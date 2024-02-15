South African dedicated server price comparison

A critical aspect of business in the modern age is establishing an online presence. South African companies can get a dedicated server package for their online business or develop an app for as little as R1,195.

While there are alternatives, such as cloud hosting services, which are flexible and robust, these can get expensive quickly, depending on your needs.

Dedicated servers can be more affordable while offering excellent uptimes.

Other alternatives include virtual private servers and shared hosting services. However, dedicated servers can often provide better value in terms of their traffic allowance and performance.

Those looking to buy a dedicated server package for their business should consider several aspects, including monthly traffic allowances, the service’s cost, and the server’s hardware.

MyBroadband compared the cheapest dedicated servers from a range of South African providers regarding pricing and specifications.

We included comparable entry-level packages from Afrihost, Host Africa, Register Domain SA, RSAWeb, Xneelo, and 1-Grid.

Dedicated server price comparison

Xneelo offers the most affordable dedicated server option of the providers compared.

Its entry-level dedicated server package features a quad-core Intel Xeon with a frequency of 3.3GHz, 16GB of RAM, 2TB of SSD storage, and unlimited traffic for R1,490 monthly.

1-Grid isn’t far behind at R1,649 per month for its entry-level “Server” package.

The plan includes an Intel Xeon Quad-Core 3.1GHz CPU, 8GB of RAM, 2TB of HDD storage, and 4TB of monthly traffic allowance.

Register Domain SA’s package is priced at R1,720 and includes a quad-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 200GB of HDD storage, and unlimited monthly traffic.

It doesn’t specify the exact model of CPU it offers.

Afrihost’s Bronze package costs R2,050 per month and provides customers with an Intel Xeon Quad-Core CPU with a frequency of 3.2GHz, 8GB of RAM, 2TB of HDD storage, and unlimited monthly traffic.

Host Africa’s D1 Server package offers unlimited traffic, a 3.6GHz Intel Xeon Quad-Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage for R2,100 per month.

The provider is running a promotion that will see customers pay R1,600 per month for the first three months, before increasing to R2,100.

RSAWeb’s MX3 Dedi Server is the most expensive in the comparison at R2,822.

The package provides customers with a 3.4GHz Intel Xeon Quad-Core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 2TB of HDD storage, and 500GB of monthly traffic.

The table below summarises specs and pricing for several dedicated server options available from South African providers.