and Ultra Bonus plans carry similar benefits. They both offer free bonus airtime at triple the recharge amount.

Other than their voice and data rates, they appear exactly the same. The free bonus airtime is valid for 24 hours on both plans.

Given this, the value proposition of the Ultra Bonus plan is unclear, as it offers the same perks as the Supa Bonus plan with significantly higher rates.

The All-In-One plan rewards customer recharges with free extra data and minutes based on the recharge amount. Validity periods for the free bonus airtime and data are three or seven days, depending on the recharge amount.

The plan-specific benefits for the All-In-One, Supa Bonus, and Ultra Bonus plans are provided in the tables below.

All-In-One plan recharge bonuses

Cell C prepaid price plans Recharge amount Free data (anytime) Free minutes (on-net) Validity R5.00 to R14.99 30MB 30 3 days R15.00 to R34.99 120MB 300 3 days R35.00 to R49.99 300MB 600 3 days R50.00 to R149.99 1GB 900 7 days R150.00+ 2GB 900 7 days

Supa Bonus and Ultra Bonus recharge rewards