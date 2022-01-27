Acronis’ first South African data centre goes live

Acronis has announced that its new Cyber Cloud Data Centre, located in Johannesburg, is now up and running.

The new data centre — one of the 111 being deployed by Acronis — gives service provider partners access to cyber protection services with which they can build new products.

The opening of its South African data centre is part of Acronis’ Global/Local Initiative, a project that encompasses global management for all data centres, geographic redundancy and control for local partners, and a local disaster recovery site.

The global network of Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Centers currently includes over 40 facilities.

Acronis’ data centre in Johannesburg will provide local service providers with a location within South Africa to store critical business data for their customers.

“A local presence is a necessity for modern cloud businesses and we are proud to deliver the Acronis Cyber Cloud Data Center in South Africa,” said Acronis Middle East and Africa regional general manager Peter French.

Managed service providers will also have access to the Acronic Cyber Cloud platform, which provides a range of managed cloud and cybersecurity solutions.

“It has become increasingly important for South African businesses to put measures in place to ensure that they avoid being prime targets for cyberattacks,” said Tarsus On Demand general manager Oliver Niemandt.

“Organisations of all sizes need to ensure that they are compliant and that their client’s information remains secured especially after the Protection of Personal Information Act came into effect on 1 July 2021.”

Now read: Microsoft shares boosted by Azure growth forecast