Goodbye Internet Solutions

Dimension Data has announced that Internet Solutions will be absorbed into its brand.

In a mail announcing the change, seen by MyBroadband, Dimension Data CEO Grant Bodley said the move is part of a plan to better serve their stakeholders.

“We will be bringing together our employees as one people, with one name: Dimension Data,” he said.

“Our colleagues from Systems Integration, Internet Solutions, Britehouse, and ContinuitySA will unify as Dimension Data to create a dynamic, industry-defining company.”

“One people”

Bodley went on to state the absorption of these businesses, and all of them using the Dimension Data name, is “driven by our strong belief that bringing these great businesses together and operating as ‘One People’ will be a better company”.

There will also be a single operating model for the new business, and Dimension Data has redesigned its structures accordingly.

“We have redesigned our business into a single operating model – structured so that we can effectively and efficiently execute our go-to-market strategy, which will enable your success in a digital-first world.”

These go-to-market areas include:

Intelligent Infrastructure

Intelligent Workplace

Intelligent Business Applications

Intelligent Customer Experience

Intelligent Security

“We’re very excited about the future and are committed to bringing these changes online quickly. May I assure you that we will continue to deliver your services seamlessly and efficiently as we work through this integration process,” said Bodley.

Leadership cuts and fibre sale

This move follows recent leadership cuts at Internet Solutions, which resulted in 16 executives being retrenched at the company.

“Internet Solutions is entering a new era in its business, in which it will transform itself to drive the future of intelligent infrastructure,” IS said at the time.

“This requires new leadership models and skills and, as a result, the company entered a focused review of its executive and senior leadership level.”

This retrenchment process was concluded in December 2019.

Internet Solutions also recently sold its fibre assets to Link Africa, which it said was in line with its strategy to disinvest in Layer 1 and 2 assets.

Neither Link Africa nor Internet Solutions were willing to disclose how much the deal was worth.

“Internet Solutions confirms it has sold its fibre assets to Link Africa for an undisclosed sum,” an Internet Solutions spokesperson said.

“The company will continue to provide fibre services to its clients through its strategic partnerships with Link Africa and other fibre providers.”

With the acquisition, Link Africa said that its network now has over 400 points of presence across South Africa and reaches 8,500km.