Microsoft cloud services suffer global outage

Microsoft suffered an outage yesterday which brought down a variety of its most popular cloud services – including Teams, Outlook, and Office 365.

The outage affected users across the world and was first reported by Microsoft at 23:25 last night.

“We’re investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services. We’re working to identify the full impact and will provide more information shortly,” the company said in a status update.

The company later explained that a recent update was the cause of the outage.

“We’ve identified a recent change that appears to be the source of the issue. We’re rolling back the change to mitigate the impact,” said Microsoft.

However, this did not immediately work, and Microsoft had to take other mitigating steps.

By 06:20 Microsoft said services were mostly restored.

“We have confirmed via our monitoring that the majority of services have recovered for most customers,” tweeted Microsoft’s Office’s status page.

“However, we continue to see a small subset of customers whose tenants are located in North America region who are still impacted.”

“We’re now investigating mitigation steps for those customers who are still affected.”

Microsoft bringing cloud gaming to Game Pass

Microsoft will need to ensure its cloud is reliable for its xCloud gaming service, which is available for free to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers.

xCloud uses Microsoft’s Azure cloud infrastructure to stream games on devices such as Android smartphones and tablets – which don’t have the required hardware to run them locally.

The service supports cloud saves, which means players will be able to continue their progress on a game played on console when they switch devices.

The list of titles includes Gears 5, Destiny 2, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Grounded, Sea of Thieves, Darksiders III, Ark: Survival Evolved, and Halo: The Master Chief Collection.

