Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Huawei’s Ray Rui

Huawei’s Cloud Africa President, Ray Rui, is a world-leading expert on cloud computing, storage, servers, and custom solutions.

Rui has over 20 years of experience working with cloud computing products, research and development, project management, and human resource management.

After graduating from the Huazhong University of Science and Technology, Rui joined Huawei South Africa as director of IT marketing and solution sales.

He then took the helm at Huawei’s cloud business in Africa, where he is responsible for growing the company’s cloud presence on the continent.

In this discussion, Rui talks about Huawei Cloud and the services which are offered over their infrastructure.

He sheds light on where they are seeing the strongest growth and in which regions they are seeing the biggest demand.

He also talks about how Africa compares to other regions like Asia, Europe, or the United States and what challenges they have on the continent.

The discussion concludes with an overview of what sets Huawei Cloud services apart in the market.

The full discussion with Huawei Cloud Africa President Ray Rui is embedded below.