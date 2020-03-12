Eskom suffers data centre issues

Eskom has announced that its data centre suffered an issue at 5:00 on Wednesday morning.

This resulted in users struggling to access their load-shedding schedules, and also meant that its call centre has been unable to log customer faults.

“Eskom has since yesterday continued to implement its business continuity plans to ensure minimal interruptions to the organisation and customers,” said Eskom.

It added that it expected its system would become fully operational within the next 48 hours.

“The teams have worked through the night and some of the critical systems have been restored,” Eskom said.

As a result of the issue with its systems, its ability to respond to customer queries and complaints has been reduced.

“Customers can log faults with the Eskom call centre, however the system is slower than normal and service delays are unfortunately inevitable.”

“It also needs to be noted that at this point, the call centre are unable to deal with commercial (billing, payment, etc.) queries; and all of the self-service channels (CS Online and the MyEskom Customer App) are also affected,” Eskom added.

Stage 4 load-shedding

Eskom said that its power stations, as well as its ability to deliver power to the nation, have not been affected by the incident.

However, stage 4 load-shedding is set to continue until Friday due to a mixture of unplanned and planned outages.

Eskom advised South Africans that the stage of load-shedding may change at short notice because its ageing fleet is currently constrained, unpredictable, and vulnerable.

It added that demand for electricity had risen since January.

“We urge every South African to cooperate in managing electricity consumption with care to help us to minimise load-shedding,” Eskom said.