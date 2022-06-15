Google selects Africa Data Centres for Cloud Interconnect

Google has selected Africa Data Centres as the first location for a Google Cloud Interconnect in Africa.

“Hyperscaler cloud providers have been eyeing the region for some time, with Amazon opening its first African cloud data centre in South Africa in April 2020,” said Africa Date Centres CEO Tesh Durvasula.

Africa Data Centres has also announced the development of a second data centre in Cape Town, which will feature 15,000 square meters of data hall space and 20MW of IT power.

The data centre will be located on the northern fringe of Cape Town’s city centre and will house eight data halls.

Durvasula explained the new development is critical as its Diep River data centre cannot serve the expected demand for colocation space in the region.

“The new Cape Town facility is a critical part of Africa Data Centres expansion drive in the area,” he said.

The data centre will be constructed in a secure office park near the city centre, V&A Waterfront harbour, and Cape Town Internation airport.

The location is also within easy reach of Africa Data Centres’ Diep River facility and will be accessible by two major national roads — the N7 and M12.

African Data Centres’ new data centre is in the initial design phase, with work set to start on site in the last quarter of 2022.

Africa Data Centres expects the construction to be completed by the end of 2023.

According to Durvasula, there is high demand for data centres in several African regions, and South Africa is leading the charge on the continent.

It is ranked 25th globally by Cloudscene based on data centre density.

