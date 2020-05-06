Teraco building new Cape Town data centre

Teraco is building a second data centre facility in Cape Town, the company has announced.

Teraco Cape Town 2 (CT2) is a new 30MW data centre facility – and follows the company’s recent announcement of a 60MW expansion of its Johannesburg data centre campus in Isando.

Teraco, CEO Jan Hnizdo said the investment in the facility is driven by the growth of cloud in the region – resulting in increased demand from cloud providers, enterprises, and sub-sea cable operators.

“Proximity to the cloud, ecosystems, and the consumer market is vital in new digital architecture as enterprises move their applications into the cloud and transform their businesses,” said Hnizdo.

He added that with the recent announcements of direct interconnection availability to Microsoft Azure ExpressRoute and AWS Direct Connect, Teraco has seen a growing uptake by the enterprise market.

“Platform Teraco allows enterprises to have direct private connections to all the leading cloud providers in the most latency efficient, secure, and resilient manner possible,” he said.

“Enterprises can deploy their public, private and hybrid cloud strategies on Platform Teraco, which allows for complete freedom of choice from a cloud provider perspective.”

Construction has started

Teraco said construction on the site started in early March 2020 and will continue in line with local COVID-19 restrictions.

A targeted completion date of Q3 2021 has been set.

“The completed facility will comprise of eight data halls encompassing 8,000 square metres of usable floor space, doubling the existing data centre capacity in the Cape Town region.”

“This new investment in the Mother City is special for us,” said Hnizdo, “as Teraco launched its first data centre facility in Rondebosch Cape Town, 11 years ago.”

NAPAfrica

Internet exchange point NAPAfrica will also be deployed in the new CT2 facility, said Teraco.

“Teraco expects to see further growth and benefit for the enterprise and content ecosystems in the region,” it said.

NAPAfrica is Africa’s largest Internet exchange and offers direct access to over 300 unique networks servicing over 20 countries in Southern Africa.

