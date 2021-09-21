Cloud 2021 — In conversation with Datacentrix’s Jaap Scholten

Jaap Scholten is the Head of Group Hybrid IT Strategy at Datacentrix, a leading hybrid IT systems integrator and managed services provider.

Scholten has over 30 years of experience in ICT and has headed up eNetworks Internet Service Provider since 2003. eNetworks became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Datacentrix in 2013.

Jaap translates business requirements into technology-driven for the agriculture, retail, medical, and insurance industries, to name a few.

In this interview, Scholten explains why Datacentrix pushes a data-first approach to digitalisation rather than a cloud-first approach.

He also outlined the timeframe that businesses can expect to implement Datacentrix Hybrid IT.

Scholten also indicated how IT and business costs are blending and that looking at either in isolation misses essential considerations.

He detailed how business and IT is becoming increasingly intertwined, explaining that Datacentrix Hybrid IT is shifting the IT conversation to a business conversation.

The full discussion with Datacentrix Head of Group Hybrid IT Strategy Jaap Scholten is embedded below.

