Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Axiz’s Traci Maynard

Traci Maynard is an executive at Axiz – a value-added South African enterprise technology distributor.

Traci is a member of the Axiz Executive Committee and a part of the senior leadership team responsible for Axiz’s HPE business.

She describes herself as an accomplished executive with track record of maximising revenue growth while maintaining a high level of client service.

Traci also has experience working as a business unit manager for Axiz’s Microsoft and Lenovo portfolios, and as Axiz’s Microsoft Executive.

In this discussion, Traci explains how the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the way Axiz interacts with its partners and clients.

She talks about the long and fruitful relationship Axiz has maintained with HPE for many years.

Tracy explains HPE’s exciting Green Lake product that Axiz believes will give its partners the opportunity to offer new and improved services to customers.

She discusses how South Africa is making great strides to catching up with the developed world, specifically noting how hybrid cloud is becoming increasingly popular locally.

The full discussion with Axiz executive Traci Maynard is embedded below.