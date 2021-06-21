2021 Cloud Conference registrations open

MyBroadband’s 2021 Cloud Conference will take place on 21 September 2021 in an exciting new online format, which means anyone across South Africa can register.

The conference will showcase South Africa’s leading cloud, backup, hosting, data centre, IoT, and security providers.

Radio and TV personality Aki Anastasiou will serve as MC for the event and host interviews with the country’s top cloud executives.

South Africa’s top cloud and technology providers have joined the 2021 Cloud Conference as partners.

Delegates will enjoy conversations covering a range of topics, including:

Increased demand for cloud services following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Data centres, storage, and networking technologies.

Data backup and disaster recovery.

Virtualization technologies and resource management.

Digital transformation in South Africa.

Cloud privacy, security, and trust.

Data-as-a-service, cloud management platforms, and cloud automation.

AWS, Huawei Cloud, and Microsoft Azure in South Africa.

IoT networks and services.

