MTN 2G and 3G shutdown plan

MTN South Africa is taking a phased approach to shutting down its 2G and 3G networks. It plans to sunset its 3G network by the end of 2026 and its 2G network by the end of 2029.

The Department of Communications and Digital Technologies recently confirmed that it would no longer enforce an official deadline for sunsetting the networks. Instead, it will let mobile operators lead the way.

“3G is planned for shutdown at the end of 2026. The MTN user migrations to 4G voice over LTE are ahead of target,” MTN South Africa told MyBroadband.

“We envisage that legacy devices relying on 2G services will take longer to migrate and hence, that migration is planned in a phased approach within a three-year period after the 3G shutdown.”

The mobile network operator (MNO) runs consumer and enterprise education campaigns to facilitate migrating from 3G to 4G and 5G. These campaigns include SMSes, staff training, and direct outreach.

“In addition, MTN recently launched the Smartphone For All initiative, which is aimed at migrating 3G customers to 4G,” it added.

Former communications minister and current deputy, Mondli Gungubele, had previously set a revised deadline of December 2027 for switching off both legacy networks.

He received backlash from industry stakeholders concerned that prematurely shutting down the networks would leave many South Africans without connectivity.

However, in a recent presentation before Parliament, the department confirmed that there was no longer a set timeline for sunsetting the networks.

Acting deputy director-general at the communications department, Ndinannyi Libago, said the department would monitor mobile networks’ shutdown timelines.

“We will work with the MNOs in terms of this sun-setting,” he told Parliament.

“We look at their implementation plans to see which 2G or 3G sites they are switching off. This is dependent on the MTNOs. Hence, we put it as monitoring.”

MTN selling smartphones for R99

MTN recently launched its Smartphone For All initiative, through which it plans to offer 1.2 million prepaid customers 4G devices at an affordable price.

MTN launched the initiative in May 2025 in partnership with Smartphone For All Pty Limited to ensure customers aren’t left behind when the country’s 2G and 3G networks are switched off.

MTN South Africa told MyBroadband that demand for the affordable devices has been overwhelmingly strong, prompting it to sell the devices at more stores.

“Phase one of the initiative was initially rolled out to a limited number of stores in Gauteng, but due to the overwhelming response, we’ve had to accelerate and expand the list of participating stores,” it said.

Phase one saw the mobile operator offer 5,000 select prepaid customers a 4G-enabled Itel AC51 smartphone for the once-off price of R99.

It later revealed that the price of R99 meant that qualifying customers paid R650 less than the device’s recommended retail price of R749. The AC51’s basic specifications are as follows:

OS — Android 14 Go

— Android 14 Go Display — 5-inch 854 x 480-pixel LCD

5-inch 854 x 480-pixel LCD Cameras — 5MP rear and 2MP selfie camera

— 5MP rear and 2MP selfie camera Battery — 2,050mAh

— 2,050mAh Cellular connectivity — 4G (Dual SIM)

“The next batch (phases 2 and 3) will see MTN SA distributing various devices, including Itel,” MTN said.

“These are zero cost to MTN and the customer, bar R99 once-off. MTN SA is incurring operational costs of between R150 and R190 per device through courier costs, call centre, marketing, and incentives.”

The second phase will see MTN offer 130,000 prepaid customers 4G smartphones from various brands, followed by a further 1.1 million customers in phase 3.

The smartphones will be preloaded with various popular applications, allowing customers to access a range of digital tools and services.

MTN South Africa CEO Charles Molapisi said it is vital that the company proactively tries to connect as many South Africans as possible through projects like the Smartphone For All initiative.