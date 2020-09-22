Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Kaskade’s Kevin Derman

Kevin Derman is the co-founder and CEO of Kaskade.cloud, a leading South African cloud technology consultancy.

Alongside cloud technology, Derman also specialises in enterprise software, as well as creating new markets for new technology.

Derman is a technology and human potential evangelist whose favourite topic is how these two forces will combine to form the future of AI and humanity.

He describes himself as a self-motivated achiever who believes in the unlimited potential of the individual.

In this discussion, Derman talks about how Kaskade.cloud was founded as a born-in-the-cloud managed service provider.

He also discusses how South African businesses have increased their uptake of the cloud as a result of the national lockdown.

Derman notes that the major difference between South Africa and more established markets is not cloud uptake, but how the cloud is actually being used.

He ends the discussion by discussing where he sees the cloud space in five years time.

The full discussion with Kaskade.cloud CEO Kevin Derman is embedded below.