Big Telkom network outage

Telkom’s services have been restored following a temporary outage that impacted its network nationwide.

Customers reported having no signal on the network, preventing them from accessing the Internet, calling, and sending SMSes.

Telkom confirmed that it suffered a temporary network outage affecting its services countrywide.

“Our team is actively addressing the issue to ensure it is resolved as a matter of urgency. The network is now restored but some parts of the network are still synchronicing and we expect the entire network to be fully online in an hour,” it told MyBroadband.

“Our technical teams are investigating the cause of the outage. We will continue to monitor the network. We regret the inconvenience this has caused.”

As a token to its customers, Telkom will credit users on its network with 1GB of data valid for two days.

Reports of issues at Telkom started on Downdetector at around 14:00 on Monday, 13 May 2024, with customers reporting data and phone issues.

23% of reports for Telkom on Downdetector described the issue as a “total blackout” of the mobile network.

Telkom customers have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their frustration over the outage.

“Our whole company is on [the] Telkom network. Yerrr it is a mess. Calls are not going through,” one user wrote.

“I have been without reception for over two hours. Are there any issues on your end at the moment? And how long will we be down?” another said.

“@TelkomZA has a national outage but their Twitter account has internet access to tweet. Which network are they using?” @TheMadute added.

Telkom customers started reporting that their network signals were returning at around 15:30 on Monday.

The graph below shows the increase in reports of issues on Telkom’s network on Downdetector on Monday, 13 May 2024.