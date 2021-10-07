Teraco opens multi-billion rand data centre in Cape Town

Teraco Data Environments has announced the completion of Phase 1 of CT2, its new hyperscale data centre in Brackenfell, Cape Town.

The multi-billion rand facility is the largest data centre in the Western Cape, the vendor-neutral data centre and interconnection services provider stated.

Teraco said the new facility supports the growing demand by enterprises and cloud providers for data centre capacity.

The first phase of CT2 comprises 25,000 square meters of building structure, 8,000sqm of data hall space, and 18 megawatts of critical power load.

CT2 is connected to all the other Teraco data centres through the diverse ecosystem of network operators in the facility that forms part of “Platform Teraco”.

This includes 250 network providers, global cloud on-ramps, subsea cable systems, access to over 50 managed service providers, and direct peering at NAPAfrica — Africa’s largest Internet exchange point.

The subsea cables available in Teraco’s facilities include ACE, WACS, SAT–3, and SAFE.

Teraco said that the abundance of subsea cable connectivity is set to continue with Google’s Equiano and the 2Africa cable system developments.

The data centre provider has secured land and power adjacent to the CT2 facility that will allow it to double the capacity provided by CT2 in a future CT3 expansion.

Teraco CEO Jan Hnizdo told MyBroadband that they expect to build CT3 within the next five years.

“To develop a facility from planning to ready-for-service is normally a two-year cycle,” Hnizdo said.

He explained that they would gauge their capacity and the utilisation rates of CT2, and then decide on a final timeline for CT3.

Hnizdo said that CT2 was developed in anticipation of the needs of enterprises moving their systems into the cloud and needing a presence in Cape Town.

Teraco’s CT1 facility was close to sold out, and Cape Town is home to thriving enterprises including telecommunications, financial services, e-commerce, logistics, and retail, he said.

Hnizdo explained that a lot of these businesses’ own data centre facilities are reaching their end-of-life.

“A lot of [them] are going to migrate to the cloud,” he said.

While Teraco doesn’t expect this migration to happen all at once, its facility will be ready for a steady stream of migrating enterprises over the next five years.

“Enterprises are looking for the ability to scale as network strategies evolve,” said Hnizdo.

He added that most enterprise organisations are accelerating their digital transformation strategies and placing a greater focus on cloud adoption strategies.

“Enterprises are starting to think more like content providers,” said Hnizdo.

“How they think is that they must be in a highly available facility with a lot of freedom of choice.”

Hnizdo said that over the last few years, Teraco has taken its expanding ecosystems and network-dense interconnection hubs, and moved beyond simple colocation.

“Teraco is the enterprise infrastructure platform for growth and innovation,” said Hnizdo.