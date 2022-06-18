Vantage Data Centres’ 80MW facility in Waterfall City — Photos

Construction of Vantage Data Centres’ facility in Waterfall City, Midrand, appears to be progressing well. MyBroadband recently visited the construction site and took photos of the facility.

The data centre will support 80MW of critical IT load, and the carrier-neutral campus will allow its customers to manage their own networks.

The company recently entered a power purchase agreement with SolarAfrica to secure 33% of its power supply needs for the Waterfall campus. The solar farm will support around 33% of the campus’s IT capacity.

Once the facility is completed, the 12-hectare campus will feature 60,000 square meters of data centre space — laying claim to being the largest in Africa.

Eskom will supply mains power through an on-campus substation, and the average power density across the data centre space works out to 3.2kW per square meter.

Vantage’s Waterfall City data centre will be rated a tier 3 facility.

Tier 3 means its electrical systems are concurrently maintainable and feature N+1 redundancy.

Essentially, when maintenance occurs on its electrical systems, the data centre can enable backup infrastructure to ensure no downtime.

Regarding cooling, Vantage Data Centres said its Johannesburg data centre campus would use a highly efficient closed-loop chilled water system generated through air-cooled chillers.

The campus’s cooling systems feature N+2 redundancy, where its cooling infrastructure is duplicated to ensure there is a complete backup system should something go wrong.

This is critical as data centres require specific environmental conditions to run efficiently.

Regarding connectivity, Vantage Data Centres promises a carrier-neutral approach. Customers will have access to dark and lit fibre, it said.

Each data centre on the campus will feature two meet-me-rooms, and the campus will have four physical points of entry.

There is an on-site security centre, and guards will patrol 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year, to keep the facility secure.

The facility is surrounded by K12-rated fencing and features dual authentication systems for customer and critical infrastructure areas.

Vantage Data Centres’ announced the construction of the R15 billion facility in Waterfall City in October 2021. It will be the company’s first hyperscale data centre in South Africa and on the African continent.

“Johannesburg is the data centre hub for sub-Saharan Africa owing to its strategic location, information technology ecosystem, fibre connectivity to the rest of Africa and the availability of renewable energy,” said Vantage EMEA president Antoine Boniface.

“We look forward to not only opening the doors of our first African facility to our customers but also to becoming part of the local community.”

Vantage Data Centres’ solar power deal

Vantage Data Centres announced that it entered a 20-year power purchase agreement with SolarAfrica on 7 June 2022.

“This agreement will enable Vantage to supplement the local grid that powers the company’s Johannesburg (JNB1) data centre campus, which is slated to open in July, with renewable energy,” it said in a statement.

According to Vantage Data Centres, the deal will help further drive the creation of renewable energy in the region by supporting the expansion of SolarAfrica’s De Aar solar project.

“At its completion, Vantage’s Johannesburg data centre campus will have 80MW of IT capacity, of which up to 33% is expected to be supported by the solar farm,” it added.

Photos of Vantage Data Centres’ Waterfall City campus

Unfortunately, we were not granted access to the Vantage’s Waterfall City construction site.

The pictures below were taken from outside of the campus’s boundaries.

