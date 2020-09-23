Cloud 2020 – In conversation with VMware’s Dave Funnell

Dave Funnell is the Cloud Provider Manager at VMware Sub-Saharan Africa where he is responsible for driving growth and supporting the regional Cloud Provider programmes.

This involves working in conjunction with service providers and their clients to build working multi-cloud solutions that support the agility, flexibility, and workload mobility promised by the cloud.

He possesses more than 20 years of experience in the ICT field. Before joining VMware in 2013, he served as territory manager at BMC and also had stints at Symantec, IBM, and EMC.

One of his key passions is unpacking the Cloud Provider Business’s benefits to customers, and strongly presenting the opportunities it can afford players in the telecommunications, service provider (ISP), and managed services markets.

In this discussion, Funnell elaborates on the differences between public, private, and hybrid cloud solutions, the benefits of cloud application development, and what to expect from cloud adoption in the next few years.

He also talks about how VMware and its customers adapted their operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The full discussion with VMWare Cloud Provider Manager for Sub-Saharan Africa Dave Funnell can be viewed below.