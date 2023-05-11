Seacom hit by cyber attack

Two separate Seacom business customers have told MyBroadband that their services have been offline since Wednesday morning without any communication from the company.

MyBroadband contacted Seacom for comment, after which it issued a statement confirming a “cyber security incident”.

Seacom said the incident was contained to its hosting environment and impacted a small number of customers.

The company said all were personally notified and are being kept abreast of recovery plans.

However, one customer told MyBroadband that Seacom didn’t tell them anything until late Thursday afternoon.

Earlier in the day, they said, “[It’s] been down since yesterday morning. No news, no Twitter, zero updates.”

They said they exhausted all avenues to get information out of the company.

“Seacom’s COO isn’t available, and their customer operations head isn’t answering his phone. The other agents also aren’t responding to their WhatsApps,” they said.

In its statement, Seacom said its initial investigation suggests that no customer data has been compromised.

“We want to assure our managed services, corporate, and wholesale customers that the impact was limited to a small server environment and had no impact on our core network,” Seacom stated.

“Business and wholesale connectivity services, which form part of our most prominent business offering, were unaffected by this incident and remain stable.”

Seacom said it continues proactively monitoring all systems on its network to mitigate threats and respond to incidents.

“In response to the recent occurrence, our IT and Security teams immediately implemented Seacom’s business continuity plan,” it said.

“The situation was contained timeously, and any developments are closely monitored.”

Seacom said it is currently undergoing a structured recovery process to ensure its systems are fully restored.

“During this time, our customers and staff remain our top priority, and as such, we will continue to keep them engaged in the process.”

