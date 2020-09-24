Cloud 2020 – In conversation with CoCre8’s Abdul Moosa

Abdul Moosa is the Chief Technology Officer of CoCre8, a leading South African digital solutions provider.

Moosa provides leadership for the continued development of an innovative and robust solutions portfolio aligned with new trends in the IT industry.

His responsibilities encompass go-to-market, sales enablement, sales engagement, and pre-sales support.

He also often presents at C-level and public conferences on the practical adoption of technology, including the associated benefits that can be realised.

In this interview, Moosa speaks about the benefits South African businesses can access through the hybrid cloud.

He also discusses the importance of implementing high-quality security solutions on the cloud, as well as the general security implications of moving from on-premise storage to the cloud.

Moosa also discusses hyperscaling, detailing how VMware in particular has evolved to interface and integrate into hyperscalers efficiently.

The full discussion with CoCre8 Chief Technology Officer Abdul Moosa is embedded below.