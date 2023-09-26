MTN prepaid price plan comparison

Prepaid customers on MTN’s network have five Pay-As-You-Go price plans from which to choose, with each offering different benefits and rates.

MyBroadband compared MTN’s prepaid price plans to determine which are best for data-centric and voice-centric customers.

Bundle Bonanza is the default prepaid tariff plan, with the mobile operator automatically putting new prepaid SIM customers on this option.

It offers the lowest data and SMS rate of the mobile operator’s five plans, at R0.25 per megabyte and per SMS. Voice calls are charged at R0.99 per minute.

The low data rate will likely make this the most attractive plan to data-centric customers.

It also provides bonus airtime equal to the customer’s recharge amount, provided they spend at least R5 on airtime. Bonus airtime is valid for 24 hours.

However, the bonus airtime carries higher voice, data, and SMS rates at R2.50 per minute, R1.00 per megabyte, and R0.50 per SMS.

MTN says its Pay Per Second plan is ideal for those who want control of their spending with a fixed rate. Calls are charged at 1.3 cents per second — effectively R0.78 per minute, rounded up to R0.79 per minute.

The plan’s data rate is R0.29 per megabyte, while SMSes are charged at R0.50 per message. MTN’s prepaid price plan rates are compared in the table below.

MTN prepaid price plan rates Plan Voice rate (per minute) Data rate (per megabyte) SMS rate Bundle Bonanza R0.99 R0.25 R0.25 Pay Per Second R0.79 R0.29 R0.50 Talk Free R1.20 (MTN-MTN)* / R1.20 (MTN-Other) R0.29 R0.50 Zone Per Second R0.79 Not given Not given Pulse* R0.29 (Pulse-Pulse) / R0.99 (MTN-MTN) / R1.20 (MTN-Other) R0.99 R0.50 *MTN’s Talk Free plan charges R1.20 for the first three minutes for MTN to MTN calls. Thereafter, customers can speak for up to four hours at no extra cost. **MTN’s Pulse prepaid price plan is only available to people under the age of 25.

MTN’s Talk Free plan offers the same data and SMS rates as its Pay Per Second scheme, while its voice call rates differ significantly.

The plan’s hook is that customers are only charged R1.20 for the first three minutes for MTN to MTN calls. Thereafter, they can speak for up to four hours at no extra cost.

However, making calls to customers on other networks carries the highest rate of MTN’s prepaid plans at R1.20 per minute. MTN charges customers on the plan R0.29 per megabyte and R0.50 per SMS.

The Zone Per Second plan charges similar voice rates to the Pay Per Second price scheme at 1.3 cents per second or R0.79 per minute.

MTN says customers on the plan will receive up to 100% discounts on calls, depending on location, time of day, and network traffic. However, it does not provide data or SMS rates for the plan on its website.

Like Vodacom, the yellow operator also sells a plan exclusive to those 25 and younger — MTN Pulse. It offers varying voice rates depending on the scenario:

Pulse customers to Pulse customers — R0.99 for the first 60 seconds, then R0.29 per minute

Pulse customers to MTN customers — R0.99 per minute

Pulse customers to other networks — R1.20 per minute

“Customers must reach a total of 60 seconds (over one Pulse to Pulse call or numerous Pulse to Pulse calls), for the day, in order to receive the Pulse to Pulse subsequent call rate,” says MTN.

It also offers an exclusive Pulse-to-Pulse SMS rate of R0.25 per SMS, while SMSes to other networks and MTN customers on other plans are charged at R0.50 per message.

Regarding data, customers are charged a flat rate of R0.99 per megabyte.

In addition to its regular prepaid tariff plans, MTN is in a major drive to offer subscribers attractive month-to-month deals, promising the benefits of a contract, without the commitments.

This includes its Bozzagigs, which offers larger allocations of anytime and off-peak data, and Combo Deals, which offer voice minutes and data.

These are also available as once-off prepaid bundles from the MTN website.

Another tariff plan only available month-to-month is MTN’s newly launched SuperFlex package, which offers unlimited voice minutes and SMS messages with a large data allocation — starting at R299 for 10GB.

However, SuperFlex is only available to new lines. You cannot use your existing number — a significant limitation.

