Google rolling out VPN to MacOS and Windows users

Google is rolling out its virtual private network (VPN) to macOS and Windows users, but they will require a Google One Premium plan to use the service, The Verge reports.

Google’s VPN service is available in 22 countries, and those wanting to use it will need a Google One plan with 2TB of storage or more to access it.

The tech giant says its VPN users will benefit from Google’s network infrastructure, helping them maintain high speeds while rerouting their traffic.

Notably, the VPN won’t bypass geo-restrictions and, like Apple’s iCloud Plus VPN, won’t let users assign an IP address from a different country manually.

Instead, Google will automatically assign an IP in the region from which you are connecting.

Google started offering VPN services in the US in 2020 and has since expanded the offering to 22 countries, including Mexico, Canada, the UK, France, Spain, Germany, and Italy.

The tech giant offers its VPN service as a free addition to its existing 2TB Google One cloud subscription, which costs $9.99 per month in the US.

Although the VPN feature is not yet available in South Afruca, the 2TB Google One plan costs R159 per month or R1,599 per year locally.