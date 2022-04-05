Azure Virtual Machines get Ampere Altra Arm-based processors

Microsoft has announced a preview of Ampere Altra Arm-based processors within its Azure Virtual Machine (VM) series.

The new Azure VMs are designed to efficiently run scale-out workloads, web servers, application servers, open-source databases, cloud-native and rich .NET applications, Java applications, gaming servers, and media servers.

The new VMs include Dpsv5 and Epsv5 based versions, which promise 50% better price-performance than comparable x86 based VMs.

These Dpsv5 and Epsv5 Ampere Altra Arm-based processors operate at up to 3.0GHz and provide up to 64 virtual CPUs.

The new VMs offer sizes with 2GiB, 4GiB, and 8GiB memory per vCPU, up to 40 Gbps networking and optional high-performance local SSD storage.

Windows 11 Professional/Enterprise Edition, Ubuntu Linux, and CentOS are currently supported on the preview, with support for additional systems in development.

Microsoft is also introducing the Dpldsv5 VM-series, which will offer 2GiB per vCPU and a combination of vCPUs, memory and local storage to cost-effectively run workloads requiring less significant amounts of RAM per vCPU.

Standard and premium SSDs, and standard HDDs can be added to any previewed VMs, and Ultra Disk storage support will soon be added.

The Dpsv5, Dplsv5, and Epsv5 VM-series also offer lower-priced options with no temporary storage.

Spot Virtual Machines are available. However, Microsoft will only provide Azure Reserved VM Instances pricing once the VMs are generally available.

The prices of the VMs will vary based on region.