Cloud 2020 – In conversation with Commvault’s Johan Scheepers

Johan Scheepers is the Country Manager of Commvault South Africa.

Scheepers is an ICT industry veteran, boasting 29 years of industry experience, and he is in particular a long-time Commvault evangelist, having been with the business for almost 13 years.

He was most recently based in Dubai, where he led Commvault’s systems engineering team.

Scheepers’ goal at Commvault is to help customers derive ever greater value from their data, reducing time to value and ensuring that the commitments it makes during the sales cycle are reflected in delivered business outcomes.

In this discussion, Scheepers discusses the key areas that Commvault is focusing on within its South African customer base.

Scheepers also details some of the biggest challenges its customers are experiencing in South Africa.

To end the discussion, Scheepers explains how Commvault helps its customers to achieve their data management goals.

Below is the full video of Paul Ruinaard’s discussion with Aki Anastasiou at the Cloud 2020 Online Conference.